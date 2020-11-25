How to Find Software if You Don’t Want to Pay a Monthly Fee (BONUS: And, My Secret for Finding High-Demand Products During a Pandemic)

When Microsoft, Adobe, and other firms starting offering their software in download-only format, and for a monthly or annual fee, I got really, REALLY mad! At the time, for some of my software programs (like Photoshop), I’d been using the same version for years. For my needs, those programs still worked just fine!

And, the good thing about those old disks (that I keep in a special waterproof container here) was that, after killing one laptop, I could simply re-load them onto a new one I’d bought. I still had the original serial numbers so the software kept working!

Awhile back, I considered upgrading a couple of my programs but I was astounded to learn that the “current” versions were only available for download (no disk!!) and that I’d have to pay a monthly or annual fee to keep using them. WHAT A RIP-OFF!!! Needless to say, I just kept using the older versions which, again, still work just fine.

Recently, one of our employees needed a new laptop. (We each wear out our laptops in about two years from heavy usage.) He needed a new graphics program as well but, following the rules for the original software, I couldn’t let him load my copy onto his computer. We are sticklers about copyrights!

So, I did what I’ve been doing for a few years now. I got on Ebay, and found disks of older versions of programs, and bought those. Yes, there are unused versions of older software for sale online, complete with the serial numbers you need to load them.

On the same note, if you need toilet paper for your home office in a pandemic, I have a trick for you on that, too. Amazon and other sites sell “cases” of toilet paper where each individual roll is wrapped in paper (like you see in hotel rooms). These are used by office buildings, hotels, and other large organizations. It’s not Charmin but it beats the heck out of the Sears catalog! Right now at Staples, you can get 48 rolls for only $35! Google “case of toilet paper” and you’ll find tons of it for sale.

Also, if you’re in need of something else that’s sold out locally, try the trick I used to find flour and facemasks a few months ago. Go to Google, type what you’re looking for, and then click the “shopping” button at the top of the screen. Then, go to the very last entry (click the right-hand arrow repeatedly). Those are the very last sites people are going to click on. I found facemasks at a woodworking supply company, and flour at a bakery supply company. I had to buy a 10-lb bag of flour but, when you’re making your own bread, that doesn’t last long at all!

For meat, skip the grocery store, and head to your local meat market. They’ll be very happy to have your business! And, local farms who used to attend local farmer’s markets are now selling directly to the public. So, get in touch with some of them. One near us was letting customers shoot their own turkeys. We did NOT do that. Another option for meat is online meat sellers that ship using dry ice. It’s more expensive, for sure, but you CAN find plenty of cold products (not just meat!) for sale online as well.

IMPORTANT: If you need some extra money for toilet paper, consider writing for us!

RELATED

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

Read more here:

The Best of Boyd's Blogs: 87 Solutions to a Life of Better Speaking and Listening

Ever wish you could have your favorite blog in book form? There's nothing like flipping through the pages and reading helpful snippets here and there.



In this book, Steve Boyd gives you that very opportunity. He has intrigued his readers and clients for years with his insightful newsletters and blog posts. This book includes some of his most interesting stories and communication tips, from listening to speaking. As he quotes this Chinese proverb, "From listening comes wisdom and from speaking repentance."



You won't need to repent from your next speech if you use these articles to guide both your preparation and delivery. As an avid reader of his blog said, "These articles are priceless! People need what you have to say."

Steve Boyd's articles on motivation and communication-related topics have appeared

in various publications. His books on public speaking have sold over 30,000 copies.

He is a popular after-dinner speaker and conducts workshops for businesses and associations

whose members want to speak and listen effectively to improve personally and professionally.

Read more here: