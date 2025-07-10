AVOID Amazon Writing and Publishers / AmazonWritingAndPublishers.com!

ALERT!!! THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 1 WEEK AWAY! Only 500 participants are permitted so SIGN UP TODAY if you want to play!
An author wrote in who had already sent money to Amazon Writing and Publishers / Amazon Writing & Publishers / AmazonWritingAndPublishers.com.
Here’s what I sent to him:
1. AmazonWritingAndPublishers.com is not Amazon (you probably already know that). That is trademark infringement.
2. Their website was registered in Iceland. There is a company there known for allowing scammers to register their websites.
3. They have logos on their site for companies they’ve never worked with. The website has the same look/feel as the other scam sites we’ve been exposing. That is fraud.
4. They have “awards” on their website dated years before this company’s website existed. That is also fraud.
5. They have the same “model” on their website that we’ve seen on other websites. Exact same guy (he has his arms crossed). He’s listed next to their “testimonials.”
6. They claim to have 10K+ books on the market. HA HA HA! That’s a lie!
7. The covers I researched on their website are fake (books are not on the market).
8. When using Advanced Search on Amazon, and searching for their name in the “publisher” box, only one book pops up but their name is not the publisher on that listing.
9. Their “U.S. address” appears to be a UPS store.
10. Their description on Trustpilot, which they wrote, has syntax errors:
“We are establishing an story line to your eBook, simply by creating an idea and by chosen the right words.”
We have added them to A List of Publishers and Services That ALL Authors Should AVOID AT ALL COSTS!
You can easily do your own research (it just takes a few minutes!) to determine if a company is a scammer:
11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)
RELATED
- And, Even More SCATHING Complaints about Amazon KDP! – 12 2023
- Amazon KDP: Killer of Dreams Publishing – by Ivani Greppi, RN
- WARNING about International Impact Book Awards / InternationalImpactBookAwards.com – by Larry Bergeron
- DON’T MISS THIS ONE! Genre Library Solutions / genrelibrarysolutions.com Tries to Trick Us Into Removing Our Warning About Them; Gets Caught Committing Additional Fraud Instead!!!
- WHEN WILL IT STOP?! Meta (the owner of Facebook and Instagram) Now Accused of Profiting from Human Trafficking! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- COMPLAINTS about Iconic Book Publishers PLUS How Foreign “Publishers” Are Extorting Money from U.S. Authors!
- COMPLAINTS about Covenant Books AND Christian Faith Publishing
- MORE SCATHING COMPLAINTS about Author Solutions, the owner of AuthorHouse, Xlibris, iUniverse, Trafford, Westbow Press, Archway Publishing, Balboa Press, Abbott Press, and others!
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!
Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience