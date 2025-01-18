Update on Our Foreign Publishing Scammers Exposé

We’ve been working fast and furious on the project but we still have hundreds more to research.

I wanted to give you an update. When you report a scammer to Facebook, you can only click on a couple of bubbles, and then submit your complaint with no details at all. Needless to say, almost all of those get rejected by Facebook. Remember that Facebook is making money when scammers run ads on their platform.

I found the head of Meta’s legal department (Meta owns Facebook), and started emailing her about specific companies. James M. Walsh, Esq. and I then heard from Facebook’s “Legal Investigations” unit. They thanked me for my email, and asked me to keep sending them more.

Earlier this week, Facebook did indeed take down two of the scammers’ pages on their website. We are hoping they work a bit faster. James has been reporting these scammers for almost 10 months now! Imagine how much money Facebook has made from those foreign criminals!

Please check out the updated page. New companies that have been added in the past week are coded in blue. Don’t miss the one that has a phone number related to a call girl website!

If you have been scammed by a so-called “publisher” (or any firm offering services to authors) running ads on Facebook, please CONTACT ME right away!

