Is Your Favorite Writing Group on Facebook Being Moderated by a Scammer?

Imagine owning a business and having to hand out flyers on a busy street corner.

Now, imagine having a business, and being reduced to hanging out on Facebook while calling out to anyone mentioning a book, and begging them to PM you. Do you really think that someone like that is a true “professional?” It’s extremely UNprofessional and anyone doing that needs to be avoided at all costs.

Here’s what we have been seeing:

In just about any given writers’ or authors’ group on social media (pick your platform), people like to share the projects they are currently working on, or have completed. Folks ask for advice and ideas from others in the group, or enjoy just showing off their latest book covers.

Inevitably, someone will mention that they are looking to get their book edited, or published, or they are looking for a cover designer, etc. And, that’s when it happens. BOOM! Strangers come out of the woodwork, asking that person to PM (private message) them. They will say, “I’m a professional editor!” or “I design book covers!” or whatever service it is that person mentioned needing.

Here’s the worst part: Some of these social media groups are actually created by scammers for the specific purpose of luring in authors and writers for sales pitches! If your favorite groups on Facebook for writers and/or authors are clearly allowing endless scam and spam posts, your group just might be moderated by a scammer!

We have worked with countless professionals in the writing and publishing industries. None of them hang out on social media, just waiting to pounce on people who post a specific word that will bring in the scammers and spammers. You would assume that everyone understands these are crooks. However, week after week, we have people contacting us to tell the tale of how someone contacted them through social media, and convinced them to hand over their hard-earned money for some service – only to have that mysterious person disappear into the ether.

Additionally, we have scores of people reaching out to us asking, “What do you think about this person/company? DO you think it’s a scam?”

I wish the advice I’m going to give here wasn’t so simple because a lot of people wind up feeling really, really stupid when they are taken for a ride by these weasels. But, the bottom line is this: If someone reaches out to you online that you don’t know, offering a service that you didn’t ask for, assume they are a scammer.

I know, I know. It sounds too obvious. Too simple. But, the truth is that, of all the Facebook profiles and websites that authors and writers ask us to review, so far only one has turned out to be legitimate. Only one!

This means two things. One good, and one bad. The bad news is that, currently, it’s very clear that scammers and fraudsters actually outnumber legit, reputable publishers and writing service providers. Heck, let’s ignore “reputable” and simply say that they outnumber the people you can find online that aren’t trying to rip you off. The good news? Well, it appears that people are wising up to this fact because they are at least pausing long enough to reach out to us to get our opinion.

If someone contacting you online is offering their publishing, editing, cover design, ghost-writing, SEO, website design, marketing services, etc., and it makes you think,” I wonder if this person is trying to scam me,” they are! Congratulations! Your “sixth sense” is working.

Here are some other things to consider that can help you weed out the wheat from the chaff when it comes to these online carnival barkers:

What word did you type in a post or comment that set off the flurry of scammer responses?

One of the trends we are seeing is that these vultures are using some method to detect people on social media posting certain words, like “book,” “cover,” “editing,” “manuscript,” and even “scam.” Then, they swoop in, and immediately post a comment under that person’s post, saying things like, “Oh, that sounds like a wonderful book! I’m a professional editor and I’d love to help you make your book perfect.” Or, “Your book sounds awesome! Let’s talk about it. PM me!”

We’ve seen the moderators of author groups (the ones moderated by scammers!) tell everyone to post photos of their latest covers. It will only be mere minutes (or even seconds) before the scam comments come rolling in. “Wow! What a beautiful cover. I’m a professional cover designer and I can make your cover even better!” Or, “I’d love to hear more about your awesome book! PM me!” These folks aren’t looking to help you make a better book. They just want to take your money and run!

Did you post about a scammer, publicly call out a scammer, or respond to someone who has been scammed?

The worst we’ve seen are the ones who react to the word “scam” and “scammer.” Angela once commented under one of those predators’ attempts to reel in another author, “You’re a scammer.” Almost immediately, someone posted a reply to Angela, “Sorry to hear you got scammed. I can help you get your money back. PM me.” These people aren’t getting anyone’s money back. They claim to be able to threaten the scammers, then ask for your bank info. (you know, so the scammers can “wire your money back to you”). Their excuse is usually something like, “The refund from the scammer will be directly deposited into your account.” NO IT WON’T! Rather than getting your money wired back to you, they will proceed to empty your bank account.

They’ll also want all of your personal info. Some may even ask for your social security number. Can you imagine giving all of that to someone sitting in a call center in Pakistan? Unsuspecting authors are doing it every single day, believing they’re talking to an honest person located in the U.S.

Set a budget.

Let’s face facts. There is a minimum and a maximum cost to publish and market a book to a certain acceptable level of quality. Knowing this can help you make better decisions concerning who to use for publishing services. Reasonably, a book can be published for around $1000. At BookLocker, we actually have a D.I.Y. service that is $199. However, the author does most of the work. We simply check their work product, and let them know if it meets the printer’s specifications. Our most expensive package is $2350 and includes paperback, hardcover, and ebook design/publishing services with proofreading of the first 25K words, copyright registration, distribution, a book trailer, and much more.

Companies that are charging upwards of $5K, $10K, and even more should be avoided at all costs. Some of the scammers touting their fake wares on Facebook and other places are quoting really low prices to lure authors in, and then upselling them to the tune of thousands. One guy told an author it would cost an additional $600 to get an ISBN (preposterous!), another $400 for a barcode (we get those for free from our printer), and other necessities for book publication. After quoting the author (notice the common syntax error), “Get published in $299!” the author ends up paying thousands over a period of time. And, in most cases, the book is never published. Once the author runs out of money, the scammer ghosts them.

The same scammers also have websites (exact same companies) that quote authors thousands. They’re targeting the authors who know that “in just $299” is too good to be true. But, they’re the same scammers who are very sophisticated.

By the way, did you know they have schools in Nigeria that teach kids how to run online scams? And, in some countries, it is considered honorable to rip off Americans.

So, again, have a budget in mind. If you’re willing to spend $1,000, do NOT let some scammer string you along, trying to get more and more out of you. It’s best to simply avoid the scammers altogether. And, you can determine who’s a scammer using THIS LIST.

You should be able to find a real publisher to format your manuscript, create a cover, finalize your production files, upload your files to a printer, provide you with a print galley, and provide full distribution for no more than $1000. If somebody is charging more than that for those basic services, RUN!

If you’ve been scammed, know that you are NOT getting your money back.

Now, none of this will help you recover any money that you initially threw at a scammer. First, know that someone offering to publish your book for “in just $299” is totally planning to screw you. However, if you did fork over $299 (or any amount) to someone who starts saying that they need more money to get this done, more money to get that done, etc., it is time for you to ask for a refund, and to terminate that contract. Incidentally, almost all of the scammers’ websites have a “100% money back guarantee” on listed. One even laughingly says “200%.” That’s fake feel-good verbiage. You’re not getting your money back. Period.

The NDA Blackmail Scam!

Some of these scammers will claim they’ll give you a refund but only if you sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement. DON’T DO IT! 1. That agreement will prevent you from writing or talking about that horrible company in the future and; 2. They’re still not going to give you your money back.

Stop sending them money! Period!!!

While is hurts (really bad!) to know you’ve been screwed, do NOT keep sending them more money! They will keep dangling that non-existent book in front of your face until you’re broke. Then, they’re gone. We literally have been contacted by people who have lost upwards of $100,000 this way – with no hope of ever getting that money back.

Remember that budget? STICK TO IT!

Decide early on what you are willing to pay to get your book out there. Don’t fall for the upsells! Stick to your budget! If your budget is $1K, do NOT send that company anything more than that!!!

Curb your emotions.

Scammers go after things that they know people are emotional about. Publishing scammers have figured out that we “privileged” people in the First World care a LOT about our image, our reputation, and our egos. And, they use this knowledge very effectively. They also understand that most people will go into denial even when it becomes obvious that something is amiss. That’s why some folks will keep sending more and more money even when the amount has gotten to be ridiculous. They hold on to the foolish hope that this last payment will finally get their precious book out there for all to see, and they will finally be famous…or be able to start earning that money back through book sales.

You will make much wiser decisions if you check your ego at the door! There are over a million books published each year. Yours is one of those million. Is it possible that you will become the next New York Times Best Seller? Sure, it’s possible. But, what really is the probability? The fact is, if you do business with a scam publisher, that’s not going to happen.

Yes, indeed, you have done something that most people never do. You wrote a book. But, getting that book published and sold is a business transaction. You need to put aside your feelings of how badly the world needs to read your words. Whether you have visions of people lining up around the corner for a chance to get their copy of your book signed by you, and tell you how great you are…or if you fantasize about how many people in the world will simply live better lives because they read your prose, that’s your ego talking. Put it away, and focus on getting the best publisher you can (a real one!) without going bankrupt in the end.

Does it make sense that someone who doesn’t know you from Walter Cronkite reached out to you on Facebook, and wants to help you with your book because it’s so good? Does it make sense that the person doesn’t provide a phone number or email address for you to reach out to them? Or, if they do, when you talk to them, it’s not a woman like you thought? Instead, it’s a man? Or, somebody you can hardly understand? Does it make sense that they want you to wire money to them rather than use a credit card over a secure webpage for the services? (Beware, some actually do use credit cards and Paypal.) Does it make sense that their website has photos of “authors” singing the company’s praises, but there is no title of their book mentioned, nor a link where someone can buy it? Does it make sense that one of those authors is actually named “John Doe?” (We’re not kidding! One scammer did that!)

If you separate from your ego from your common sense, you can make much more logical decisions. If you’re worried about hurrying up and getting your book out there to the world, you’ll be far more vulnerable to those who want to take advantage of you!

Use the work we did for you!

Keep this article within your reach. In there, we list several things to check for when reviewing a so-called publisher’s website. There are certain tell-tale signs that let you know when to steer clear of these people. Use our research and knowledge as a reference whenever you are in doubt.

Red Flags to watch for:

Someone who contacts you on social media directly, or in comments under an article asking you to PM them, or asking you to call them. They are ALWAYS scammers from overseas!

Anyone who spams or cold-calls you. Seriously, anybody! One woman on Facebook said a scammer (who she was ignoring) looked up her name online, found her family members’ email addresses and phone numbers, and started contacting them because the author had not replied to his “PM” on Facebook. That’s how desperate they are! Yes, there are websites that list your name, your contact info., your relatives, and their contact info.

They might want you to “Whatsapp” them. Some do give phone numbers but, when you do have a conversation, you know something is off. For example, you were expecting a woman but it’s a man. The person has a strong accent. You can sometimes hear people in the background (it’s a foreign call center!), Or, you call the number and nobody answers but they immediately call you back from a completely different number.

Their command of your regional language (usually English) is off. WAY off!! If they have a heavy accent, or have syntax errors in their messages to you, it’s a scam.

They want electronic money transfers as opposed to generally accepted methods of payment (though not always!). Some scammers will accept a credit card payment (the merchant name on your bill may show a completely different company name!) or they may accept Paypal. But, if you want a big refund, they’ll drain their accounts, and take off with the money before you get your refund.

They become “flirty.” Don’t even get me started on the scammers who get all “romantic,” and convince the author to send them a “picture” (you know what I’m talking about!), and then they blackmail the author into sending them thousands while threatening to share that picture online, and destroy their lives. DON’T BE STUPID!!!

More creative research you can do:

If someone contacts you on social media, ask for a list of their best-sellers on Amazon. Then, go there. Look up the books. Page down on Amazon. Look at the publisher’s name. In almost all cases, that company’s name is not the publisher. If you push back, they’ll say something like, “That was an old company name of ours.” Total B.S.! If you push further, they’ll send you one link to a book that they may have published at some point, under a very obscure category, like “Doctor’s Office Books.” That actually happened to Angela when she pushed back at a scammer.

Some of these scammers do publish a handful of books to make themselves look legit on Amazon. Don’t fall for that, either. They may even tell you those books were previously bestsellers. Again, they’re lying.

If they are offering editing or cover design, ask for a list of published books that they worked on. Go find the books on Amazon, and read the excerpt. Look for errors. But, also look at the “publisher” name on Amazon. Is it that company’s name? If so, reach out to the author online. In more cases than not, you’ll not be able to find the author because it’s a fake book! And, in more cases than not, you’ll find a different company name next to “publisher” on Amazon. That means the scam operation stole those book covers, and is pretending they published those books.

If anything seems off, or if anything the person is saying doesn’t add up, then stop talking to that person, and block them (after reporting them to us!). It’s really that simple. People running legitimate businesses have nothing to hide, and want you to know as much about their quality work as possible. Look for that in the people you hire to work on your book.

In the end, the responsibility of protecting you from scammers falls on the person you look at in the mirror every day. Mama always told you not to talk to strangers. That’s good advice to keep following now that you’re an adult.

