55 Dos and Don’ts of Book Selling Has Been Published! – Get Your FREE Copy TODAY!!

HERE’S A FREE EXCERPT 🙂

Steps 13 – 15:

→The Friend Selling Trend

→Pictures (Memes) Sell More Than Words

→Building Your Subscriber List with Contests

13. DO Ask Friends to Help Promote Your Book, AND Ask Your Out-of-Town Friends to Post Your Business Cards and Flyers (see a sample in step 12) in Their Towns!

Don’t be shy about asking your friends to help promote your book(s)! On my personal Facebook page, I openly ask my friends to “PLEASE SHARE” when posting promotional items. And, they do! Friends are usually very happy to carry a few business cards and flyers in their vehicles for posting in coffee shops and other stores in their own towns. Don’t be shy! Ask!!

14. DO Create Memes to Promote Your Books

You can use the Paint program that is free and pre-installed on most PCs to create square memes to promote not only your books, but also your website, your newsletter, your free ebooks, and anything you sell. You can get free, high-quality graphics from Pixabay.com to feature in your memes. Be sure that the items on Pixabay say:

Free for commercial use

No attribution required

If you need assistance creating memes, CLICK HERE.

15. DO Host Contests on Your Site

What better way to drive people to your website, and have them subsequently sign up for your newsletter, than by having a contest?!

People LOVE to participate in contests and the sky’s the limit if you put on your creative hat for contest ideas. At WritersWeekly, we host a quarterly 24-Hour Short Story Contest that is very popular. We charge a nominal fee ($5) to help pay for the judging process and the cash prizes but that doesn’t stop people from participating because it’s loads of fun!

We also run the following contests that have no entry fees:

Find the Typo Contest – We find typos in major news stories and even sometimes on signs around town. The first person to find the typo wins a free book of their choice from BookLocker.com.

Trivia Contest – We ask readers to answer a question about something appearing in the previous issue of WritersWeekly. The person who correctly answers the question first also wins a free book from BookLocker.com. Occasionally, we also give away a free book publishing package from BookLocker!

This is the meme we run on social media each week when we post a new trivia contest:



Our friend and well-known horror author Doug Clegg once ran a contest where the winner would get killed in his next book. Fiction authors can offer to do the same, or to name a character in their next book after the contest winner. People LOVE that stuff!

Remember that the purpose of these contests is to generate buzz, which will drive people to your website who will then sign up for your newsletter (“Subscribe to be notified about future fun contests!”). The more loyal subscribers you have, the more books you’ll sell in the future!

