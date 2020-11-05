Call Me Paranoid But We’re Holed Up in the Woods for Election Week!

Several weeks ago, we made the decision to take a trip to the sticks during election week. Since protests in St. Petersburg, Florida have been off and on over the past several months, we didn’t want to take any chances in case things got bad. So far, they have not.

Our daughter, son-in-law, and two of our grandbabies are here with us, too. We are holed up in a cabin in the woods in Inverness, Florida – a very large cabin that is very affordable. On the first night we arrived, Florida’s first big cold front of the year arrived as well! In fact, that night, it got down to 45 degrees here!! The acorns were falling in the strong north wind and, each time one hit the metal roof here, it sounded like an oak tree dropped a boulder. 😉

Last night, we all sat around the fire pit, shoving crispy, burnt marshmallows in our mouths, and avoiding any and all talk about politics. Mmm!!!

We’ve heard a few gunshots in the distance but those are hunters. Last night, a pack of coyotes nearby started howling together, and for a very long time. Their mournful calling was so creepy and beautiful and AWESOME!!

It’s still very comfortable here despite the temperatures rising a bit. We’re scheduled to depart on Monday so we’re anticipating more nights of marshmallows, Hershey Bars, graham crackers, ghost stories, and howling coyotes. Yea!!! 🙂

If that hurricane that’s meandering in our direction heads for St. Pete, we’ll extend our trip by a couple of days. We will NOT be driving toward the eye of the storm.

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

