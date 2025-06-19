Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 06/20/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

Remote Full-Time Reporter – Pays $55K-$60K/year

Resource Recycling

Freelance U.S.-China News Reporter

The Epoch Times

Freelance Linguistics-Based Content Writer

Game Design Skills

Freelance Newsletter Writer & Research Analyst

Optimus Media

Freelance Football Newsletter Writer

Texas Sports Academy

Freelance Contractor – Pays $20/hour

DataAnnotation

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour

Robert Half

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $20-$50/hour

TELUS Digital AI Data Solutions

Freelance Writer

Manettas Co xx

Freelance PhD Data Partner Journalistic Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour

TELUS Digital

Freelance Copywriter/Editor

Hire Heroes USA

Remote Full-Time BPO RFP Writer

Lensa

Remote Full-Time Moving Writer

Yahoo

Freelance Education Lesson Writer

Study.com

Remote Full-Time Writer

Ginter Electric

Freelance AI Content Writer

DataAnnotation

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer

ICON Strategic Solutions

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

Horizontal Talent

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer Pays $120K-$125K/year

GlobalLogic

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

Insight Global

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer

Natera

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $160K-$180K/year

SecurityScorecard

Remote Full-Time Insurance Writer – Pays $75K-$85K/year

Dow Jones

Remote Full-Time Cybersecurity Newsletter Writer

TechnologyAdvice

Freelance Freelance Medical-Science Writer

AL Solutions

Remote Full-Time Money Writer – Pays $70K-$85K/year

Dow Jones

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

GEHA Health

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40/hour

Magic EdTech

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $45-$55/hour

Wavicle Data Solutions

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Skyflow

