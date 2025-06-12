Monetizing Your Facebook Page: Sell More Books AND Get Paid for Your Posts!! – by Gary Sturgis, Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

DON’T MISS THIS! EPISODE 11: BookLocker’s Best Selling Author Spills His Book Marketing Secrets!

Gary Sturgis is BookLocker’s #1 best-selling author and he has 344K members on his Facebook Group!

In today’s digital age, social media platforms have become essential tools for authors looking to connect with their audience, and boost book sales. Among these platforms, Facebook stands out as a powerful medium for engagement and monetization. By strategically monetizing your Facebook page, you can not only generate income, but also create a loyal community that drives book sales.

The first step in monetizing your Facebook page is to build a strong and engaged community.

This involves more than just posting about your books; it requires creating a space where readers feel valued and connected. Share content that resonates with your audience and that positions you as an authority in your niche.

Then, respond to comments, ask questions, and encourage discussions. The more you interact with your followers, the more likely they are to feel a personal connection to you and your work.

Facebook monetization is now being offered to many content creators and, if you’re not yet monetized, you can let Facebook know your interested in being included in the program. It is by invitation only so it may take some time to be accepted. But, use that time to build your community, and create a space for discussions about your books, host book clubs, and offer exclusive content. These interactions can deepen the loyalty of your followers as well as interest in your work.

Once you’re monetized, you can also ask people to subscribe to your page. Offer subscribers access to exclusive chapters or behind the scenes content. You can decide what your monthly subscriber cost will be so you can control the amount of revenue you receive each month.

One of the marketing strategies I use for the followers of my grief-related Facebook page, Surviving Grief, is that I offer any follower that subscribes to my page a free ebook edition of one of my books. This minimal cost to me is nothing compared to the revenue I receive for their monthly subscription. The extra benefit of offering this free ebook is, once they read the book, they’re more likely to then purchase one or more of my other books.

I also host paid virtual events, such as writing workshops, Q&A sessions, and book readings. These events create a sense of exclusivity, and provide the fans of my page with a unique experience, encouraging them to continue subscribing, and also to buy my books.

You can also collaborate with other authors which can significantly expand your reach, and introduce your work to new audiences. Partnering with other authors and influencers in your genre can lead to cross promotion opportunities.

Monetizing your Facebook page isn’t just about generating income; it’s about creating a vibrant community of loyal readers who are passionate about your work. By building strong relationships, utilizing targeted advertising, offering exclusive content, collaborating with other authors, and continuously refining your marketing strategy, you can effectively increase sales of your book(s), and establish yourself as a leading voice in your particular genre.

Embrace the potential of Facebook monetization, and watch your readership and your sales grow!

Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis







