I Ran Over My Guitar. Yes, I Really Did…

Mason and I were coming out of our guitar lesson this week when I saw this lovely specimen on the road:

I leaned my guitar against the back door of my truck, and went back to take a picture of the snake for Max, who is a snake freak.

I then walked back to the truck, got in, turned the key, put it in drive and….BUH BUMP!

It only took a micro-second for Mason and I to figure out what had happened. He didn’t laugh at first. He seemed to be gauging what my response would be. I laughed. I mean, how could I not? It was so utterly stupid!! Definitely one of my finer blonde moments.

In the past three months, I have bumped a grocery cart, dragged a different grocery cart across a parking lot (it was stuck to my bumper), and walked smack into a closed sliding glass door.

I think this pandemic stuff has my head in the clouds. I’m going to try very hard to be far more careful in the future.

On Saturday, I’m going guitar shopping and I’m pretty excited about that! I emailed Joel, the owner of the store, who is a friend of ours from church, telling him what happened. After he laughed himself silly, he said his wife once ran over his backpack, which had two laptops in it. They were both destroyed. I’m soooo glad somebody else is better at vehicular equipment homicide than I am!

