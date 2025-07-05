Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/05/2025

ALERT!!! THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 2 WEEKS AWAY! Only 500 participants are permitted so SIGN UP TODAY if you want to play!
Full-time Remote Sports Writer – in Los Angeles or Sacramento
West Coast Preps
Full-time Remote Reporter – near Westhope, North Dakota
The Standard
Full-time Remote U.S. Investigative Editor
OCCRP
Full-time Remote Breaking News Editor – Pays $71K-$96K/year.
Factal
Full-time Remote Breaking News Editor (Evening) – Pays $71K-$96K/year.
Factal
Full-time Remote Technical Writer
Lorven Technologies
Freelance Sneaker Writer
Sole Retriever
Freelance Technical Writer – Telecom & Hardware Integration Focus. Pays $25-$35/hour.
Composely
Part-Time News Writer – Pays $25/hour.
Allrecipes.com
Freelance News and Deals Writer – Commerce. Pays $35/hour.
Dotdash Meredith
Freelance Copywriter
Study.com C
Part-time Remote AP Economics Content Writer
Albert | Learn By Doing
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $42-$47/hour.
JustinBradley
Full-time Remote Scientific Writer
Calculated Hire
Freelance Auto Mechanic Writer – Pays $21-$25/hour.
Jerry
Freelance Market Access/ HEOR Writer
AL Solutions
Full-time Remote Item Writer II ELA/SS
Cambium Assessment
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $45-$50/hour.
US Tech Solutions
Freelance Technical Copywriter
BairesDev
