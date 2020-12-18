Update on Our Neighbor, Nosy Nancy

First, I want to thank all of you for the prayers and warm messages regarding the loss of my dad on Black Friday. I could not respond to all of the messages (my emailbox was flooded!) but I read every single one and they all warmed my heart. Bless you all!! I am feeling soooo MUCH better. 🙂

Now, I must give you an update on the Nosy Nancy situation. Three days after posting about the evil witch next door, I found myself standing in her kitchen! Yes, I did!!

Here’s what happened:

I heard the doorbell ring that afternoon and I looked through the blinds. It was Nosy Nancy! I said to myself, “Geez, I wonder what we stole now?!”

I opened the door, mustered up my biggest fake smile, and said, “Hello, Nancy! How are you?”

She stood there, hunched over with that perpetual scowl on her face, and said, “I just want to apologize about the hose. I was having a rough time. I don’t know why I got so upset about that. I was wrong and I’m really, really sorry. You’re such a nice lady and I don’t want you to be angry with me.”

I was dumbstruck. And, my first panicked thought was, ‘Oh my gosh! She read my article!!!‘

She continued to apologize in detail and it truly sounded honest and heartfelt. I told her it was fine and all water under the bridge. Then, she said, “I can’t open my door. My key won’t turn. Can you help me?”

One of my eyebrows shot up. Hmmm… Was she not really sorry, and just needed my help since her arthritic hands couldn’t turn the key? Being the kind neighbor that I always am, I took her elbow and helped her hobble over to her door. I turned the key. Click. The door swung open. Her cute, yappy dog, Bailey, pounced out, and begged me for a belly rub.

Nancy had just returned from the grocery store. I couldn’t stand there and watch a woman with a walker go back and forth to her car (I can’t believe she can still drive!). So, I offered to carry in her groceries as well. The inside of her townhouse was immaculate, and decked out to the nines for Christmas. I complimented her on her decorating. She said she has a gal come in to help her. That’s the same gal who initially approached us about Hose Gate.

Nancy wanted to chat some more but I told her I really needed to get back to work. By her front door, she has two beautiful, large Ficus trees. I told her how pretty they are. She said, “Well, I water them every day with the hose…..”

We both got silent for a moment.

I replied, “Well, they sure are pretty! Maybe we’ll steal one of those next!!”

We both laughed. My laugh was genuine. Not sure about hers.

When our Managing Editor, Brian, returned from running an errand, I told him that Nancy had come by to apologize. His eyebrows shot up and he said, “Oh my gosh! She read your article!!”

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

