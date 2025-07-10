AVOID Amazon Writing and Publishers / AmazonWritingAndPublishers.com!

ALERT!!! THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 1 WEEK AWAY! Only 500 participants are permitted so SIGN UP TODAY if you want to play!

An author wrote in who had already sent money to Amazon Writing and Publishers / Amazon Writing & Publishers / AmazonWritingAndPublishers.com.

Here’s what I sent to him:

1. AmazonWritingAndPublishers.com is not Amazon (you probably already know that). That is trademark infringement.

2. Their website was registered in Iceland. There is a company there known for allowing scammers to register their websites.

3. They have logos on their site for companies they’ve never worked with. The website has the same look/feel as the other scam sites we’ve been exposing. That is fraud.

4. They have “awards” on their website dated years before this company’s website existed. That is also fraud.

5. They have the same “model” on their website that we’ve seen on other websites. Exact same guy (he has his arms crossed). He’s listed next to their “testimonials.”

6. They claim to have 10K+ books on the market. HA HA HA! That’s a lie!

7. The covers I researched on their website are fake (books are not on the market).

8. When using Advanced Search on Amazon, and searching for their name in the “publisher” box, only one book pops up but their name is not the publisher on that listing.

9. Their “U.S. address” appears to be a UPS store.

10. Their description on Trustpilot, which they wrote, has syntax errors:

“We are establishing an story line to your eBook, simply by creating an idea and by chosen the right words.”

We have added them to A List of Publishers and Services That ALL Authors Should AVOID AT ALL COSTS!

You can easily do your own research (it just takes a few minutes!) to determine if a company is a scammer:

11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)

