Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 06/20/2025

June 19, 2025 No Comments

Print Friendly

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

And, don’t miss this week’s episode of The WritersWeekly Podcast! Check it out! WritersWeekly.com/podcast

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Remote Full-Time Reporter – Pays $55K-$60K/year
Resource Recycling

Freelance U.S.-China News Reporter
The Epoch Times

Freelance Linguistics-Based Content Writer
Game Design Skills

Freelance Newsletter Writer & Research Analyst
Optimus Media

Freelance Football Newsletter Writer
Texas Sports Academy

Freelance Contractor – Pays $20/hour
DataAnnotation

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour
Robert Half

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $20-$50/hour
TELUS Digital AI Data Solutions

Freelance Writer
Manettas Co xx

Freelance PhD Data Partner Journalistic Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour
TELUS Digital

Freelance Copywriter/Editor
Hire Heroes USA

Remote Full-Time BPO RFP Writer
Lensa

Remote Full-Time Moving Writer
Yahoo

Freelance Education Lesson Writer
Study.com

Remote Full-Time Writer
Ginter Electric

Freelance AI Content Writer
DataAnnotation

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
ICON Strategic Solutions

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Horizontal Talent

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer Pays $120K-$125K/year
GlobalLogic

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Insight Global

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
Natera

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $160K-$180K/year
SecurityScorecard

Remote Full-Time Insurance Writer – Pays $75K-$85K/year
Dow Jones

Remote Full-Time Cybersecurity Newsletter Writer
TechnologyAdvice

Freelance Freelance Medical-Science Writer
AL Solutions

Remote Full-Time Money Writer – Pays $70K-$85K/year
Dow Jones

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
GEHA Health

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40/hour
Magic EdTech

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $45-$55/hour
Wavicle Data Solutions

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Skyflow

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!



HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

ASK ANGELA!



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.