I Quit My Full-Time Job to Write Freelance. But, It Took Work! – Adesoji Michael

I’m a graduate of computer science but I worked as a secretary in an engineering company. The salary I received was nothing compared to what I’d expected. My income didn’t even cover my expenses.

Sometime in April 2012, I was introduced to freelance writing by my best friend, after he saw an article I wrote for a secondary school magazine. He told me I could make more money writing for people online. I was happy because I needed a means of making extra income!

To be sincere, I didn’t earn much when I started and that caused me a lot of stress.

I searched different websites to see how I could improve my income but, unfortunately, what I saw was different people trying to sell one thing or another instead of actually hiring writers. That didn’t help.

Instead of making use of freelance sites to get jobs, I decided to start cold pitching. And, that’s when things turned around for me.

At the same time, I worked on sharpening my writing skills and I also bought and read an e-book on how to write a perfect pitch that a client will love. This has been helping me get the desired attention.

The first website I pitched worked like a magic. They replied, and gave me the job within two days. I soon discovered that the higher the number of websites and clients I pitch, the greater my chance of getting some approved.

I also discovered a list of websites that pay writers. After about 6 months, I started getting more writing assignments that I could handle. It became difficult to split time between both my online and offline jobs. So, I quit my job to start writing full-time because, of course, it was a lot more fun and I was earning more money working from home.

Adesoji Michael resides in Osun state in Nigeria, a country in the western part of Africa. After studying computer science at the University of Benin, he became a freelance writer, blogger and web designer.

