How I Saved an Author from Getting Scammed for $18K by Pro Writers Network / ProWritersNetwork.com

An author’s rep contacted me, concerned that the author was about to throw away WAY too much money.

This scammer, impersonating an actual film distribution company, wanted to “pick up” the author’s $18K payment that morning!!! Luckily, his worried rep contacted me.

FROM THE REP:

This morning’s email advised that there are no discounts from the $18,000, and urged him to rush the money to them right away and they’ll kindly pick it up.

This smells to high heaven to me, but you’re the expert. He’s simply not taking my word for it. I can’t help but wonder how any other authors are being hit with the same sort of “we can make a movie out of your book, we just need you to participate in the investment.”

MY RESPONSE:

IT’S A SCAM!!!!!! Please share this with him. They’re impersonating an actual film distribution company!!!

1. They have a feather in their logo. Many of the overseas “publishing” scam cartel websites also have feathers in their logos.

2. I googled their “U.S. address.” Their company doesn’t show up there.

3. Their website is only 9 months old. That is a HUGE red flag!! They’ve only posted to Facebook one time and that was back in 2024.

4. Book-to-movie scams are RAMPANT!! And, that is NOT how it works! Movie producers/production companies pay all of the expenses. The author of the book NEVER pays for anything!!!

5. Per Google:

“Yes, there are reported scams impersonating Focus Features, a film distribution company owned by NBCUniversal. These scams often target authors, writers, and aspiring filmmakers, promising movie deals or book publishing opportunities while demanding upfront payments for services like screenplays, book trailers, or legal fees.”

6. The FAKE Focus Features is on WriterBeware.org’s Impersonation List.

AND, Pro Writers Network / prowritersnetwork.com is in their scam archive.

7. They have the exact same phone number and address as Bluegrass Bound Books / bluegrassboundbooks.com, which also shares many characteristics of the scammers’ websites.

That website is only 8 months old yet they claim to have “98k happy clients.” Total B.S.!!! They have ZERO books on Amazon!

8. They ALSO have the exact same phone number and address as Crescent Spring Literary / crescentspringliterary.com. That website is only 2 months old.

