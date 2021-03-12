Can Amazon Steal Authors’ Books, and Republish Them?

Q –
Hi, Angela—
If Amazon can blatantly rip off a vendor’s hard-line design, what’s to stop them from hijacking an author’s book, changing the author to Andy Amazon, and selling it as their own?
Thought you’d be interested in the article.
Amazon Basics Knocks Off Peak Design’s Everyday Sling–and Even Gives It the Same Name
Best,
Rusty
A –
This firm should have trademarked their product. If they had, they could sue Amazon.
This is just one reason I recommend all authors copyright their manuscripts. If Amazon started copying books, authors and publishers could sue and the penalties for willful copyright infringement go into the hundreds of thousands…plus attorneys’ fees.
