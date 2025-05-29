Building a New Career from Your Book – by Gary Sturgis

Writing a book is just the beginning of a potentially lucrative and fulfilling career. While the dream of becoming a bestselling author with a steady stream of royalty checks is alluring, the reality often requires a more diverse approach.

Writing a book can be a deeply transformative experience. For many authors, it serves as a cathartic process to explore their own interest on a subject, and offer their knowledge to their readers. For some authors, this journey even evolves into something greater, a career they were always interested in pursuing.

My journey began by writing about my experiences with grief. I used storytelling as a way to process my emotions, and connect with others who share similar struggles. My books on grief serve as both educational tools and emotional lifelines, bridging the gap between personal pain and communal understanding.

Writing my books on grief allowed me to reflect on my own bereavement journey, ultimately inspiring me to help others navigate theirs. I decided I wanted to train to be a certified grief coach.

My transition from author to grief coach began with recognizing the impact my writing was having on those who had lost a loved one. Readers frequently reached out to me, sharing how my stories resonated, or asking me for guidance in their own healing journeys. This feedback sparked the realization that there was a broader opportunity to support people through grief, not just through my books, but through grief coaching.

Publishing a book opens doors to various income opportunities beyond royalties. Many successful authors often think like entrepreneurs. This approach involves building a business around your book, offering additional products or services related to your writing, and being self-motivated by treating your writing as a business.

To increase your book’s reach and income potential, don’t rely solely on book sales. Diversify your income by creating a new career, and exploring what job opportunities you can create from the subject matter of your book.

Position yourself as an expert in your field by offering to guest lecture at universities, create a podcast or YouTube channel, or write articles or columns for industry publications. Share your knowledge on the subject you write about by seeking job opportunities that allow you to work in a profession that best utilizes your expertise on the subject you write about.

Building a career from a book takes time and effort. Remember, most authors need multiple books to generate substantial income and it’s common to have a side job while building your writing career. But persistence and dedication are key to long-term success.

By approaching your book as a launching pad rather than the end goal, you can create a new career that goes beyond just the pages of your book. With creativity, perseverance, and strategic thinking, your book can become the foundation of a rewarding and sustainable professional journey.

Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis







