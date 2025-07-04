A reader wants to know why my social media “picture” is a sketch…

ALERT!!! THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 2 WEEKS AWAY! Only 500 participants are permitted so SIGN UP TODAY if you want to play!

QUESTION SUBMITTED VIA FACEBOOK:

Angela, is there a story you care to tell as to why the pencil sketch portrait instead of a photo? I’ve always wondered.

-C.M.

A –

He was referring to this ad:

MY RESPONSE:

Happy to answer. 🙂 I have been receiving death threats for years because of the criminals we have exposed on WritersWeekly.com. One guy threatened to hire a hit man to “take care of me,” and also threatened to kidnap our children. (By the way, he later sued us for exposing his scam and he lost. The judge threw it out of court.) I’ve also had a few stalkers over the years.

Several years ago, we decided to limit the number of photos of me that appear online so I’d be more difficult to recognize out in public. Good thing we did that because, with the international publishing crime cartel we’ve been exposing over the past several months, the number of death threats has sky-rocketed.

For any scammer reading this: My husband is ex-Army and an ex-cop (and he’s currently head of security at our church), we are locked and loaded (I also carry 24/7), and we have a HUGE dog. Things won’t go well for you if you show up here.

