Why Authors Should Cheer Each Other On (And Mean It) – by Gary Sturgis – Bestselling author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

Writing can feel a little like screaming into the void and hoping someone shouts back, “I loved your book!” It’s easy to slip into the comparison trap, counting reviews, followers, or sales, (trust me, been there, done that!). But the real magic of being an author isn’t competition, it’s connection.
One of the smartest things I ever learned as an author is to swallow your pride and praise other authors’ work. And not that half-hearted, “Nice book!” kind of praise, either. I mean genuine, enthusiastic support.
Because collaboration sells books!
When you align yourself with other authors in your genre, you’re not shrinking your spotlight, you’re expanding it. Readers who love one author’s voice are far more likely to check out the books of another author they recommend. It’s not a contest; it’s cross-pollination. Writers supporting writers is how small ripples turn into waves.
I often see newer authors hesitate to promote someone else’s work because they think it’ll take attention away from their own. But the opposite is true! When your readers notice that you’re part of a larger, engaged creative community, they start to see you as an established, trusted voice in that space. People respect authors who respect others.
Plus, it’s just good karma, and in publishing, karma travels fast.
If you’re smart about it, you’ll also look for authors who are a few steps ahead of you; maybe they’ve built a large following or published more books. Many of them are more approachable than you think, and sometimes willing to read your book, or feature it on their social media platforms. You never know unless you ask, and the worst they can say is “not right now.” (At which point you thank them graciously and move on.)
In my own experience, I’ve found immense joy in helping other authors. Across my social media accounts, I’ve somehow gathered nearly half a million followers, and I love using those platforms to lift up new voices.
It’s exciting spotting the potential in someone who’s still figuring it all out, because today’s ‘rookie’ might very well be tomorrow’s New York Times bestseller. And guess what? They’ll remember the people who reached a hand back to help them up.
So, if you’ve been sitting behind your keyboard guarding your little corner of the literary world, it’s time to open the gate. Share another author’s post. Recommend their book. Leave a review that isn’t about you. Build bridges instead of walls, because connection is currency in this business. Besides, cheering for other authors isn’t just good strategy, it’s good fun.
And who knows? The author you lift up today might someday be introducing you from the stage at your next book signing.
To get YOUR free copy of Surviving Grief During the Holidays, contact Gary directly.
Gary’s books:
- SURVIVING GRIEF: 365 Days a Year
Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year is a follow-up to Gary’s bestselling book Surviving – Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing. Gary offers you reassuring guidance and comforting advice as you travel through your personal grief journey.
- The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook: Exercises For Working Through Grief
The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook provides a roadmap for your grief while reminding you that there’s no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to grieve. It’s filled with the heartfelt guidance you’ll need to help guide you on your path to healing.
- What Feeds Your Soul?: Finding Light in the Shadow of Grief
WHAT FEEDS YOUR SOUL? offers gentle reflections and compassionate guidance for those journeying through grief—helping you tend to your spirit, honor memories, and find comfort, strength, and light amid loss.
- Surviving: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing
There is a way out of grief. It will take time, but the pain will lessen, and your heart will heal. You will survive, and this book shows you how.
- GRIEF: Hope in the Aftermath
I wrote this book to help others like me who are on a journey of grief. I consider it a handy “companion” to use along the way. If you have experienced a tragic loss, or know someone else that has, the road of grief doesn’t have to be walked alone.
- SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays
Loss doesn’t take a holiday. When the world sparkles with lights and laughter, grief can feel even heavier. SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays is a compassionate companion for those navigating the season after loss.
RELATED
- Why Booklocker Is The Best Publisher On The Planet – by Gary Sturgis, Author of Surviving Grief: 365 Days a Year
- Why I Don’t Lose Sleep Over Amazon Reviews (And Why You Shouldn’t Either) – by Gary Sturgis, Bestselling author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year
- Gary Sturgis’ interview on The WritersWeekly Podcast! EPISODE 11: BookLocker’s Best Selling Author Spills His Book Marketing Secrets!
- How I Turned Excerpts from My Bestseller into a Marketing Powerhouse! – by Gary Sturgis, Author of SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 DAYS A YEAR
- Monetizing Your Facebook Page: Sell More Books AND Get Paid for Your Posts!! – by Gary Sturgis, Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year
- How I Got 400K Social Media Followers Who Buy My Books! – by Gary Sturgis, Author of SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year
- Reel in Book Buyers! How a Hook Can Boost Sales for Your Self-Published Book By Gary Sturgis
- Building a New Career from Your Book By Gary Sturgis
- How I’ve Sold Thousands of Books at Events I Organized – by Gary Sturgis, Author of SURVIVING: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing
- If You Have A Story Inside You, LET IT OUT! By Gary Sturgis, Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year
- How to Build A Business Around Your Book To Boost Sales! By Gary Sturgis, Author of: Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year
- How Hiring a Professional Photographer Can Increase Book Sales By Gary Sturgis, Author of the Amazon Bestseller, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 DAYS A YEAR
- How A Companion Workbook Can Increase Sales – by Gary Sturgis
Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!