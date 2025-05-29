“Should I put ‘by’ in front of my name on my front cover?”

Q –
Hi Angela,
Should I put “a novel” on the cover of my book under the title?
I have another question. Should I have “by” in front of my name on the front cover of my book?
Thanks!
Olive G.
A –
1. Unless you truly believe that someone might mistake your novel for being non-fiction, I do not recommend putting “a novel” on the front cover.
The book I’m featuring here appears to be non-fiction but it’s not. It’s actually historical fiction. That’s why the author put “a novel” at the bottom of the cover. By the way, Pawnee Prisoner is BookLocker’s #1 best seller right now! 🙂
The book below is clearly a novel so the author did not add “a novel” under the title:
2. I see many self-published authors putting “by” in front of their name on their cover. Do NOT do that. It makes a book look self-published (amateurish). 🙂
