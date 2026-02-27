Why Authors Should Cheer Each Other On (And Mean It) – by Gary Sturgis – Bestselling author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

Writing can feel a little like screaming into the void and hoping someone shouts back, “I loved your book!” It’s easy to slip into the comparison trap, counting reviews, followers, or sales, (trust me, been there, done that!). But the real magic of being an author isn’t competition, it’s connection.

One of the smartest things I ever learned as an author is to swallow your pride and praise other authors’ work. And not that half-hearted, “Nice book!” kind of praise, either. I mean genuine, enthusiastic support.

Because collaboration sells books!

When you align yourself with other authors in your genre, you’re not shrinking your spotlight, you’re expanding it. Readers who love one author’s voice are far more likely to check out the books of another author they recommend. It’s not a contest; it’s cross-pollination. Writers supporting writers is how small ripples turn into waves.

I often see newer authors hesitate to promote someone else’s work because they think it’ll take attention away from their own. But the opposite is true! When your readers notice that you’re part of a larger, engaged creative community, they start to see you as an established, trusted voice in that space. People respect authors who respect others.

Plus, it’s just good karma, and in publishing, karma travels fast.

If you’re smart about it, you’ll also look for authors who are a few steps ahead of you; maybe they’ve built a large following or published more books. Many of them are more approachable than you think, and sometimes willing to read your book, or feature it on their social media platforms. You never know unless you ask, and the worst they can say is “not right now.” (At which point you thank them graciously and move on.)

In my own experience, I’ve found immense joy in helping other authors. Across my social media accounts, I’ve somehow gathered nearly half a million followers, and I love using those platforms to lift up new voices.

It’s exciting spotting the potential in someone who’s still figuring it all out, because today’s ‘rookie’ might very well be tomorrow’s New York Times bestseller. And guess what? They’ll remember the people who reached a hand back to help them up.

So, if you’ve been sitting behind your keyboard guarding your little corner of the literary world, it’s time to open the gate. Share another author’s post. Recommend their book. Leave a review that isn’t about you. Build bridges instead of walls, because connection is currency in this business. Besides, cheering for other authors isn’t just good strategy, it’s good fun.

And who knows? The author you lift up today might someday be introducing you from the stage at your next book signing.

