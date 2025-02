"Since 1956, Westerly has been publishing lively fiction and poetry as well as intelligent articles. The magazine has always sought to provide a Western Australian-based voice, although its contributors and subject matter have never been geographically exclusive. It covers literature and culture throughout the world, but maintains a special emphasis on Australia, particularly Western Australia, and the Asian region." Welcomes new writers. Bi-annual. Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys non-exclusive rights (rights remain with each writer). No reprints. Responds within one to two days. "Writers can get a sample of our publication through our website: free download of online special issues, full digital archive." Pays $180 to subscribers for stories ($135 + subscription for non-subscribers); $180 to subscribers for essays ($135 + subscription Read more →