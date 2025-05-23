WHEN WILL IT STOP?! Meta (the owner of Facebook and Instagram) Now Accused of Profiting from Human Trafficking! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.

LAST WEEK, the Wall Street Journal published an article that states:

1. “Current and former employees say Meta is reluctant to add impediments for ad-buying clients who drove a 22% increase in its advertising business last year to over $160 billion. Even after users demonstrate a history of scamming, Meta balks at removing them.”

2. “The report estimated organized scamming operations—often called “pig butchering” groups—comprise hundreds of thousands of people, many trafficked after falling for fraudulent social-media employment ads. Kept in prisonlike compounds, the workers are forced to work under threat of ‘extreme forms of torture and abuse.’ West said the growth of this nightmarish industry stems directly from the inaction of Meta and, to a lesser extent, its social-media peers.”

So, Facebook is not only willingly allowing the theft from American citizens to the tune of millions per year, if not billions, but they are also supporting human traffickers by giving them an advertising platform! And, remember, Facebook is making big money accepting paid ads from the scam operations!

Meta Battles an ‘Epidemic of Scams’ as Criminals Flood Instagram and Facebook (Article is behind a paywall.)

Cyberguy summarized it RIGHT HERE.

Also see: How cyberscams are draining Americans wallets by the billions

Our huge spreadsheet now lists far more than 1,000 international websites that are pretending to be “publishers” and those offering (fake!) publishing services. The vast majority are located in Pakistan, the Philippines, and India. Invariably, the domain name registrants’ identities are redacted for privacy. Iceland has become an international safe harbor for crime cartels seeking to mask their identity. For example, you’ll see ICELAND pop up over and over again on THIS LIST. And, considering the recent Philippine scandal regarding PageTurner Press and Media, Cebu has also become a hub for scams targeting authors.

Victoria Strauss of WriterBeware.org commented on the Cebu, Philippines scandal in a recent article: “Such a modus operandi is a type of ‘pig-butchering scam,’ a long-term fraud where the victim is asked to pay an increasing amount of money.” Strauss said this is the playbook of many of the publishing scam operations in the Philippines. This modus operandi is almost universal amongst publishing criminals worldwide.

Are these criminals in YOUR Facebook writing and author groups? Probably!

A growing tactic is for these criminals to embed themselves in Facebook’s writing and author groups, or to even create their own predatory Facebook Group! It’s become maddening! Recently, several so-called Facebook publishing groups have been overrun with graphic p*rnography. There is no “Page Manager” or “Moderator” oversight, and eight (8) appeals I sent to Facebook about this filth, that children have access to as well, were DENIED – deemed NOT in violation of Facebook’s Community & Advertising standards.

Mighty Reader Review (Fb Page ID 576157962242130; created February 5, 2025) is embedded in the Indie Author Book Promotions Facebook Group. Paying for reviews could cost you access to the single largest platform necessary for your book’s success! Amazon’s position on compensated reviews provides, in part: “Reviews should reflect your honest opinion. We don’t allow reviews that are created, edited, or removed in exchange for compensation .” I marvel at this whole ridiculous, predatory cottage industry that has sprung up on Facebook. Don’t jeopardize your dream by paying for book reviews! Take Angela Hoy’s advice and DO THIS instead!

Another example? KDP BOSS (Trademark Infringement: Amazon.com, Inc.) is embedded in the Amazon Kindle Book Promotion Facebook group, and proclaims: “If you have some reviews, you can make your book acceptable to everyone. Message me if necessary.” Dear Lord … run!

Why are so many authors falling victim to these criminals?

Too many authors are leaving their common sense at the door when they are being contacted by these Facebook spammers and scammers. Maybe that’s why it’s called “vanity publishing.” Our innate vanity takes over and common sense is nowhere to be found. I loathe the term vanity publishing, but maybe our poor decisions give it credence. I prefer Palliative Publishing as, often, the few legitimate self-publishing firms are relegated to correcting our missteps, and cleaning-up after we’ve been fleeced by Predators. Angela Hoy was my palliative publisher. Humbling experience and I owe her and her team a debt of gratitude.

Glaring red flags are ignored.

Embedding in Facebook Groups has become a tact for “solo” (doubtful) publishing scammers. A particular woman with a very American-sounding name is embedded in the Facebook Group New Writers and Authors. She directs readers to fiverr.com. Yet her “About me” on Fiverr is blank. Her ad on New Writers and Authors professes mastery of all technical aspects of publishing. But, “MY SERVICE (sic) ARE!” (a glaring syntax and punctuation problem), and a “photo” that looks more like clip art than an actual photograph, both scream DANGER !!!

Location fraud is rampant!

Recently, several supposed Canadian publishers have been appearing on my Facebook feed. You must have focused due diligence before inking a deal. Book Publishing Canada (Fb Page ID 224233927441681, created February 10, 2024), broadcast its check-in in Toronto, Canada. Upon investigating further (what we MUST all do), its six Facebook page managers are in Pakistan. Its FAQ notes, “Many will take your money, but few will make your book a success.” Upon opening their website, www.publishingcanada.ca, you are greeted with a stolen novel, Sirkus, Venter I., ‎ Human & Rousseau; 1st edition (August 16, 2018) (Afrikaans Edition). Obviously, this is blatant copyright infringement. The website was created on November 11, 2023, and the Domain Registrant’s contact information is missing. Glaring red flags, like the OTHERS LISTED HERE. (We add more to that list daily.)

During my naïve beginnings in self-publishing just over a year ago, I thought it was imperative to join as many publishing groups as possible. Unfortunately, you must be as circumspect and reticent as if you are dealing with the devil himself. Because, you ARE. They have become overrun by criminals lying in wait. There are good groups with vigilant managers but the Facebook Predator Cancer has metastasized.

It is critical for aspiring authors to diligently research everything. Take nothing at face value. You, and you alone, hold the purse strings and you, and you alone, are in the driver’s seat. Any pressure from a prospective publisher, agent, or production company is a giant red flag that you are heading for disaster. Invariably, you hold the copyright – you hold the keys. Review whatever direction you choose to follow with a trusted friend, an accountant, a lawyer, or even Angela Hoy. She charges nothing to help authors avoid getting fleeced! Communicate with someone. It’s imperative!

THE ULTIMATE PREDATOR IS META PLATFORMS, INC.

Despite being in the best position to ferret out and eradicate fraud, Meta Platforms, Inc. has done just the opposite. It provides a forum for relentless and surreptitious scammers – knowingly and willingly. Meta collects revenue from paid advertising. A simple click on “About” and “Page Transparency” will reveal whether a predatory Facebook Page is currently paying Meta for advertising its scams. As previously reported, Meta’s Advertising Standards and Community Standards lead users to believe that Meta is looking out for their best interests. Arbitrary enforcement and a broken review process are of little help to eradicate criminals.

Meta’s New Attempt to Get Even MORE Money!

An author contacted me two weeks ago after a note popped up when she was on Facebook. It asked her if she wanted to be “Verified.” It was NOT free. She sent me screenshots. The “Verified Standard” racket is worthless! It is a two-edged sword. On one hand, Meta purports to “protect” users through a subscription service that “verifies” a user (or Predator), increases account protection (dubious at best), provides “enhanced support,” and bestows innocuous “upgraded features” for users. Bunk! Junk! Don’t forget those worthless Bonus Stars and Stickers!

In reality, the Verified Standard represents Meta further capitalizing on user naivety, and raking in additional revenue under the guise of user protection. For example, D.c. Eastman, an investment professional, posted this on Facebook:

So, while Facebook is profiting from criminals who are impersonating real professionals and U.S. companies (trademark infringement abounds on Facebook!), Facebook now wants those real professionals and honest, U.S.-based companies to PAY FACEBOOK to be VERIFIED!

For just $14.99 per month, or $179.88 per year, Facebook users get nothing more than a second fleecing of their hard-earned money. With over 3 billion users, let’s assume that just 20% buy the Meta Verified Standard for “protection.” The revenue to Meta would be staggering. That very conservative estimate translates into $107,928,000,000 in revenue for Meta. Yes, that’s billions! Meta Platforms, Inc. is NOT looking out for you. The Verified Standard is little more than “code” for dirty revenue – and is as worthless as a Trustpilot or Clutch review!

The Verified Standard is an admission that Facebook has a serious problem. Rather than “fix” the problem, the Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing is going to capitalize, cash-in, or monetize on the predatory practices of international criminals that have inundated Facebook & Instagram. Follow the money. It speaks volumes of how low Meta will go.

REPORT AUTHOR FRAUD!

JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ., is a former Navy JAGC officer and a recipient of the American Bar Association’s coveted LAMP Award for excellence in military legal assistance practice. A rolling stone, J.M. has globetrotted most of his adult life. After the military, J.M. pursued commercial real estate development, leasing, and asset management. He resides in Catania, Sicily. He spent almost twenty years in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Luzerne, Erie & Lackawanna Counties. His handiwork as an editor and author is interspersed throughout this novel. Leo A. Murray fondly refers to J.M. as his collaborative, literary ‘Coach’ or ‘Lieutenant.’ Agnes claims that he has gypsy in his heart and rabbit in his feet.

