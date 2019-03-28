The Flying Nun, Oprah, and Me – by John Riddle

When I was 17 and a few months away from graduating HS in 1970, our family lived in public housing projects in Chester, PA. While watching an episode of “The Flying Nun” one night, I was intrigued by the closing credits that were dedicated to one of the writers who had passed away. Right then and there I prayed, and asked God if he wouldn’t mind making me a writer one day.
Moments later, I felt inspired to write my own episode. Using an old Royal Typewriter (with a few bent keys), I created eight pages of what I thought was “great material.” However, when I showed it to my English teacher at the Catholic HS I was attending, he told me it was “the worst piece of crap” (he used a different word) that he had ever read and that I should consider a career as a ditch digger.”
Right then and there I vowed that, one day, I would see my name on multiple covers of books and that I would travel the country, inspiring and teaching other people to follow their dream of writing. A few months later I enlisted in the Navy.
Fast forward through seven years of collecting rejection slips and I finally sold my first magazine article! I had arrived!!! With no college degree, but lots of clips, I could not get a job as a “real writer” so I drifted from being a payroll clerk at the Dupont Company (seven years) to a few part time jobs after I left there to pursue my writing dream.
A few years later, I found myself working as a Development Director in charge of fundraising and public relations at a local nonprofit agency. It was the best of both worlds, allowing me to use my gift of creative communication to write grant and fundraising letters, and to create special events. For example, I tried to set the Guinness Book of World Records by having the largest number of people dance the twist with Chubby Checker!
After seven years at one agency, I took another Development Director job at an agency closer to my home. I raised a boatload of money for them in the first 15 months or so and they rewarded me by laying me off.
As I sat home, licking my wounds, wondering where I was going to find another full-time job, etc., I remember watching the Oprah show one afternoon. She was going through the phase of the show where she would have self-help experts come on and tell people, “If you want it, make it happen, etc.”
I finally had my “light bulb moment!”
Why was I wasting my time looking for yet another full-time job when, by this time, I had tons of clips (The Washington Post, among others)? Thankfully, the Internet was still in the early stages and I started reaching out to editors online.
As of this date, I have written and sold 34 books to traditional publishers, and have worked as a ghostwriter on numerous projects. My byline has appeared in major publications all across the U.S., and I have written articles for over 200 Websites.
And I’m not done yet…
- How I’m Returning to Full-time Freelancing after a Layoff by Steve Sears
- Want to Freelance Full-time? Use the Three-Legged Stool Approach! By Troy Lambert
- AFTER THE LEAP: 10 Ideas For The New Full-Time Writer By Melanie Bowden
- I Quit My Full-Time Job to Write Freelance. But, It Took Work! – Adesoji Michael
- How I Went From Burned-Out Actress, to HuffPost Freelancer, to Full-Time Maxim Sex Columnist! by Vanessa de Largie
- From Full-time Teacher to Full-time Freelance Tech-industry Writer! How I Did It by William Barton
John Riddle is a freelance writer, author, and ghostwriter from Bear, Delaware. His byline has appeared in major newspapers, magazines, websites and trade journals all across the country. He is the author of 34 books, including a few health and medical titles, and has worked as a ghostwriter on numerous projects. John is also the Founder of I Love To Write Day, a grassroots campaign he launched in 2002 to have people of all ages practice writing every November 15. Last year over 25,000 schools all across the United States held special I Love To Write Day events and activities. He is a frequent speaker at both Christian and secular writing conferences, and recently appeared at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Q –
I was called by a “publicist” about republishing my book that they saw on Amazon. (It’s not supposed to be there because my lawyer was supposed to give them a cease and desist order since it was from Tate Publishing.) The website for this “publicist” is (removed). Do you have any intel on these folks? I suspect they’re bottom feeders, but I’ve never heard of them before. Thanks!
Joe
A –
That’s no publicist and I commend you on recognizing this common scam. I always advise authors to avoid spammers and telemarketers who contact them after their book has been published. Yes, they are bottom feeders, preying on authors’ egos and dreams with false praise and fraudulent promises. You can read more about these types of snakes here:
POD POACHERS! When Bottom Feeders Lure Authors Away from Their Existing Contracts, and Charge Thousands More!
- Beware Of “Book Marketing” Telemarketers!
- Print on Demand’s Bottom Feeders!
- You Shouldn’t Be Surprised When Bottom Feeders Change Their Contracts By Angela Hoy
- Where Are These Cheeseball Bottom Feeders Coming From? By Star Lawrence
- Bottom Feeders Scouring Author Obituaries?! A New Low in the Industry!!!
- WHO’S SCAMMING GRANNY? Snakes That Prey on Elderly Authors
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
“A marketing company says my book was ‘endorsed’ by movie producers but they want $5K! Is this too good to be true?”
A smart author sent me a marketing email (spam) from a firm that implies (in their very tricky wording) that his book was “endorsed” by movie producers and their “partners” who are actively seeking a book to turn into a movie or TV show.
Their email also claimed to have numerous industry professionals employed there but the “combined” years of experience for so many people is actually very low. I guess their marketing people haven’t figured that out yet…but they probably will if they read this article.
Movie deals are exceedingly rare yet so many authors pay thousands to these types of firms each year. I’m willing to bet this firm makes the vast majority (if not ALL!) of their income from hopeful authors, NOT from movie deals.
I recommend the author avoid these spammers at all costs but, if he has some spare time, and if he wants to prod them a bit (for, you know, wasting HIS precious time), he should ask them to send him copies of those
“endorsements.” Believe me. They don’t exist.
What they sent the author was a form email and it’s highly unlikely that a producer or Hollywood partner has seen his book, and much less endorsed it. If they had, this firm wouldn’t be asking the author for $5K to shop his book around. They’d be asking him to sign a contract in exchange for a share of his future film royalties.
It’s always nice when savvy authors send me copies of these scam emails so our readers can avoid these types of snakes in the future.
Your Book As a Movie? Watch Out for Snake Oil Salesmen!
HOW MY BOOK BECAME A LIFETIME MOVIE! The Secret S*x Life of a Single Mom By Delaine Moore
How My Novel Became A Movie! By Dvora Waysman
My Book Became an Animal Planet Movie! By Sandra Philipson
How My Bookstore Signings Led to a Traditional Publishing Contract and Film Consideration! By William Creed
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.
33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters
I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.
I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.
Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.
~Stephanie Green
Joel's BookProgram: The Simple Secret To Writing A Non-Fiction Book In 30 Days, At 1 Hour A Day! - SECOND EDITION
If you are a solo professional, having your own book is one of the best investments of time and money you can make, to promote your business and gain more clients. Why?
- If you are an author, you are an authority--an expert in your field.
- A book is a tangible credential.
- Your book can differentiate you from your competition.
- It's an opportunity to explain your uniqueness, your "special sauce."
Order "The Simple Secret To Writing A Non-Fiction Book In 30 Days, At 1 Hour A Day!" right away. And picture yourself handing your own book to a prospect, in just a short time!
Q –
Angela,
I googled help on someone stealing my personal experience and character name and your article came up about writers stealing from other writers. An elder lady writer has been stalking me for 7+ years every single day. She has copied my blog posts and used some of my blog post ideas as her own. She didn’t even bother to change the name of the character of my dead dog. She took a personal experience I went through and is trying to take credit for my life practically.
On her Twitter she would constantly spam pictures of dogs that look similar to my dead dog so this isn’t a thing of coincidence in story plot ideas. She deliberately stole my personal experience and rubbed it in my face knowing that she wouldn’t get into trouble for it.
She’s not going to get into any legal trouble because I have no energy to sue her for writing my personal experiences into her story.
Could someone please give me some advice on how to deal with this? She literally stole my life and is trying to write about it as her own.
A –
I recommend:
1. Copyrighting all the posts in your blog. Put them in all one document to save money.
2. Copyrighting your photos (you can also do those in bulk).
3. Wait until she steals your material again.
4. Send her an invoice for copyright infringement. Charge her $750 for each occurrence.
5. Pursue legal action if she doesn’t pay.
At the very least, it might make her stop her illegal activities.
When Writers Steal from Other Writers
Writer Receives $500 for Unauthorized Use of Her Work
WritersWeekly Invoices Competitor Anne Wayman $38,250 for Copyright Infringement
More So-Called “Writers” Committing Copyright Infringement
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
Q –
Angela,
I found the perfect picture for my cover online and I MUST use it! The problem is I can’t find any information on who took the photo. Can I hire a photographer to re-create the photo?”
-Name not published
No. Recreating a scene from another photographer’s photo, taking that photo, and using it for profit is still copyright infringement. You will either need to find the person who owns the rights to that photo so you can obtain written permission to use it, or you will need to use a different photo. Copying someone’s work, whether in writing or in another medium, is still copyright infringement, and can lead to a lawsuit.
RELATED
“Can I copy keywords and phrases from other websites?”
“Can I Copy This Without Permission?” Nope!
“Can Your Publisher Get YOU Sued For Copyright Infringement?” Yep!!
WritersWeekly Invoices Competitor Anne Wayman $38,250 for Copyright Infringement
Tracking Down Copyright Infringers – A Painful But Necessary Task
Q –
Miss Angela,
I am sure you have heard about Amazon allowing anyone to sell any product. My interest is having my book offered at ridiculous prices far above the quoted cover pricing. These scammers use my Amazon ads and illustrations claiming all sorts of things, like having 15 books of varying quality on hand. Raising the cover price from $13 to $45. And one site actually at $620. However, my publisher and I have never sold books to these people. Amazon says I have to go to the guilty parties and demand that they remove the ad. But, the next day I find the same ad under another name with the same fraudulent information. Any suggestions? Comments? Your history with this?
Don
A –
You are referring to “resellers” on Amazon or other sites and this is one of the most common questions we receive. Please see:
“Why do Amazon’s resellers have my book priced too high/too low?”
RELATED
Did Amazon “Give” Your Buy Button to a 3rd Party Seller and is Your List Price Way Too High? WE HAVE A TIP FOR YOU!
WSJ Claims Amazon’s “Publishing Business” is NEW…But It’s Over a Decade Old and They Are STILL Having Problems!
AUTHOR ALERT! HIGHER BOOK PRICES ON AMAZON and NO PRIME SHIPPING! Has Amazon Given Your Book’s “Buy Button” to a Third-party Seller?
NEED YOUR BOOK PUBLISHED ASAP? Who’s the Fastest/Least Expensive? Price Comparison of Expedited P.O.D. Publishing Services
POD SECRETS REVEALED: Is Your Book Overpriced on Amazon?
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
“How can I find out which publishers are imprints of Author Solutions? They took me for $15,000.00!”
Q –
How can I find out which publishers are imprints of Author Solutions? They took me for a little over $15,000.00 so I’d like to stay as far away from them as possible!
Thanks. Jennifer
A –
Here ya go:
Lots of Imprints and Lots of Complaints! Could You Unwittingly Crawl into Bed with Author Solutions?
RELATED
2019 Self-Publishing Price Comparison!
Is Author Solutions Having Problems? – Pay Cuts, “Stagnant” Leads, and More…
Employees (Allegedly) Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Info. about CreateSpace, Xlibris, Author Solutions, Infinity Publishing, Lulu, and Outskirts Press
Uh Oh! What are the Employees of Author Solutions Saying Since the Firm was Sold?! (a.k.a. AuthorHouse, iUniverse, Xlibris, Trafford, etc.)
Disturbing Allegations In The New Author Solutions Lawsuit!
Complaints about Specific Publishers!
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Q –
Angela,
I was abused by two family members for several years. I am thinking of writing a book about my recovery to help others who have also been abused. I would tell my personal story to illustrate this subject.
One of the abusers is still living. I have no contact with that person. He is a sociopath. I would not name him in any book I would write, but I would have to refer to him as my relative. Could this have legal consequences? Would you advise a different strategy?
A –
The abuser could (and, if he’s a true sociopath, probably would) sue. Not naming him can’t protect you from that. Anyone who knows you personally likely knows who he is. You can bet news of your book will get back to him in one way or another. You also need to be concerned about your safety. True sociopaths can resort to violent crimes to protect their past secrets.
Ways to lessen your chances of being discovered as the author are:
1. Anonymize and fictionalize the entire story (state on the copyright page that it’s fiction based on actual events). Change names, dates, locations, and descriptions of events. You can do all of this without changing the core message you want to convey to other victims (your readers).
2. Use a pseudonym (of course).
3. Never tell anyone but your publisher that you are the actual author of the book. If you tell people, word will get around and, even if you used a pseudonym and called it fiction, he could still sue. That is a risk you do NOT want to take.
I know this is discouraging but even one such lawsuit could bankrupt you in legal fees – even if you win in the end. And, the emotional damage you would be forced endure by interacting with your abuser all these years later could be devastating for you and for your family.
HAVE YOU EVER BEEN AFRAID OF THE LEGAL CONSEQUENCES OF WRITING ABOUT YOUR PAST? PLEASE SHARE YOUR ADVICE IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW.
RELATED
12 Ways to Avoid Getting Sued When Writing Your Memoirs
Don’t Invite Lawsuits by Real People Featured in Your Book! (Hint: You Can Still Be Sued Even If You Don’t Name Them!)
Boldly Assuming You “Can’t Be Sued” Will Likely Lead to a Lawsuit
Publishing Other People’s Non-fiction Stories Can Get You Sued!
Want to Get Sued? Write About Your Ex!
Did Your Lawyer Say, “You Can’t Be Sued?” BEWARE!
My novel features real politicians. Since they’re public figures, I can’t be sued, right?” YES, YOU CAN GET SUED!
Can a Ghostwriter Be Sued for Libel or Invasion of Privacy?
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
“I rewrote my book but I want to re-use the title from the first edition. Will this create problems on Amazon?”
Q –
Hello Angela,
You may not know the answer to this.
I rewrote my book. It’s very different from the first edition. I know I need a new ISBN and cover, etc. The problem is, I really like the title of the first edition and I want to re-use that.
Would two Amazon pages then exist for the same book title? The old one AND the new one?
I’m just wondering how I could be proactive with Amazon. Is there a way to contact them with the hopes of eliminating the confusing scenario where two listings for the same book exist?
D.
A –
Amazon won’t remove an old book page unless that book is involved in a copyright battle. They allow people to sell used copies on their site. Also, removing books from their database can cause problem with their customers’ purchase histories in the databases. To add to the confusion, your previous edition already appears on numerous sites across the globe, and in the online archives. Nothing ever completely disappears from the Internet.
The only way to separate the two editions, and to eliminate confusion among future buyers, is to give the new edition a brand new title.
RELATED
Is Your Defunct Publisher Still Selling Your Book, and Pocketing All the Money? HERE’S HOW TO GET AMAZON TO REMOVE YOUR BOOK FROM THEIR SITE!
Complaints About Amazon’s CreateSpace (now named KDP Print) – Part V
IS AMAZON REJECTING BOOK REVIEWS FROM YOUR READERS? We Found a Work-Around! by Angela Hoy
Did Amazon “Give” Your Buy Button to a 3rd Party Seller and is Your List Price Way Too High? WE HAVE A TIP FOR YOU!
AUTHOR ALERT! How Amazon Can Instantly (Poof!) Make Your Book Sales DISAPPEAR!
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Q –
Hi Angela,
(Company name removed) wants to review my book. The problem is they want more than $400. Do you know about this company and is this something you recommend?
A –
I am well aware of the company. There used to be quality, respected magazines that offered legitimate, unbiased reviews of books that they hand-picked for review. However, with the proliferation of self-publishing over the past several years, some of these publications have found a way to cash in on that growing industry.
The problem is, whether the reviews are unbiased or not, people who know a publication charges for reviews might assume those reviews are biased. It only makes sense that a reviewer being paid by an author might want to give the book a good review so the author will come back and pay for more reviews on their future books.
It is also highly doubtful that the review will result in more than $400 in book sales as a direct result of that review.
For these reasons, I never recommend paying for a book review…and certainly not several hundred dollars!
Rather, please see:
How To EASILY Get Awesome and Honest Book Reviews That REALLY Carry Weight With Readers!
HAVE YOU BEEN CONTACTED BY A FEE-BASED BOOK REVIEW SERVICE? OR, DO YOU HAVE IDEAS ON HOW YOUR FELLOW AUTHORS CAN GET LEGITIMATE BOOK REVIEWS WITHOUT PAYING HUNDREDS OR THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS? PLEASE SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCE IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW!
RELATED
IS AMAZON REJECTING BOOK REVIEWS FROM YOUR READERS? We Found a Work-Around! by Angela Hoy
Do Book Review Services/Publications Pay Some Reviewers Less Than Minimum Wage?
How I Made Good Money from a BAD Book Review (and, you can, too!) By Jennifer Brown Banks
Never, Ever Argue with a Book Reviewer! By Terri Schlichenmeyer
A REVIEWER SCAM AND HOW TO AVOID IT by Beth Ann Erickson
TRAVEL WRITING 2.0: Earning Money from your Travels in the New Media Landscape - SECOND EDITION
Completely revised edition of the ground-breaking travel writing book that provides a road map to success in the digital age. It dives headlong into the entrepreneurial world of blogging and digital books, while still acknowledging the real money to be made in declining print forms.
Drawing on interviews and survey responses from more than 100 successful travel writers and bloggers, this is the definitive guide to creating success instead of waiting for permission. Written by a veteran, award-winning writer with two decades of experience as a book author, online publisher, freelancer, and blogger.
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
Q –
Angela,
I have secured a reversion of rights from the publisher of my 2014 poetry collection. The publisher has relinquished all rights and removed the book from Amazon. The content will be almost the same (just a few changes in format and a couple of line edits). The cover will be the same. I designed it originally and have the cover art. My question is: Do I need to specify an Edition for this reissue and, if so, is it 1 or 2?
– A.C.
A –
I would definitely call is Second Edition. There are very likely old listings for the first edition online and making the new one a Second Edition will help avoid confusion for potential buyers. Furthermore, I recommend adding “SECOND EDITION” after the title in the distributor and book retailer systems to further avoid confusion. Example: QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments – SECOND EDITION
Angela
RELATED
Is YOUR BOOK at Risk?! List of 24 Publishers Who Bit the Dust…and WHY
FORCED MARRIAGE: When POD Publishers Take Your Money AND Your Rights
Can You Republish Amazon Reviews? Maybe, or Maybe Not
You May Own the “Copyright”…But You DON’T Own the Book Rights!
My Relative Died. Can I Have Their Book Republished Elsewhere?
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts
and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor,
which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Q –
I was called by a “publicist” about republishing my book that they saw on Amazon. (It’s not supposed to be there because my lawyer was supposed to give them a cease and desist order since it was from Tate Publishing.) The website for this “publicist” is (removed). Do you have any intel on these folks? I suspect they’re bottom feeders, but I’ve never heard of them before. Thanks!
Joe
A –
That’s no publicist and I commend you on recognizing this common scam. I always advise authors to avoid spammers and telemarketers who contact them after their book has been published. Yes, they are bottom feeders, preying on authors’ egos and dreams with false praise and fraudulent promises. You can read more about these types of snakes here:
POD POACHERS! When Bottom Feeders Lure Authors Away from Their Existing Contracts, and Charge Thousands More!
- Beware Of “Book Marketing” Telemarketers!
- Print on Demand’s Bottom Feeders!
- You Shouldn’t Be Surprised When Bottom Feeders Change Their Contracts By Angela Hoy
- Where Are These Cheeseball Bottom Feeders Coming From? By Star Lawrence
- Bottom Feeders Scouring Author Obituaries?! A New Low in the Industry!!!
- WHO’S SCAMMING GRANNY? Snakes That Prey on Elderly Authors
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
A smart author sent me a marketing email (spam) from a firm that implies (in their very tricky wording) that his book was “endorsed” by movie producers and their “partners” who are actively seeking a book to turn into a movie or TV show.
Their email also claimed to have numerous industry professionals employed there but the “combined” years of experience for so many people is actually very low. I guess their marketing people haven’t figured that out yet…but they probably will if they read this article.
Movie deals are exceedingly rare yet so many authors pay thousands to these types of firms each year. I’m willing to bet this firm makes the vast majority (if not ALL!) of their income from hopeful authors, NOT from movie deals.
I recommend the author avoid these spammers at all costs but, if he has some spare time, and if he wants to prod them a bit (for, you know, wasting HIS precious time), he should ask them to send him copies of those
“endorsements.” Believe me. They don’t exist.
What they sent the author was a form email and it’s highly unlikely that a producer or Hollywood partner has seen his book, and much less endorsed it. If they had, this firm wouldn’t be asking the author for $5K to shop his book around. They’d be asking him to sign a contract in exchange for a share of his future film royalties.
It’s always nice when savvy authors send me copies of these scam emails so our readers can avoid these types of snakes in the future.
Your Book As a Movie? Watch Out for Snake Oil Salesmen!
HOW MY BOOK BECAME A LIFETIME MOVIE! The Secret S*x Life of a Single Mom By Delaine Moore
How My Novel Became A Movie! By Dvora Waysman
My Book Became an Animal Planet Movie! By Sandra Philipson
How My Bookstore Signings Led to a Traditional Publishing Contract and Film Consideration! By William Creed
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.
33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters
I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.
I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.
Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.
~Stephanie Green
Joel's BookProgram: The Simple Secret To Writing A Non-Fiction Book In 30 Days, At 1 Hour A Day! - SECOND EDITION
If you are a solo professional, having your own book is one of the best investments of time and money you can make, to promote your business and gain more clients. Why?
- If you are an author, you are an authority--an expert in your field.
- A book is a tangible credential.
- Your book can differentiate you from your competition.
- It's an opportunity to explain your uniqueness, your "special sauce."
Order "The Simple Secret To Writing A Non-Fiction Book In 30 Days, At 1 Hour A Day!" right away. And picture yourself handing your own book to a prospect, in just a short time!
Q –
Angela,
I googled help on someone stealing my personal experience and character name and your article came up about writers stealing from other writers. An elder lady writer has been stalking me for 7+ years every single day. She has copied my blog posts and used some of my blog post ideas as her own. She didn’t even bother to change the name of the character of my dead dog. She took a personal experience I went through and is trying to take credit for my life practically.
On her Twitter she would constantly spam pictures of dogs that look similar to my dead dog so this isn’t a thing of coincidence in story plot ideas. She deliberately stole my personal experience and rubbed it in my face knowing that she wouldn’t get into trouble for it.
She’s not going to get into any legal trouble because I have no energy to sue her for writing my personal experiences into her story.
Could someone please give me some advice on how to deal with this? She literally stole my life and is trying to write about it as her own.
A –
I recommend:
1. Copyrighting all the posts in your blog. Put them in all one document to save money.
2. Copyrighting your photos (you can also do those in bulk).
3. Wait until she steals your material again.
4. Send her an invoice for copyright infringement. Charge her $750 for each occurrence.
5. Pursue legal action if she doesn’t pay.
At the very least, it might make her stop her illegal activities.
When Writers Steal from Other Writers
Writer Receives $500 for Unauthorized Use of Her Work
WritersWeekly Invoices Competitor Anne Wayman $38,250 for Copyright Infringement
More So-Called “Writers” Committing Copyright Infringement
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
Named a "Hot New Release" by Amazon, and ranked #7 in the Metaphysical Fiction category less than a week after release!
The Reporter: Part I - Rise and Fall and The Reporter: Part II - Redemption
"A real page turner. I can't wait to read the next installment."
-Debbie Martindale Behrends, The Elburn Herald
Nic Pappas, a reporter with the Palatine Star newspaper, is assigned to cover a cold murder case known as The Brown's Chicken Massacre. Pappas meets, and falls in love with, Mary Jane Santos, who lost her brother, Roland, Jr., in the tragedy, tempting Pappas to violate the ethics of the reporter-source relationship. Believing the only way to end his dilemma is to solve the case, Pappas and Santos make a pledge to catch the killers...
Q –
Angela,
I found the perfect picture for my cover online and I MUST use it! The problem is I can’t find any information on who took the photo. Can I hire a photographer to re-create the photo?”
-Name not published
No. Recreating a scene from another photographer’s photo, taking that photo, and using it for profit is still copyright infringement. You will either need to find the person who owns the rights to that photo so you can obtain written permission to use it, or you will need to use a different photo. Copying someone’s work, whether in writing or in another medium, is still copyright infringement, and can lead to a lawsuit.
“Can I copy keywords and phrases from other websites?”
“Can I Copy This Without Permission?” Nope!
“Can Your Publisher Get YOU Sued For Copyright Infringement?” Yep!!
WritersWeekly Invoices Competitor Anne Wayman $38,250 for Copyright Infringement
Tracking Down Copyright Infringers – A Painful But Necessary Task
Q –
Miss Angela,
I am sure you have heard about Amazon allowing anyone to sell any product. My interest is having my book offered at ridiculous prices far above the quoted cover pricing. These scammers use my Amazon ads and illustrations claiming all sorts of things, like having 15 books of varying quality on hand. Raising the cover price from $13 to $45. And one site actually at $620. However, my publisher and I have never sold books to these people. Amazon says I have to go to the guilty parties and demand that they remove the ad. But, the next day I find the same ad under another name with the same fraudulent information. Any suggestions? Comments? Your history with this?
Don
A –
You are referring to “resellers” on Amazon or other sites and this is one of the most common questions we receive. Please see:
“Why do Amazon’s resellers have my book priced too high/too low?”
Did Amazon “Give” Your Buy Button to a 3rd Party Seller and is Your List Price Way Too High? WE HAVE A TIP FOR YOU!
WSJ Claims Amazon’s “Publishing Business” is NEW…But It’s Over a Decade Old and They Are STILL Having Problems!
AUTHOR ALERT! HIGHER BOOK PRICES ON AMAZON and NO PRIME SHIPPING! Has Amazon Given Your Book’s “Buy Button” to a Third-party Seller?
NEED YOUR BOOK PUBLISHED ASAP? Who’s the Fastest/Least Expensive? Price Comparison of Expedited P.O.D. Publishing Services
POD SECRETS REVEALED: Is Your Book Overpriced on Amazon?
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Q –
How can I find out which publishers are imprints of Author Solutions? They took me for a little over $15,000.00 so I’d like to stay as far away from them as possible!
Thanks. Jennifer
A –
Here ya go:
Lots of Imprints and Lots of Complaints! Could You Unwittingly Crawl into Bed with Author Solutions?
2019 Self-Publishing Price Comparison!
Is Author Solutions Having Problems? – Pay Cuts, “Stagnant” Leads, and More…
Employees (Allegedly) Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Info. about CreateSpace, Xlibris, Author Solutions, Infinity Publishing, Lulu, and Outskirts Press
Uh Oh! What are the Employees of Author Solutions Saying Since the Firm was Sold?! (a.k.a. AuthorHouse, iUniverse, Xlibris, Trafford, etc.)
Disturbing Allegations In The New Author Solutions Lawsuit!
Complaints about Specific Publishers!
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Q –
Angela,
I was abused by two family members for several years. I am thinking of writing a book about my recovery to help others who have also been abused. I would tell my personal story to illustrate this subject.
One of the abusers is still living. I have no contact with that person. He is a sociopath. I would not name him in any book I would write, but I would have to refer to him as my relative. Could this have legal consequences? Would you advise a different strategy?
A –
The abuser could (and, if he’s a true sociopath, probably would) sue. Not naming him can’t protect you from that. Anyone who knows you personally likely knows who he is. You can bet news of your book will get back to him in one way or another. You also need to be concerned about your safety. True sociopaths can resort to violent crimes to protect their past secrets.
Ways to lessen your chances of being discovered as the author are:
1. Anonymize and fictionalize the entire story (state on the copyright page that it’s fiction based on actual events). Change names, dates, locations, and descriptions of events. You can do all of this without changing the core message you want to convey to other victims (your readers).
2. Use a pseudonym (of course).
3. Never tell anyone but your publisher that you are the actual author of the book. If you tell people, word will get around and, even if you used a pseudonym and called it fiction, he could still sue. That is a risk you do NOT want to take.
I know this is discouraging but even one such lawsuit could bankrupt you in legal fees – even if you win in the end. And, the emotional damage you would be forced endure by interacting with your abuser all these years later could be devastating for you and for your family.
HAVE YOU EVER BEEN AFRAID OF THE LEGAL CONSEQUENCES OF WRITING ABOUT YOUR PAST? PLEASE SHARE YOUR ADVICE IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW.
12 Ways to Avoid Getting Sued When Writing Your Memoirs
Don’t Invite Lawsuits by Real People Featured in Your Book! (Hint: You Can Still Be Sued Even If You Don’t Name Them!)
Boldly Assuming You “Can’t Be Sued” Will Likely Lead to a Lawsuit
Publishing Other People’s Non-fiction Stories Can Get You Sued!
Want to Get Sued? Write About Your Ex!
Did Your Lawyer Say, “You Can’t Be Sued?” BEWARE!
My novel features real politicians. Since they’re public figures, I can’t be sued, right?” YES, YOU CAN GET SUED!
Can a Ghostwriter Be Sued for Libel or Invasion of Privacy?
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Q –
Hello Angela,
You may not know the answer to this.
I rewrote my book. It’s very different from the first edition. I know I need a new ISBN and cover, etc. The problem is, I really like the title of the first edition and I want to re-use that.
Would two Amazon pages then exist for the same book title? The old one AND the new one?
I’m just wondering how I could be proactive with Amazon. Is there a way to contact them with the hopes of eliminating the confusing scenario where two listings for the same book exist?
D.
A –
Amazon won’t remove an old book page unless that book is involved in a copyright battle. They allow people to sell used copies on their site. Also, removing books from their database can cause problem with their customers’ purchase histories in the databases. To add to the confusion, your previous edition already appears on numerous sites across the globe, and in the online archives. Nothing ever completely disappears from the Internet.
The only way to separate the two editions, and to eliminate confusion among future buyers, is to give the new edition a brand new title.
Is Your Defunct Publisher Still Selling Your Book, and Pocketing All the Money? HERE’S HOW TO GET AMAZON TO REMOVE YOUR BOOK FROM THEIR SITE!
Complaints About Amazon’s CreateSpace (now named KDP Print) – Part V
IS AMAZON REJECTING BOOK REVIEWS FROM YOUR READERS? We Found a Work-Around! by Angela Hoy
Did Amazon “Give” Your Buy Button to a 3rd Party Seller and is Your List Price Way Too High? WE HAVE A TIP FOR YOU!
AUTHOR ALERT! How Amazon Can Instantly (Poof!) Make Your Book Sales DISAPPEAR!
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!
BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Read more here:
https://secure.booklocker.com/catalog/book.php?id=531;sf=booklocker
Q –
Hi Angela,
(Company name removed) wants to review my book. The problem is they want more than $400. Do you know about this company and is this something you recommend?
A –
I am well aware of the company. There used to be quality, respected magazines that offered legitimate, unbiased reviews of books that they hand-picked for review. However, with the proliferation of self-publishing over the past several years, some of these publications have found a way to cash in on that growing industry.
The problem is, whether the reviews are unbiased or not, people who know a publication charges for reviews might assume those reviews are biased. It only makes sense that a reviewer being paid by an author might want to give the book a good review so the author will come back and pay for more reviews on their future books.
It is also highly doubtful that the review will result in more than $400 in book sales as a direct result of that review.
For these reasons, I never recommend paying for a book review…and certainly not several hundred dollars!
Rather, please see:
How To EASILY Get Awesome and Honest Book Reviews That REALLY Carry Weight With Readers!
HAVE YOU BEEN CONTACTED BY A FEE-BASED BOOK REVIEW SERVICE? OR, DO YOU HAVE IDEAS ON HOW YOUR FELLOW AUTHORS CAN GET LEGITIMATE BOOK REVIEWS WITHOUT PAYING HUNDREDS OR THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS? PLEASE SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCE IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW!
IS AMAZON REJECTING BOOK REVIEWS FROM YOUR READERS? We Found a Work-Around! by Angela Hoy
Do Book Review Services/Publications Pay Some Reviewers Less Than Minimum Wage?
How I Made Good Money from a BAD Book Review (and, you can, too!) By Jennifer Brown Banks
Never, Ever Argue with a Book Reviewer! By Terri Schlichenmeyer
A REVIEWER SCAM AND HOW TO AVOID IT by Beth Ann Erickson
TRAVEL WRITING 2.0: Earning Money from your Travels in the New Media Landscape - SECOND EDITION
Completely revised edition of the ground-breaking travel writing book that provides a road map to success in the digital age. It dives headlong into the entrepreneurial world of blogging and digital books, while still acknowledging the real money to be made in declining print forms.
Drawing on interviews and survey responses from more than 100 successful travel writers and bloggers, this is the definitive guide to creating success instead of waiting for permission. Written by a veteran, award-winning writer with two decades of experience as a book author, online publisher, freelancer, and blogger.
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
Q –
Angela,
I have secured a reversion of rights from the publisher of my 2014 poetry collection. The publisher has relinquished all rights and removed the book from Amazon. The content will be almost the same (just a few changes in format and a couple of line edits). The cover will be the same. I designed it originally and have the cover art. My question is: Do I need to specify an Edition for this reissue and, if so, is it 1 or 2?
– A.C.
A –
I would definitely call is Second Edition. There are very likely old listings for the first edition online and making the new one a Second Edition will help avoid confusion for potential buyers. Furthermore, I recommend adding “SECOND EDITION” after the title in the distributor and book retailer systems to further avoid confusion. Example: QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments – SECOND EDITION
Angela
Is YOUR BOOK at Risk?! List of 24 Publishers Who Bit the Dust…and WHY
FORCED MARRIAGE: When POD Publishers Take Your Money AND Your Rights
Can You Republish Amazon Reviews? Maybe, or Maybe Not
You May Own the “Copyright”…But You DON’T Own the Book Rights!
My Relative Died. Can I Have Their Book Republished Elsewhere?
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
