2020 Self-Publishing Price Comparison!

BookLocker: Only $875 (D.I.Y. program only $78, which includes an ISBN and initial file verification by a real human! Deduct $200 from the full-service, $875 package if submitting your own cover. Allows unlimited cover images and up to 50 interior images in the print book at no additional charge.)

NOTE: All publishers listed offer distribution through Ingram (the world’s largest book distributor), as well as inclusion of their titles in the major online (Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, etc.) and physical bookstore systems. However, some of these publishers, like Amazon KDP/CreateSpace, may limit where they sell ebooks. CreateSpace has the worst ebook distribution, which means their authors lose out on ebook sales through BarnesandNoble.com, Apple, Kobo, and others.

Print publication services and distribution, as well as basic ebook formatting and distribution.

Prices also include the cost of production files for those publishers who offer that, but many do not (BookLocker DOES!). Some don’t give or even sell production files to authors when those authors leave their service, even if the author has paid them thousands to produce those files. We call this a forced marriage and it’s a ridiculous and extremely greedy practice! BookLocker.com gives production files to authors on request at no extra charge.

Editing costs are excluded but you can find a freelance editor who won’t claim all rights to your edited manuscript RIGHT HERE.

BookLocker: Only $875

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+

NOTE: Also offers a D.I.Y. program for only $78, which includes assignment of an ISBN. Deduct $200 from the full service program if submitting your own cover. Booklocker allows unlimited cover images and up to 50 interior images in print books at no extra charge!

IMPORTANT: WritersWeekly readers get a $150 discount off this price!

BookLocker is rated “Outstanding” by Mark Levine, attorney and author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing. This is the fastest publisher on this page! BookLocker gets black-and-white-interior books on the market in only a month. Also offers an expedited 2-week package for an additional fee. BookLocker offers an alternative Payment Plan Program, as well as a D.I.Y. program. No hidden fees or upselling. Ebook formatting/conversion/distribution includes mobi (for Amazon’s Kindle) and epub (for Barnes and Noble’s Nook, Apple’s iPad, iPod and iPhone, Kobo – Canada’s popular ebook retailer, and Overdrive, which sells ebooks to more than 40K libraries and schools in 70 countries). No extra charge to include graphics (up to 50), tables, footnotes, etc. in print books. ADDED BONUSES: 1. Returning authors are only charged $267 for print setup fees on their second and subsequent books (cover design is extra). 2. No extra charge for production files! The 2-week rush publishing service is only $1199 (which is still less than all of the firms below charge for publication in several weeks to several months). BookLocker offers a paperback/hardcover/ebook combo as well. Read more HERE.

BOOKLOCKER REVIEWS:

According to The Independent Publishing Magazine, “Overall, BookLocker offers a very particular kind of POD publishing service, honest, upfront, a quality product, but no unnecessary frills. This model may not suit all authors, but their personalized approach and focus on book sales is worth all the value alone.”

“As close to perfection as you’re going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I’ve ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and has put together a package that is the best in the business. You can’t go wrong here. Plus, they’re selective and won’t publish any manuscript just because it’s accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors’ books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know.”

– Attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing

Read unsolicited testimonials from numerous BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

Balboa Press: $1,299.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+ … but read the complaints at the links below.

Victoria Strauss writes: “I generally advise authors to avoid the Author Solutions self-publishing services (iUniverse, Xlibris, Trafford, AuthorHouse, BookTango, and the self-pub services Author Solutions runs for major publishers, including Thomas Nelson’s WestBow Press and Hay House’s Balboa Press), since I’ve received many complaints about quality, price, and high-pressure sales tactics.”

NOTE: Balbao Press is in partnership with Author Solutions, which owns AuthorHouse, Xlibris, iUniverse (all featured here), WordClay, Palibrio, Booktango, and others, and is in partnership with Archway Publishing, Balboa Press, LifeRich Publishing, GABAL, Partridge, and Alliant Press. Two class-action lawsuits have been filed against Author Solutions in the past. You can read complaints about Balboa Press HERE and HERE. There’s even a “Balboa Press Survivors” Facebook page HERE. And, there are 204 complaints about their parent company, Author Solutions, HERE and DOZENS MORE HERE.

One author was so upset with an Author Solutions company that she wrote a book about it.

Other firms in partnership with Author Solutions, but not mentioned on this list, include: Archway Publishing, Palibrio, PatridgeIndia, Abbott Press, Inspiring Voices, Booktango, CrossBooks, and DellArte Press.

Xlibris: $1,723.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+ despite having received 201 customer complaints for their parent company, Author Solutions! Look at the additional complaints in the links below.

Victoria Strauss writes: “I generally advise authors to avoid the Author Solutions self-publishing services (iUniverse, Xlibris, Trafford, AuthorHouse, BookTango, and the self-pub services Author Solutions runs for major publishers, including Thomas Nelson’s WestBow Press and Hay House’s Balboa Press), since I’ve received many complaints about quality, price, and high-pressure sales tactics.”

Rated “Publisher to Avoid” by Mark Levine, attorney and author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing. Charges expedite fee of $349 (included above) for publication in 2 months instead of 3-4 months. Charges $10 per image (included above) and $20 per table. LIMITATIONS: Limit of 1 cover image. Claims ownership of files you paid them to create. You have to pay them $150 more for those.

NOTE: Xlibris is owned by Author Solutions, which owns AuthorHouse, Xlibris, Trafford (all featured here) WordClay, Palibrio, Booktango, and others, and is in partnership with Archway Publishing, Balboa Press, LifeRich Publishing, GABAL, Partridge, Booktango, and Alliant Press. Two class-action lawsuits have been filed against Author Solutions in the past. See several complaints about Xlibris HERE, HERE, and 204 complaints about their parent company, Author Solutions, HERE and DOZENS MORE HERE.

One author was so upset with an Author Solutions company that she wrote a book about it.

Other firms in partnership with Author Solutions, but not mentioned on this list, include: Archway Publishing, Palibrio, PatridgeIndia, Abbott Press, Inspiring Voices, Booktango, CrossBooks, and DellArte Press.

Lulu: $1,738.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+ … but read the complaints at the links below.

Lulu is in partnership with Author Solutions. (See the listing above for more about that firm.)

Rated “Just Okay” by Mark Levine, attorney and author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing. LIMITATIONS: Lulu has had customer service and quality problems. Lulu does not mention production files on their site, and never responded to our email about that so it appears they don’t give or sell those to authors. We will post an update if we ever hear from them. Read THIS and THIS to learn more about Lulu’s ongoing problems from unhappy authors. More complaints are HERE and HERE. No expedite/rush publishing option is mentioned on their website.

Bookbaby: $1,899.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: D+

There are complaints about Bookbaby HERE, HERE and HERE. Bookbaby’s ebook program was rated 7.4 out of 10 by The Independent Publishing Magazine. Their print program was only rated 6.9-7.0 out of 10.

BookBaby is the only publisher on this list that requires authors to sign an exclusive contract, which is ridiculous for self-publishing. Authors should NOT give exclusive rights to their book to a firm that THE AUTHOR PAID to publish their book!

Trafford: $1,948.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+ despite having received 201 customer complaints for their parent company, Author Solutions! Look at the additional complaints in the links below.

Rated “Publisher to Avoid” by Mark Levine, attorney and author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing. Warning: Has a variety of “extra” charges like $2 per page (included in price above) if your manuscript is submitted with incorrect headers/footers, page breaks, line and paragraph formatting, etc. Charges $5 extra per image (included in price above). Expedited service (“rapid release”) is $349 (included above).

NOTE: Trafford is is owned by Author Solutions, which owns AuthorHouse, Xlibris, iUniverse (all featured here), WordClay, Palibrio, Booktango, and others, and is in partnership with Archway Publishing, Balboa Press, LifeRich Publishing, GABAL, Partridge, Booktango, and Alliant Press. Two class-action lawsuits have been filed against Author Solutions in the past. See several complaints about Trafford HERE and HERE. And, there are 204 complaints about their parent company, Author Solutions, HERE and DOZENS MORE HERE.

One author was so upset with an Author Solutions company that she wrote a book about it.

Victoria Strauss writes: “I generally advise authors to avoid the Author Solutions self-publishing services (iUniverse, Xlibris, Trafford, AuthorHouse, BookTango, and the self-pub services Author Solutions runs for major publishers, including Thomas Nelson’s WestBow Press and Hay House’s Balboa Press), since I’ve received many complaints about quality, price, and high-pressure sales tactics.”

Other firms in partnership with Author Solutions, but not mentioned on this list, include: Archway Publishing, Palibrio, PatridgeIndia, Abbott Press, Inspiring Voices, Booktango, CrossBooks, and DellArte Press.

Breezeway Books (previously Llumina Press): $2,098.00

Breezeway Books was previously Llumina Press, which had numerous complaints posted about it online. The publisher then canned that name, and started a “new” company. In a press release, they called it “rebranding.”

Read an eye-opening review of this publisher HERE. Read several more complaints about this publisher HERE and HERE.

Dog Ear Publishing: $2,099.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: A- … but read the complaints at the links below.

Rated “Outstanding” by Mark Levine, attorney and author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing. Despite the claims on their website about their competitive prices, they’re very expensive…and, on their site, they left BookLocker out of their price comparison (because BookLocker’s price is so much lower). For print publishing within a month + ebook publishing, they do NOT have the lowest price. Not even close. Without the expedited option, their price is still too high. Dog Ear DOES give production files to authors. Read complaints about Dog Ear publishing HERE, HERE, and at the Better Business Bureau HERE. Those contain numerous allegations of late/missing royalty payments, and a variety of excuses by the publisher reported by authors on that site – from blaming the retailers/distributor, to having a computer system that can’t handle their growth, to switching bank accounts and not having new checks yet, to running out of stamps, and even a broken stamp machine.

Westbow Press: $2,195.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+ despite having received 201 customer complaints for their parent company, Author Solutions! Look at the additional complaints in the links below.

If the high price at Westbow Press doesn’t scare you, the complaints HERE, and HERE, and HERE might. Westbow is in partnership with Author Solutions, which owns AuthorHouse, Xlibris, iUniverse, Trafford (all featured here), WordClay, Palibrio, Booktango, and others, and is in partnership with Archway Publishing, Balboa Press, LifeRich Publishing, GABAL, Partridge, Booktango, and Alliant Press. Two class-action lawsuits have been filed against Author Solutions in the past. And, there are 204 complaints about their parent company, Author Solutions, HERE and DOZENS MORE HERE.

Victoria Strauss writes: “I generally advise authors to avoid the Author Solutions self-publishing services (iUniverse, Xlibris, Trafford, AuthorHouse, BookTango, and the self-pub services Author Solutions runs for major publishers, including Thomas Nelson’s WestBow Press and Hay House’s Balboa Press), since I’ve received many complaints about quality, price, and high-pressure sales tactics.”

Other firms in partnership with Author Solutions, but not mentioned on this list, include: Archway Publishing, Palibrio, PatridgeIndia, Abbott Press, Inspiring Voices, Booktango, CrossBooks, and DellArte Press.

Fast Pencil / Infinity Publishing: $2,247.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: F

Infinity Publishing merged with Fast Pencil. There are several complaints listed HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE. No mention of an expedited or rush option on their website. Their contract does not specify who owns the rights to production files.

Wheatmark: $2,500.00

You might get upsold for more because their website states that a realistic budget for properly publishing most books is between $4,000 and $6,000! That’s ridiculous!!

If you want them to simply talk to you about your book, you’ll need to first purchase a Book Publishing Blueprint for $97, a Book Marketing Blueprint for $97, or both for $147. Again, RIDICULOUS! We call that a submission fee.

We had an author go undercover to get their prices from them via email. For paperback and ebook, it’s an astounding $2,500. They specifically stated that does not include editing.

You have to fill out a long form online so they can then contact you with their sales pitch. According to the Independent Publishing Magazine, “authors must pay for initial consultation and they don’t publish their prices on their website.” Also: “Royalties are low when compared to some self-publishing services.”

AuthorHouse: $2,353.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+ despite having received 201 customer complaints for their parent company, Author Solutions! Look at the additional complaints in the links below.

Rated “Publisher to Avoid” by Mark Levine, attorney and author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing. Charges extra for photos/graphics ($5 per image after the first 25. Expedite fee ($500) is for publication in 45 days instead of 4-6 months (included above). LIMITATIONS: Claims ownership of files you already paid them to create. You have to pay them extra for copies – $250 for interior and $250 for cover (included above). NOTE: AuthorHouse is owned by Author Solutions, which owns iUniverse, Xlibris, Trafford (all featured here), WordClay, Palibrio, Booktango, and others, and is in partnership with Archway Publishing, Balboa Press, LifeRich Publishing, GABAL, Partridge, Booktango, and Alliant Press. Two class-action lawsuits have been filed against Author Solutions in the past. Numerous complaints about AuthorHouse are published HERE, HERE, and HERE. And, there are 204 complaints about their parent company, Author Solutions, HERE and DOZENS MORE HERE.

One author was so upset with an Author Solutions company that she wrote a book about it.

Victoria Strauss writes: “I generally advise authors to avoid the Author Solutions self-publishing services (iUniverse, Xlibris, Trafford, AuthorHouse, BookTango, and the self-pub services Author Solutions runs for major publishers, including Thomas Nelson’s WestBow Press and Hay House’s Balboa Press), since I’ve received many complaints about quality, price, and high-pressure sales tactics.”

Other firms in partnership with Author Solutions, but not mentioned on this list, include: Archway Publishing, Palibrio, PatridgeIndia, Abbott Press, Inspiring Voices, Booktango, CrossBooks, and DellArte Press.

Xulon Press: $2,995.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: NR (No Rating) – Read complaints at the links below.

Publishes Christian materials only. Rated “Outstanding” by Mark Levine, attorney and author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing. We found no mention of rush / expedited publishing options on their website.

Xulon is yet another firm that claims to pay “100% royalties” but you are NOT getting 100% of the list price, which is what some authors assume when they read that type of marketing verbiage…not even close. The author simply gets what’s left over after everybody else takes their cut, which is what everybody does! Read more about those silly “100% royalty” claims HERE.

There are some pretty scathing comments about Xulon Press HERE. Read another complaint HERE.

Outskirts Press: $2,995.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+ … but read the complaints at the links below.

Rated “Pretty Good” by Mark Levine, attorney and author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing. Outskirts used to charge authors an additional $998 for their production files but we can no longer find that option on their website. Their rush service costs $99 extra and takes 7-10 weeks instead of 13-17 weeks! What?! BookLocker can get your book on the market in only 2 weeks for a LOT less! You can read detailed Better Business Bureau complaints about Outskirts Press HERE. Author Michael Marcus wrote a book about Outskirts Press called: Stupid, Sloppy, Sleazy: The Strange Story of Vanity Publisher Outskirts Press. How Do They Stay in Business? You can see that HERE. More complaints about Outskirts Press are HERE, HERE, and HERE.

iUniverse: $3,199.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+ despite having received 201 customer complaints for their parent company, Author Solutions! Look at the additional complaints in the links below.

Rated “Publisher to Avoid” by Mark Levine, attorney and author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing. Has a variety of “extra” charges like $2 per page if your manuscript is submitted with incorrect headers/footers, page breaks, line and paragraph formatting (included in price above), more than 25 photos/graphics, more than 2 images on your cover, tables, etc. LIMITATIONS: They claim ownership of files you already paid them to create and they will NOT GIVE YOU COPIES. $500 “express service.” Otherwise, turnaround is 3-4 months. NOTE: iUniverse is owned by Author Solutions, which owns AuthorHouse, Xlibris, Trafford (all featured here), WordClay, Palibrio, Booktango, and others, and is in partnership with Archway Publishing, Balboa Press, LifeRich Publishing, GABAL, Partridge, Booktango, and Alliant Press. Two class-action lawsuits have been filed against Author Solutions in the past. Read several complaints about iUniverse HERE, HERE, and HERE. And, there are 204 complaints about their parent company, Author Solutions, HERE and DOZENS MORE HERE.

One author was so upset with an Author Solutions company that she wrote a book about it.

Victoria Strauss writes: “I generally advise authors to avoid the Author Solutions self-publishing services (iUniverse, Xlibris, Trafford, AuthorHouse, BookTango, and the self-pub services Author Solutions runs for major publishers, including Thomas Nelson’s WestBow Press and Hay House’s Balboa Press), since I’ve received many complaints about quality, price, and high-pressure sales tactics.”

Other firms in partnership with Author Solutions, but not mentioned on this list, include: Archway Publishing, Palibrio, PatridgeIndia, Abbott Press, Inspiring Voices, Booktango, CrossBooks, and DellArte Press.

Mill City Press: $3,690.00

Better Business Bureau Rating: N/A (Says they are out of business but that’s not exactly true.) Read complaints at the link below.

This firm was sold to the owners of Xulon Press (Salem Authors Press), which also appears on this list. They also own MCP Books and XP Books. Read complaints about Mill City Press HERE.

AMAZON KDP/CREATESPACE: N/A

No longer offers publishing services to authors. Also, does not print hardcover books at all. See complaints about Amazon KDP (previously called CreateSpace, and other names as well) HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.

***Prices above are based on the least expensive package offered by each publisher on similar offers targeting U.S. authors. Fees include black-and-white-interior print formatting (based on a 200-page book) with up to 50 interior photos/graphics (BookLocker allows up to 50 graphics in print books at no extra charge), original color cover design (some firms above only offer template covers with these packages while all BookLocker covers are original and unique) with up to 5 images on those covers (BookLocker does not have a cover image limit). Prices also include a print proof, basic ebook formatting and distribution to the top four ebook retailers (some have distribution limitations, and some may charge more for ebooks with complex formatting), Espresso edition (not all above offer this), an ISBN for all editions, barcode, a listing on the publisher’s website, distribution by Ingram, the largest book distributor, and feedback on your cover if submitting your own (some above don’t offer this, or won’t give you a discount if you are submitting your own cover), all within 6 weeks. Some firms above offer “free copies” in their packages but, if you look at the high prices of those packages, you’ll see that handful of “free” copies are anything but free. Authors would do better signing up for a less expensive service, and then purchasing copies at their author discount.

IMPORTANT: Many of the firms above don't offer rush/expedited publishing services. BookLocker usually publishes within a month – at no additional charge. BookLocker also offers a rush 2-week print publishing program for only $1199, which is still less than all of the other firms' "regular" packages above.

NOTE: Many companies offer perks that others don’t and some try to upsell authors on extraneous services during the publishing process. Study each publisher and contract carefully before making your choice.

To see additional complaints about print on demand/publishing service firms, click HERE.