COMPLAINTS about Ingram Spark / IngramSpark.com – by James M. Walsh, Esq.

In 1998, the popular book distributor, Ingram Content Group, had one division that assisted publishing services companies and traditional publishers. That division, Lightning Source, offered printing and distribution. Publishers were required to design/format and convert their own files. Since that’s what publishers do, they were easily able to navigate Lightning Source’s specs.

Some individual authors were using Lightning Source as well. However, in 2013, Ingram started competing with those publishing services companies (Ingram’s own Lightning Source customers) by offering their services directly to authors through a new division called IngramSpark. Lightning Source still exists but it only works with publishers. And, it provides good customer service to those companies. After all, many of those companies have thousands of books on the market.

Through the new IngramSpark division, instead of working with publishers directly, who knew how to format/design and convert files, they now found themselves working directly with authors, some of whom understandably needed hand-holding during the process. IngramSpark requires authors to contact them electronically. There are many complaints online stating that it takes far too long for IngramSpark to respond. The more time passes, the more complaints have accumulated on the Internet about IngramSpark:

Trust Pilot has more one-star reviews than I have time to count.

Better Business Bureau – 138 complaints in the past 3 years with 47 reviews

In order to have an “A+” rating (IngramSpark has an A) on bbb.org, companies need to respond quickly to complaints…but it doesn’t seem to matter how they respond. Even if a customer isn’t happy with the response, the company DID respond so that complaint does not hurt their score. Many of IngramSpark’s responses on bbb.org are worded somewhat in this way: “Thanks for sending this. Support will contact ********* directly.”

Why I Will Never Work With IngramSpark Again

Look at the comments under this: Ingram Spark Reviews 2024

PissedConsumer.com has 12 one-star reviews.

There are more websites with complaints about IngramSpark online as well.

Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader's heart.

