Update on Our Foreign Publishing Scammers Exposé

We’ve been working fast and furious on the project but we still have hundreds more to research.
I wanted to give you an update. When you report a scammer to Facebook, you can only click on a couple of bubbles, and then submit your complaint with no details at all. Needless to say, almost all of those get rejected by Facebook. Remember that Facebook is making money when scammers run ads on their platform.
I found the head of Meta’s legal department (Meta owns Facebook), and started emailing her about specific companies. James M. Walsh, Esq. and I then heard from Facebook’s “Legal Investigations” unit. They thanked me for my email, and asked me to keep sending them more.
Earlier this week, Facebook did indeed take down two of the scammers’ pages on their website. We are hoping they work a bit faster. James has been reporting these scammers for almost 10 months now! Imagine how much money Facebook has made from those foreign criminals!
Please check out the updated page. New companies that have been added in the past week are coded in blue. Don’t miss the one that has a phone number related to a call girl website!
If you have been scammed by a so-called “publisher” (or any firm offering services to authors) running ads on Facebook, please CONTACT ME right away!
RELATED
- A List of Publishers That ALL Authors Should AVOID AT ALL COSTS!
- EXTREME AUTHOR ALERT – PART I: This International Scam is Fooling THOUSANDS of Authors Across the Globe!
- EXTREME AUTHOR ALERT – PART II: 19 Signs You’re About to Get Scammed By a Foreign “Book Publisher”
- EXTREME AUTHOR ALERT – PART III: How WritersWeekly Communicates Directly with Deceitful “Publishers” to Expose Their Appalling Practices
- EXTREME AUTHOR ALERT – PART IV: WARNINGS about TheGhostWriting.org, Book Publishing HQ, Author Book Creators, Author Books Publisher, AMZ Publishing Firm, and McMillan Book Publishers (the fake one), AND MORE!
- EXTREME AUTHOR ALERT – PART V: Do NOT Hire ANY Publisher That is Running Paid Ads on Facebook Right Now!
- How to Tell if That So-Called “Publisher” is REALLY Located in the U.S.! By James M. Walsh, Esq.
- COMPLAINTS about Publishing Mojo / PublishingMojo.com – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!