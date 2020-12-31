21 Things I Am DEMANDING in 2021!!!

I think we can all agree that 2020 sucked cheese balls. I am a firm believer in “The Secret” philosophy – “whatever consumes your thoughts is what you will eventually get in life.”

With that in mind, I have 21 specific demands for the year 2021 that will be “consuming my thoughts” for the next 12 months.

1. I will NOT have toilet water repeatedly sloshing my butt!

2. I will NOT be paying rent in two places!

3. I will NOT be holding any Zoom meetings…regardless of how “hilarious” they are!

4. I will NOT be giving any more questionable quarantine haircuts!

5. I will NOT be accosted by a Walmart receipt Nazi!

6. I will NOT have any sick kiddos!

7. I will NOT be driven deaf by a grand prix!

8. I will NOT accidentally order 96 cheese danish!

9. I will NOT experience any funnel clouds – PERIOD!

10. I will NOT be packing and running from any hurricanes!

11. I will NOT run out of toilet paper!

12. I will NOT hide in the woods from rioters!

13. I will NOT avoid eating out because of riots!

14. I will NOT run over my guitar!

15. My laptop will NOT croak!

16. It will NOT take me 6 months to start writing another new book!

17. I will NOT give my kid food poisoning!

18. I will NOT be taking any trips to the E.R.!

19. NO neighbors are going to accuse me of stealing a stupid garden hose!

20. I will NOT assume that a disagreement with a neighbor will last forever!

21. And, NOBODY I know and love is going to die!

There. I said it. Now, I’m going to sit back and watch all of these things NOT happen in 2021.

😉

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books.

