WARNING about International Impact Book Awards / InternationalImpactBookAwards.com – by Larry Bergeron

Below is a notice that I received recently by email. They contacted me out of the blue. I did not submit my book to them for consideration and I have no doubt that they’ve never read my book. There are other complaints about them online. Notice how they never mention anything specific about my book at all!

International Impact Book Awards <contact@internationalimpactbookawards.com> wrote:

Dear Larry,

I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you for being selected as a winner at the International Impact Book Awards! Your exceptional talent, dedication, and creativity have set you apart in a competitive field, and it is an honor to recognize your remarkable achievement.

This award is a testament to the impact your work has made in the literary world. Your story, your voice, and your commitment to excellence have resonated with readers and judges alike, and we are proud to celebrate your success. Winning this award is not just a moment of recognition but a significant milestone in your journey as an author—a reflection of the countless hours, passion, and perseverance you’ve invested in your craft.

To honor your achievement, we are hosting the International Impact Book Awards Gala on November 1, 2025. This prestigious event is designed to celebrate you in person as part of a vibrant community of distinguished authors, publishers, media professionals, and industry leaders.

Attending the gala offers you the unique opportunity to step onto the stage and receive your award in person, surrounded by peers who share your passion for storytelling. More than just a celebration, the event is an invaluable chance to connect with media professionals, offering the possibility of gaining additional media coverage and further promoting your book. Networking sessions, keynote speakers, and an elegant dinner will create an atmosphere where meaningful connections and collaborations can flourish.

We would love for you to join us in celebrating your success at the gala. To reserve your seat or purchase a ticket, please use the following…..

You can see their RIDICULOUS prices on their website.

It certainly looks official. It sounds official. However, after having fallen for numerous scams on Facebook, I have become very jaded.

These guys actually had the audacity to think that I would pay them $79 for a piece of paper saying that I won an international award. Seriously? They further invited me to their so-called gala. One ticket is almost $4000! I would also be responsible for my own airfare and lodging. I imagine I could get to a presidential inauguration for less than that.

There are complaints about them online alleging it’s a pay-to-play scheme. One person even compared them to the old Who’s Who books, where anybody could pay to have their name and a paragraph or two be in a chapter. One woman online said her elderly mother sent them a non-working file for her book (it wouldn’t open). She said her mother “won” anyway. She claims she tried to get International Impact Book Awards to refund her mother’s entry fee. They did not.

Why would anybody pay money (especially the prices this “contest” company charges!) simply to massage their own ego with a ridiculous “award?”

Just to show you how much of an idiot I used to be, a few months ago, I was contacted by Whitman Publishing in Austin, Texas (an imposter – there is a real Whitman Publishing in Alabama), who promised to promote me in China and the UK. Less than a week after I paid them almost $2000, I was contacted by a gentleman representing “400 bookstores in Britain,” requesting 1600 copies of my book. The only stipulation was that I had to purchase them through their publishing site, which would cost me nearly $8000. I declined.

Immediately after that, I was contacted by what sounded like a nice young lady, also in the UK, and she wished to buy 40 of my books for her bookstores. Again, I was required to pay to print them through her publishing company, at my cost. This, too, I declined.

Finally, I was contacted by a gentleman representing the “second largest book fair in the world” in Beijing, China. His pitch was, if I could get him 1500 copies, he would show them at the book fair, and guarantee sales around China. I guess I was pretty stupid because I said yes. That cost me $3000 and I have yet to see a return on my money.

In the future, if you see anything anywhere online that smells even a little bit fishy, throw it back!

RELATED

Larry Bergeron grew up in the Mississippi river delta region of Southeast Louisiana in a Southern Baptist/Catholic household. He attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana and received a degree in radio & television broadcasting. Larry joined the Air Force and became a member of the American Forces Radio & Television Service and served as information officer at Strategic Air Command headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. After receiving an honorable discharge, he was chosen to host PM Magazine, an entertainment-based television show, shown in 5 states.

Second Coming by Larry A. Bergeron Father Garcia discovers a scroll, written by Jesus foretelling his return and is ordered to destroy it. A cloning, DNA and carbon dating expert are testing the Crown of Thorns. 2 sets are found, 1 male 1 female. The Second Coming begins.

Secret Storm by Larry A. Bergeron In 1943 a hurricane formed in the Gulf. The government would not allow warnings of the storm hoping that it would sink U-boats in the gulf. Colonel Duckworth flew into the eye of the storm thus creating today’s Hurricane Hunters.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.