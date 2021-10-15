SCAM ALERT: No, Netflix did NOT just email you about turning your book into a movie!

Q –

Good afternoon Angela,

I just received this email and wanted to run it by you if it’s legit or no? If legit that’s great and I’m in! Lol

A.M.

A –

I reviewed the email you forwarded to me.

SCAM WARNING SIGNS

1. I tried to go to the website and my browser says:

Website status:

Suspicious

This site looks a little risky to us, so we flagged it just in case. Make sure you trust this site if you choose to proceed. Better safe than sorry!

info-icon

Phishing

2. There are numerous grammatical errors in the email (meaning it was very likely written by someone in another country). It was definitely NOT written by anyone at Netflix.

3. If Netflix was actually interested in your book, they would not send you such a generic letter. And, the scammer said they are considering “3 books” to try to make you think you might have to compete with the others. They do this to create a sense of urgency for their victims. Rest assured that hundreds, if not thousands, of authors received the exact same email – NOT three.

4. “Any unsolicited emails or calls from the writer/author will not be entertained by Netflix.”

They don’t want you to contact Netflix directly because they know that then you’ll find out it’s a scam.

5. The email has a confidentiality clause, which is absurd. They’re basically saying if you tell anyone about the email, you won’t get the deal. Total B.S.

6. If you contact them, they’ll probably woo you for awhile, trick you into thinking it’s actually going to happen, name some celebrities that they’ve “signed” to be in the movie/series, and then pressure you into paying them thousands and thousands of dollars for their scam “service.”

7. There is nothing on Netflix’s corporate website that uses the name of the Netflix division used in the email.

I’m glad you contacted me. You just saved yourself a small fortune. These scammers charge tens of thousands and more while promising hopeful authors fame and fortune. Of course, those authors instead end up broke…and broken-hearted.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html