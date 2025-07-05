Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/05/2025

ALERT!!! THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 2 WEEKS AWAY! Only 500 participants are permitted so SIGN UP TODAY if you want to play!

Full-time Remote Sports Writer – in Los Angeles or Sacramento

West Coast Preps

Full-time Remote Reporter – near Westhope, North Dakota

The Standard

Full-time Remote U.S. Investigative Editor

OCCRP

Full-time Remote Breaking News Editor – Pays $71K-$96K/year.

Factal

Full-time Remote Breaking News Editor (Evening) – Pays $71K-$96K/year.

Factal

Full-time Remote Technical Writer

Lorven Technologies

Freelance Sneaker Writer

Sole Retriever

Freelance Technical Writer – Telecom & Hardware Integration Focus. Pays $25-$35/hour.

Composely

Part-Time News Writer – Pays $25/hour.

Allrecipes.com

Freelance News and Deals Writer – Commerce. Pays $35/hour.

Dotdash Meredith

Freelance Copywriter

Study.com C

Part-time Remote AP Economics Content Writer

Albert | Learn By Doing

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $42-$47/hour.

JustinBradley

Full-time Remote Scientific Writer

Calculated Hire

Freelance Auto Mechanic Writer – Pays $21-$25/hour.

Jerry

Freelance Market Access/ HEOR Writer

AL Solutions

Full-time Remote Item Writer II ELA/SS

Cambium Assessment

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $45-$50/hour.

US Tech Solutions

Freelance Technical Copywriter

BairesDev

