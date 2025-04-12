All Episodes of The WritersWeekly Podcast!

On this page, you can find links to all of our podcast episodes, on four separate forums. The newest ones will appear on top.
EPISODE 3: The Collapse of NaNoWriMo: What Went Wrong?
In this episode, Angela and Brian do a deep dive into the non-profit organization known as “NaNoWriMo” (National Novel Writing Month), and their recent announcement that they would be shutting down. Did financial mismanagement bring about their demise? Or was it a failure to address alleged accusations that a child groomer was on their forum? Could it have been their stance on AI being used in writing that caused a rebellion among its faithful disciples, and even two board members?
Links referenced in this episode:
- WritersWeekly’s Quarterly 24-Hour Short Story Contest
- NanoWriMo on Wikipedia
- Epic Indie’s post on Substack
- @Arumi-Kai on X: Photo 1 and Photo 2
- SpeakOut has a page of testimonials from users
- Nanowrimo’s pathetic we’re going belly-up video. See if YOU can make sense of the math!
- BookLocker.com has been in business for more than 25 years, has an excellent reputation, and is located in the U.S.
- WritersWeekly.com’s articles, marketing secrets, paying markets for writers, and freelance job listings.
Additional References:
A statement by one of Nanowrimo’s AI advertisers.
EPISODE 2: “In Just $299” – Publishing SCAMS You Need To Avoid!! Part 2
In this second part about publishing scams, Angela and Brian discuss steps the WritersWeekly team have been taking to combat the prolific rise in international publishing scams, and specific steps YOU can take to make sure that a ‘publishing company’ you may be looking into is or isn’t a scam operation. Also, something odd happened during the recording of this episode. Listen carefully around the 14 minute, 5 second point. What do you think you hear? We’ll be telling the whole story in the “News From The Home Office” on WritersWeekly!
Links referenced in this episode:
- What Did That Otherworldly (?) Voice on Our Podcast Say???
- A List of Publishers and Services That ALL Authors Should AVOID AT ALL COSTS!
- 11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)
- DON’T MISS THIS ONE! Publishing Mojo Claims THEIR REPUTATION WAS HARMED, But Then Stops Responding After MORE Allegations Surface!!
- Victoria Strauss at Writer Beware – Publishing/Marketing/Fake Literary Agency Scams List
- Victoria Strauss’ blog at Writer Beware
- REPORTING SCAMMERS TO META/FACEBOOK:Email Meta’s investigations unit with SPECIFIC DETAILS about how your were scammed: legalinvestigations@meta.com. Include the company’s link(s) on Facebook and, if possible, Instagram. Be sure to copy Meta’s Chief Legal Office, Jennifer Newstead, at jnewstead@fb.com!
- Brian’s book: BLUE LIVES MATTER: The Heart Behind the Badge
EPISODE 1: “In Just $299” – Publishing SCAMS You Need To Avoid!! Part 1
In our first episode, Angela and Brian tackle the astronomical rise in international scams that are targeting writers and authors. These criminals are using professional looking websites, social media, direct messaging, spam, and cold calls to lure people in with the promise of writing-related services (even scam book-to-movie “services”) at bargain-basement prices. But, look out! Once they have your money, you’re not getting it back! These scammers are claiming to offer book publishing, ghostwriting services, editing, website and SEO services, cover design, interior formatting … the list goes on and on. This podcast episode might very well save you from losing THOUSANDS of dollars!
- Abuzz Press – No setup/design fees for authors but very choosy on what books to accept.
- Complaints about specific publishers.
- FACEBOOK’S FRAUD FIASCO: How Facebook is Profiting From Scam Publishers Targeting YOU on Its Platform – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- Publishing Scam Resources for Authors
- FRAUD ALERT: Why 5-Star Reviews on Trustpilot Can NOT Be Trusted – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- “Withheld for Privacy (in the same building as a penis museum) and proxy services have turned Iceland into a global hub for illicit activity far out of proportion to the country’s size…”
- Foreign Owners of PageTurner Press and Media ARRESTED in the U.S.!
- Why Some Authors Forget Their Common Sense in the Drive to Get Published – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- Scammers Are Offering to “Help” Scam Victims Get Refunds…For a Fee, of Course
- SCAM ALERT: No, Netflix did NOT just email you about turning your book into a movie!
- It’s 10:00 p.m. – Do You Know Where Your Elderly Author Parent Is?