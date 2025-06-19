Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 06/20/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.
Remote Full-Time Reporter – Pays $55K-$60K/year
Resource Recycling
Freelance U.S.-China News Reporter
The Epoch Times
Freelance Linguistics-Based Content Writer
Game Design Skills
Freelance Newsletter Writer & Research Analyst
Optimus Media
Freelance Football Newsletter Writer
Texas Sports Academy
Freelance Contractor – Pays $20/hour
DataAnnotation
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour
Robert Half
Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $20-$50/hour
TELUS Digital AI Data Solutions
Freelance Writer
Manettas Co xx
Freelance PhD Data Partner Journalistic Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour
TELUS Digital
Freelance Copywriter/Editor
Hire Heroes USA
Remote Full-Time BPO RFP Writer
Lensa
Remote Full-Time Moving Writer
Yahoo
Freelance Education Lesson Writer
Study.com
Remote Full-Time Writer
Ginter Electric
Freelance AI Content Writer
DataAnnotation
Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
ICON Strategic Solutions
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Horizontal Talent
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer Pays $120K-$125K/year
GlobalLogic
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
Insight Global
Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
Natera
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $160K-$180K/year
SecurityScorecard
Remote Full-Time Insurance Writer – Pays $75K-$85K/year
Dow Jones
Remote Full-Time Cybersecurity Newsletter Writer
TechnologyAdvice
Freelance Freelance Medical-Science Writer
AL Solutions
Remote Full-Time Money Writer – Pays $70K-$85K/year
Dow Jones
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
GEHA Health
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40/hour
Magic EdTech
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $45-$55/hour
Wavicle Data Solutions
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Skyflow
