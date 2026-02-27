Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 02/27/2026

February 27, 2026

Freelance Investigative Journalist
Minnesota Small Business Due Process Coalition

Full-time Remote Education Reporter – near Grand Forks, ND and East Grand Forks, MN. Pays $19-$22/hour.
The Grand Forks Herald

Freelance Managing Editor
The War Horse News

Full-time Remote Investigative Reporter – Pays $90K-$110K/year.
Children’s Health Defense

Full-time Remote Associate Editor – Pays $70K-$74K/year.
Ambulatory Surgery Center News

Full-time Remote Local Editor – Washington, D.C. metro/Northern Virginia. Pays $48K-$58K/year.
Patch.com

Part-time Remote Reporter – Pays up to $600/week.
Valley Voice Media

Full-time Remote Specialty Publications Editor – Pays $38K-$40K/year.
The Keene Sentinel

Freelance Audience Engagement Manager – Pays $45-$60/hour.
The Daily Catch

Full-time Remote Environment Reporter based in Maine – Pays $53K-$56K/year.
The Maine Monitor

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – 5 month contract with possible extension
ASCENDING LLC

Freelance Bloggers (ad says content writers in the heading but “bloggers” is further down) – familiar with topics around SEO, SEM, and other digital marketing subjects.
FreeUp

Freelance Content Writer
Market My Market

Freelance Reporter – near the Lehigh County region of eastern Pennsylvania
Tribune Publishing Co

Full-time Remote Reporter – Metro Detroit
MLive

Freelance Breaking News Reporter
The Messenger

Full-time Remote Senior Reporter
Pink Sheet

Part-time Remote Notaries & Digital Reporters
blind ad

Full-time Remote Senior FDA Policy Reporter
“a leading regulatory intelligence provider”

Freelance Digital Court Reporters
Prevail

Full-time Remote Business Journalist – Insurance
Key Media

Full-time Remote TV Multi-Media Journalist – near Corpus Christi, TX
Entravision Communications

Full-time Remote Overnight Media Journalist
ManTech

Full-time Remote Bilingual TV & Digital Journalist
Entravision Communications

Full-time Remote Investigative Journalist (Fellowship)
Wisconsin Psychiatric Association

Full-time Remote Overnight Open-Source Media Journalist
Tendersglobal

Freelance Journalist
Sage Mastery House / Nashville Public Radio

Freelance Science Journalist & Storyteller
SPUN

Full-time Remote Senior Journalist
GermanPedia

Freelance Movies & TV News Journalist
Comic Book Resources (CBR)

