COMPLAINTS about Iconic Book Publishers PLUS How Foreign “Publishers” Are Extorting Money from U.S. Authors!

I received the following email this week: ICONIC Book Publishers tried to extort money from me. $8000 then another $2000! When I would not let them, they tried it again asking for more money. I paid them a total of $628.00 to mail me my printed books. They refused since I would not let them charge me $3000 for a WIPO account for global publishing. They will not pay me back the $628.00, nor will they send me my printed books that I paid for. They published an e-book on Kindle and the manuscript was garbage, missing paragraphs, words etc. When I asked them about it, they said it was Amazon’s fault. I have contacted the Copyright Infringement Dept. with Amazon / KDP, the Attorney General, and the BBB for help. I am 65 and they have taken advantage of me and my health has suffered. Do you have any advice?

1. There are several scathing complaints about Iconic Book Publishing online.

2. I’m looking at their homepage right now. The featured book has “cover template” verbiage on it. Look closely at the very top. It says “IT’S JUST A BOOK TEMPLATE | READ BOOK.” At the bottom of the cover, the name of the template appears: ANCERA THEMES 2016.” That’s only the first red flag!

The book is not available on Amazon. There are other books on their homepage as well. Nemesis by John Miles is also not on Amazon. Why the Germans Do It Better was published by a completely different company (Atlantic Books). Phantom Frost was published by Wurreal Games. Other books on their site have different publishing company names appearing on Amazon, too.

3. The first address appearing on their website (611 Wilshire Blvd Suite 900 PMB #607 Los Angeles, CA 90017) is a “virtual office.” That’s a place that lets people claim to be there but they’re probably just processing mail sent to that address.

Same for the second address they offer (5301 Alpha Road, Suite 80, Dallas TX, 75240). That is also a virtual office.

4. I looked their domain up in whois. I suspected they’re a foreign company and I was right!

Mailing Address: Kalkofnsvegur 2, Reykjavik, Capital Region, 101, IS

That’s in Iceland!

Unfortunately, when a foreign company is involved, your legal recourse against such a company is non-existent. See:

How to Tell if That So-Called “Publisher” is REALLY Located in the U.S.! By James M. Walsh, Esq.

IF YOU READ NOTHING ELSE ONLINE TODAY, READ THAT ARTICLE!!!

5. You know that “sweepstakes” scam that targets elderly people? The foreigner calls the victim, and tells them they won a prize, but they have to send money for shipping or whatnot. Then, they tell the victim they need more money, and more money. Sometimes, they obtain the victim’s bank info., and wipe out the victim’s bank accounts.

Well, something similar is happening with these scammers who are pretending to be “publishers.”

We are seeing increasing numbers of reports from authors of foreign companies attempting to extort more and more money out of authors. They know there’s nothing the author can do about it. They already have thousands of dollars from each author but they keep demanding more (like the victim who wrote in above) and, unfortunately, too many authors think they are “stuck,” and must keep forking over money to get their book published…or to get copies of their book. THAT IS EXTORTION!

Never, ever assume that, just because a company has a U.S. address on their website, that they’re actually in the U.S. These days, most of them are not. You can see a list of companies based in the U.S. here:

https://writersweekly.com/compare

Are you (or any author!) interested in having BookLocker take over publication of your book? We will give you our disgruntled author discount, which will be FAR less than the $3K that your current publisher is trying to extort from you (less than 1/3rd!!). BookLocker’s At Your Service Package for disgruntled authors (victims of previous publishers) is only $817. And, we’re having a busy season sale right now so you can get an extra $100 off that package. We usually get a book to market in less than a month. 🙂

Contact me directly at the link below. I answer all of my own email personally:

Ask Angela

You can also email me at angela@booklocker.com. However, because spam filters can cause problems, using the form is better. I receive all of those messages. 🙂

