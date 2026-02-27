Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 02/27/2026

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Freelance Investigative Journalist

Minnesota Small Business Due Process Coalition

Full-time Remote Education Reporter – near Grand Forks, ND and East Grand Forks, MN. Pays $19-$22/hour.

The Grand Forks Herald

Freelance Managing Editor

The War Horse News

Full-time Remote Investigative Reporter – Pays $90K-$110K/year.

Children’s Health Defense

Full-time Remote Associate Editor – Pays $70K-$74K/year.

Ambulatory Surgery Center News

Full-time Remote Local Editor – Washington, D.C. metro/Northern Virginia. Pays $48K-$58K/year.

Patch.com

Part-time Remote Reporter – Pays up to $600/week.

Valley Voice Media

Full-time Remote Specialty Publications Editor – Pays $38K-$40K/year.

The Keene Sentinel

Freelance Audience Engagement Manager – Pays $45-$60/hour.

The Daily Catch

Full-time Remote Environment Reporter based in Maine – Pays $53K-$56K/year.

The Maine Monitor

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – 5 month contract with possible extension

ASCENDING LLC

Freelance Bloggers (ad says content writers in the heading but “bloggers” is further down) – familiar with topics around SEO, SEM, and other digital marketing subjects.

FreeUp

Freelance Content Writer

Market My Market

Freelance Reporter – near the Lehigh County region of eastern Pennsylvania

Tribune Publishing Co

Full-time Remote Reporter – Metro Detroit

MLive

Freelance Breaking News Reporter

The Messenger

Full-time Remote Senior Reporter

Pink Sheet

Part-time Remote Notaries & Digital Reporters

blind ad

Full-time Remote Senior FDA Policy Reporter

“a leading regulatory intelligence provider”

Freelance Digital Court Reporters

Prevail

Full-time Remote Business Journalist – Insurance

Key Media

Full-time Remote TV Multi-Media Journalist – near Corpus Christi, TX

Entravision Communications

Full-time Remote Overnight Media Journalist

ManTech

Full-time Remote Bilingual TV & Digital Journalist

Entravision Communications

Full-time Remote Investigative Journalist (Fellowship)

Wisconsin Psychiatric Association

Full-time Remote Overnight Open-Source Media Journalist

Tendersglobal

Freelance Journalist

Sage Mastery House / Nashville Public Radio

Freelance Science Journalist & Storyteller

SPUN

Full-time Remote Senior Journalist

GermanPedia

Freelance Movies & TV News Journalist

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

