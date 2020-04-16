Questionable Haircuts by Mommy

Since all the salons are closed, Max and Mason nervously asked if I would cut their hair and, I admit, I put off the dreaded task for several days. I think it’s been about 10 years since I last gave someone a haircut and I was worried about messing up.

Back in my 20s, I lived in a poor neighborhood and I gave free haircuts to all our neighbors back then. Needless to say, all of the men on the block had the exact same cut. They didn’t seem to mind the occasional nick and drops of blood from those pesky earlobes that always seemed to get in the way. I really had NO idea what I was doing but, hey, it was free.

This morning, I was going to cut the boys’ hair outside on the dock (true redneck style) but it was raining and cold when we woke up. So, I spread out a sheet on the salon floor, put the captain’s chair in the middle of it, and brandished my…sewing scissors. Desperate times call for, well, you know.

I went to work on Max, first. He looked like a shaggy dog when I started. Pretty sure I could have stuffed a king size pillow with the amount of hair I lopped off that kid.

Mason was next. He just wanted a trim around the edges, and some light layering because it’s supposed to get hot again tomorrow.

In the end, they were both very pleased with the results. And, the best part was, I didn’t nick any earlobes! However, between you and me, if you happen to see Max out and about, please don’t tell him about that bald spot on the back of his head.

RELATED

Bad Hair, Ripped T-Shirts and Jammies, Oh My! Author Photo Blunders…By Angela Hoy

“I want to grow my hair as long as mommy’s!”

Frozen Nose Hairs

Mommy? Mommy?! MOMMY!!!

“How do you work at home WITH KIDS?”

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html