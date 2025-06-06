DON’T MISS THIS ONE! Genre Library Solutions / genrelibrarysolutions.com Tries to Trick Us Into Removing Our Warning About Them; Gets Caught Committing Additional Fraud Instead!!!

We previously published a complaint about Genre Library Solutions. You should read that (if you haven’t already) before you continue reading below. That was published on January 8, 2025.

On May 21st through May 23rd, someone repeatedly attempted to hack into our website. All of the attempts had the same IP address, 143.44.193.236, which is in the Philippines.

And, on May 21st, a person using that EXACT same IP address used our contact form to send me a message. Her name (I’m sure it’s fake) is “Marie Brown.”

If you Google “Genre Library Solutions,” the first two links are to their website. The third link is OUR ARTICLE titled “WARNING about Genre Library Solutions / genrelibrarysolutions.com.” I suspect the company noticed that and that’s why they contacted me. THAT WAS A MISTAKE ON THEIR PART!

In a nutshell, she claimed there was a misunderstanding, yada yada yada. Yeah, I’ve heard THAT story before! Gosh, I could summarize everything but that wouldn’t be any fun now would it?

I’ll share the entire exchange with you here:

On 5/21/2025 5:23 PM –

Hi Angela,

I hope you’re doing well.

I’m reaching out on behalf of Genre Library Solutions. We recently came across the review or feedback posted about GLS on WritersWeekly.com, and we’d appreciate the opportunity to speak with you directly about it.

We respect your platform and your role in supporting the writing and publishing community. That’s why we believe an open dialogue could be beneficial in addressing any concerns and clarifying some points that may have been misunderstood or misrepresented.

Would you be open to a brief conversation at your convenience?

Please let us know a time that works for you.

Reach me at, (315) 367-7320 | ext. 1000.

Thank you for your time, and we look forward to the possibility of connecting.

Warm regards,

Marie Brown marie@genrelibrarysolutions.com

MY RESPONSE

On Wed, May 21, 2025 at 6:36 PM-

For obvious reasons, all correspondence must be in writing. Of course, you have my email address.

Angela Hoy, Publisher

WritersWeekly.com

HER REPLY (I have no idea why she put *’s around my name. And, I have no idea why she failed to put her name under this new message.)

On 5/26/2025 11:41 AM, Marie Brown wrote:

Dear *Angela,*

Thank you very much for your response.

We are reaching out to kindly seek your guidance on how we might provide a counter-explanation or response to the review posted on your site regarding our company. Additionally, we would like to inquire if there are any available options or procedures to request the removal of the post.

We appreciate your time and consideration, and we look forward to your advice on how best to proceed.

Warm regards,

It’s pretty funny that she thought we’d simply remove the post!!!

MY RESPONSE

On Mon, May 26, 2025 at 12:24 PM –

A good start would be you explaining the situation. All correspondence is subject to publication. Angela

HER RESPONSE (Notice she didn’t sign her name again.). BOLD COMMENTS IN ALL CAPS IN THE MESSAGE BELOW ARE MINE!

On 5/26/2025 3:54 PM –

Dear Angela,



Thank you for the opportunity to explain our side of the situation and for your time in addressing our concern.



We would like to provide additional context regarding the review posted on your platform about our company, in hopes that it will aid in your assessment of our request.



(Author’s name removed by WritersWeekly) engaged our company for a marketing service package valued at $1,000. The service included a 12-month Email Blast Campaign specifically tailored to promote his book to a targeted audience. Unfortunately, due to internal mismanagement and shortcomings in execution, we were unable to fully deliver the service as outlined in our initial agreement.

(THIS IS INTERESTING. SHE ADMITS THEY COULDN’T PERFORM A SERVICE…YET THEY WERE MARKETING THAT SERVICE TO AUTHORS?!)



In an effort to meet our client’s expectations and obligations, we attempted to outsource the remaining work to a third-party team based outside the United States. Despite our best efforts, this approach did not result in transparent, accurate reporting or satisfactory progress, which only compounded the client’s concerns.

(SO, THEY TRIED TO OUTSOURCE IT OVERSEAS? I’M NOT BUYING THAT MALARKEY!)



Recognizing our failure to deliver the expected results, we decided to take full accountability and issued a complete refund of the $1,000 payment — even though our contract explicitly states that refunds are not permitted once services commence and the agreement is signed. Our primary intention was to do what was ethically right and preserve the trust of our clients. Mr. Murray has since confirmed that he received the refund in full.

(ACTUALLY, THEY ONLY REFUNDED THE AUTHOR’S MONEY – SIX MONTHS LATER! – AFTER WE PUBLISHED THE COMPLAINT ABOUT THEM ON WRITERSWEEKLY – 20 DAYS LATER TO BE EXACT! ALSO, LOOK AT THE SNARKY WORDING ABOUT “ONCE SERVICES COMMENCE.” SHE ALREADY ADMITTED THEY WEREN’T CAPABLE OF PERFORMING THE SERVICE THEY SOLD TO THE AUTHOR SO WHY DID THEY WAIT THAT LONG TO REFUND HIS MONEY? BECAUSE THEY REALIZED THE BAD PUBLICITY THEY WERE GETTING FROM OUR ARTICLE ABOUT THEM!)



Given the resolution of the matter and our sincere efforts to make things right, we are kindly requesting that the review concerning this situation be considered for removal.

(HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!!)

We deeply value our reputation and strive to provide excellent service, and we believe that maintaining a negative review for a case that has already been resolved — with full client acknowledgment — may not reflect the current standing of our company’s practices.

(IF THEY VALUED THEIR REPUTATION, THE WOULD NOT HAVE MARKETED A SERVICE THEY COULDN’T EVEN PERFORM AND THEY WOULD HAVE IMMEDIATELY REFUNDED THE AUTHOR’S MONEY INSTEAD OF GHOSTING HIM!)



If needed, we are more than willing to provide supporting documentation, including the service agreement, refund confirmation, and communication history, to assist in your evaluation.



We greatly appreciate your consideration of our request and thank you in advance for your understanding and support.



Warm regards,

MY RESPONSE:

On Wed, May 28, 2025 at 12:03 PM –

We need proof of payment that you claim was sent to the author.

Angela Hoy, Publisher

WritersWeekly.com

HER RESPONSE (Again, why is she putting **’s around my name?!)

On 5/28/2025 12:18 PM, Marie Brown wrote:

Dear *Angela*, Please find attached the confirmation of the refund we processed for (author’s name removed by WritersWeekly), along with his message confirming receipt. Kindly let us know if there is anything further we can assist you with.

Thank you.

MY RESPONSE

Date: Wed, 28 May 2025 12:27:42 -0400 Why is the “from” line of text covered up with a red line? Please send a photo with nothing disguised. Angela

HER RESPONSE

On 5/30/2025 12:05 PM, Marie Brown wrote:

Hi Angela,

Apologies for the delayed response. I reached out to our finance team and just received their feedback.

The red line covering the “from” section is simply in place to protect our bank account information for security purposes. Rest assured, the refund has been fully processed and successfully received by (author’s name removed by WritersWeekly).

If you have any other questions or need further assistance, feel free to let us know.

Best Regards,

MY RESPONSE

Date: Fri, 30 May 2025 15:13:38 -0400

That answer is unacceptable. That line won’t have your bank account number and routing number on it. It appears you are trying to hide the name of the company that actually sent the refund. Please send an unedited screenshot that shows the “from” information.

Also, there is a “review” on your website allegedly from (author name removed). We have a screenshot of it. Please provide proof that he actually sent that review to you.

Angela

AND, NOT SURPRISINGLY, THAT’S WHEN THEY STOPPED RESPONDING! WHY? Take a look:

1. See the email address under the first (fake!) review? That is NOT the author’s email address.

2. See the email address under the second (also fake!) review? yahoomail.com is NOT a valid domain. It’s yahoo.com. (The folks at Genre Library Solutions are REALLY STUPID!!!)

3. I sent the author a copy of the screenshot with “his” review. He responded:

Angela: That screenshot is fake. I never gave it.

4. As of today, they HAVE removed the fake reviews. But, now they have new ones. Do I trust those? ABSOLUTELY NOT!

SO, WE HAVE ONCE AGAIN exposed a scammer and, once again, a scammer we exposed really stepped in dog doo when they tried to CON US into removing complaints about that. Seriously, HOW DUMB DO THEY THINK I AM? They ended up only exposing their own STUPIDITY and their additional FRAUDULENT ACTIONS!

We urge everyone everywhere to NEVER, EVER DO BUSINESS WITH GENRE LIBRARY SOLUTIONS /genrelibrarysolutions.com!!!

