Yes, It’s True. We’re Selling the Boat :(

Well, it was loads of fun but, after only 3 1/2 years, I had to wave the white flag.

Here are the reasons we’re selling the boat:

1. They’re dangerous for, um, clumsy people like me

As I shared (in graphic detail) in last week’s article, I recently had my third boat accident. I’m not saying “boating” because the boat wasn’t moving during any of my accidents. I broke my toe, re-injured my shoulder, and more.

Two years ago, I fell while getting on the boat, and severely injured my leg. I still have a gelatinized blood clot to prove it though it is MUCH better than it was in the photos featured in the articles linked above.

Several months ago, I fell getting out of the cockpit, and narrowly missed taking a dive in the drink. I still have a scar on my left leg from that.

Thank Heaven the boys never sustained any injuries on the boat. I’ve never been very graceful (my mother put me in gymnastics when I was very young but that didn’t work) but my clumsiness seemed amplified on the boat.

2. That darned funnel cloud! Poor Mason is scarred for life.

3. Protests, riots, and a city that is no longer peaceful

St. Petersburg, Florida made national headlines this year for very unsavory things happening in the streets. On the night the protests began, we had to flee the marina, and rent a hotel room several miles away.

4. Hurricanes

I am, admittedly, an adrenaline junky but having one tropical storm and hurricane after another over the past 3 1/2 years has taken a toll on all of us. Putting sails up, pulling sails down, moving everything off the boat, and back on the boat, worrying that we’ll no longer have a “home” to come back to…

Do I feel like a failure? Of course. Do I miss living on a boat. YES! I was so sad the day we moved off of No Tan Lines that I cried. I’m still grieving over it. I’ve never felt more “at home” than I did living on a boat. And, I miss our Dock 4 neighbors terribly! But, I had to do what was best for the children.

What’s next? We’re looking at property in the mountains of Tennessee…though northern Georgia is beautiful, too, and the homes seem less expensive. We’re not in any hurry.

Right now, we are living in the townhouse we rented after the funnel cloud. Mason LOVES it here. Compared to his room on the boat, his room here is ginormous! However, we’re having a BIG problem with our next door neighbor, Nosy Nancy.

I will share that humorous story with you next week. 🙂

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

