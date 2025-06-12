Do You Have Publishing Questions for an Attorney?

This weekend, we are recording a new episode of the WritersWeekly Podcast. We are soliciting legal questions from authors and writers about publishing because our special guest will be attorney James M. Walsh.
You can type your questions in the comments box below or you can use our Contact Us link. If your question is chosen, we will only use your first name in the podcast. 🙂
All of the articles below were written by James.
