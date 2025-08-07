Alerts

WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 08/07/2025

August 7, 2025 No Comments

Print Friendly

According to this week’s episode of The  WritersWeekly Podcast, which First Lady fired former White House Usher (and current Booklocker author) Chris Emery, and why???

***Please answer the trivia question using our contact form HERE. Do not post your answer in the comments section below.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:
A free EBOOK of your choice from Booklocker.com!

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.