Ask The Expert

“Should I put ‘by’ in front of my name on my front cover?”

May 28, 2025 No Comments

“Should I put ‘by’ in front of my name on my front cover?”
Print Friendly

Q –

Hi Angela,

Should I put “a novel” on the cover of my book under the title? 

I have another question. Should I have “by” in front of my name on the front cover of my book?

Thanks!

Olive G.

A – 

1. Unless you truly believe that someone might mistake your novel for being non-fiction, I do not recommend putting “a novel” on the front cover.

The book I’m featuring here appears to be non-fiction but it’s not. It’s actually historical fiction. That’s why the author put “a novel” at the bottom of the cover. By the way, Pawnee Prisoner is BookLocker’s #1 best seller right now! 🙂

Pawnee Prisoner: The Story of Jane Gotcher Crawford by Vivian McCullough

A tale of survival, set in the 1830s, and based on the true story of the daughter of Texas pioneer James Gotcher and widow of Alamo defender Lemuel Crawford.

The book below is clearly a novel so the author did not add “a novel” under the title:

From Texas, With Love by Lewis Allen Lambert

A rags to riches relationship born in west Texas, incubated during the Vietnam War, and culminated in California.

2. I see many self-published authors putting “by” in front of their name on their cover. Do NOT do that. It makes a book look self-published (amateurish). 🙂

RELATED



HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

ASK ANGELA!



Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.