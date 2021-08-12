NEVER, EVER Buy THESE Book Promotion Products/Services. PERIOD.

Today, I’m going to save you more than $100,000! Seriously!! The combined total of the services below would cost you WELL over $100K. Save your money and your sanity. Better yet, don’t even work with a publisher who upsells authors on these kinds of (bleep).

Our competitors are VERY good at upselling authors on garbage promotion services. Today, I’m going to tell you what NOT to buy when shopping for products and services to promote your book.

BOOK FAIRS / BOOK EXHIBITS / CONFERENCES

These make money for the book fair/exhibit/conference organizers, NOT for authors. Your book surrounded by thousands of others? Don’t waste your time or your money.

BOOKMARKS, COFFEE CUPS, MAGNETS, STICKERS, ETC.

Nobody is going to buy your book after seeing it on one of those “free” giveaway products…unless it’s your grandma. Trust me on that.

PAID BOOK REVIEWS

When people find out you PAID for book reviews, your reputation will be toast. And, with the proliferation of scam reviews online now (including Amazon), nobody trusts them anymore anyway.

BOOK SIGNINGS AT BOOKSTORES

You might sell three or four copies…or none. After all of the time and effort you went through to arrange the bookstore signing, it’s highly doubtful you’ll turn a profit. Not even close. Rather, you might be embarrassed while sitting at a small table surrounded by your books while people walk by, trying to avoid making eye contact with you.

MARKETING TO LIBRARIES

This has even worse prospects than marketing to physical bookstores. While bookstores might sell their copies, and order more, a library is unlikely to do so because, of course, their loaned copies get returned to them. You can spend hours or days negotiating with a library and you might sell one copy. Two if you’re lucky. Or, none at all.

CATALOGS FOR BOOKSTORES AND OTHER RETAILERS

Your tiny ad will be competing with larger ones and, when the retailer sees that your book is self-published, and who published it (if you used one of the author meat markets), they’re not likely to stock your book. Author meat markets are firms that publish anything and everything.

SMALL, FEE-BASED RADIO SHOWS AND PODCASTS

There’s no shortage of radio and podcast hosts who will happily charge you hundreds or more to “appear” on their show. You’ll very likely end up spending far more than you’ll earn in resulting book sales. The host may claim to have a specific number of listeners or subscribers but…how can you prove they’re being honest about that? You can’t.

HOLLYWOOD SCREENPLAY SERVICES

If you see the word “Hollywood” in any ad your publisher is running, RUN AWAY AS FAR AND AS FAST AS YOU CAN! In my opinion, this is the most predatory “service” offered in the industry (which can cost well over $10K). They are preying on your hopes and dreams of being a celebrity some day. NOT GONNA HAPPEN.

PRESS RELEASES

NOBODY reads press releases anymore! Do NOT pay someone to spend out spam, junk faxes, and junk mail for you.

ADS IN MAGAZINES, NEWSPAPERS, AND EVEN AT THE MOVIES!

Since the publisher gets a portion of each sale, if these ads were really selling books, don’t you think they’d at least pitch in for part of the cost? They do NOT because they know the ads will cost far more than any resulting book sales. In other words, the publisher will make far more on ad money paid by each author than they will on any resulting book sales.

TV ADS

When they say your ad will run on TV, they’re probably referring to a late night cable show that nobody watches.

BOOK RETURNS

In my opinion, this is another egregious, predatory practice in the industry. If making your book returnable was really likely to sell more copies, don’t you think publishers would be offering this service for free? Amazon outsells all bookstore chains combined. If you want to work with a local bookstore, offer a consignment deal to them. Do NOT pay your publisher hundreds of dollars to make your book returnable.

WHAT DOES WORK?

Good old fashioned hard work! THAT’S what works! The best part of this is that you don’t even need to leave your laptop! And, you’ll save so much money that you won’t mind the extra time at your computer!

THIS EBOOK IS FREE FOR WRITERSWEEKLY SUBCRIBERS

55 Dos and Don’ts of Book Selling: If You Can Write, You CAN Sell Books!

THIS EBOOK IS $9.99 (BUT IT’S FREE FOR BOOKLOCKER.COM AUTHORS)

90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online: Your Book’s Daily Marketing Plan – THIRD EDITION

SOCIAL MEDIA INTERACTIONS

Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and the others are all free! Anyone can set up accounts on those sites, and start promoting their books. See the 90+ Days book above for detailed advice.

SOCIAL MEDIA ADVERTISING

You’re more likely to earn back your advertising dollars if you purchase ads on Facebook and other social media platforms than you will if you buy expensive ads in magazines, newspapers, etc.

SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING SERVICES, SEO SERVICES, AND KEYWORD/CATEGORY OPTIMIZATION SERVICES

If you don’t have time to do it yourself, you can still turn a profit if you hire someone to do these types of services.

YOUR OWN WEBSITE

Having your own website is imperative but YOU must register and own the domain, AND control it yourself. Don’t be like Dog Ear Publishing’s authors, who paid for websites, and then lost them in one fell swoop when Dog Ear’s owner abandoned his authors.

BOOK SIGNINGS AT SPECIALTY RETAILERS AND EVENTS

W.W. Brock shares excellent advice on his success with book signings RIGHT HERE.

BUSINESS CARDS

These come in handy for bulletin boards you find around town, like at your local coffee shop. And, they’re cheap. Don’t buy your publisher’s expensive ones. Go with printingforless.com instead. That is NOT an affiliate link. We’ve used them. They do great work and they are fast. If you need help designing business cards for printing, CLICK HERE.

NATIONWIDE RADIO SHOWS

If your book is of interest to their readers, you can contact them about being a guest. And, they’re not going to charge you! CLICK HERE for the a list of the most-listened-to radio programs.

BOOK TRAILERS

Designed for social media, YouTube, and even your own website, a book trailer is a short promotional video (a commercial!) featuring videos, graphics, and music, intended to catch the attention of potential readers, and compel them to buy your book. Book trailers are far more effective than text or even graphic stand-alone ads to get someone’s attention! You can get one for as little as $125 (only $99 for BookLocker authors). See lots of Book Trailer samples RIGHT HERE.

HIGH-PROFILE BOOK PUBLICIST (maybe!)

Do NOT hire your publisher to be your publicist. Hire your own, and make sure it’s someone with an excellent reputation, and one who has driven past clients to best-seller status. And, I mean REAL best seller status. Amazon does NOT count. The New York Times DOES.

YOUR OWN PODCAST

Do NOT pay your publisher to set this up for you! If they go belly up, your podcast will instantly disappear. Create your own podcast. It’s not hard.

BILLBOARD ADS

Don’t hire your publisher to do this. Do it yourself. Billboard ads can also give your book LOTS of exposure. Aim for an area that has lots of stop and go traffic. Commuters will see your ad repeatedly, making them more likely to buy. Read more RIGHT HERE.

So, there you have it. I just saved you a LOT of dough! And, while some of the items in the “What Does Work” do cost money, they are affordable.

If you’re on a budget, simply get the two books I listed above, and be a D.I.Y. (Do It Yourself) book marketer. It’s FUN! 🙂

