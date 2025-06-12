EPISODE 11: BookLocker’s Best Selling Author Spills His Book Marketing Secrets!

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!

In this episode, Angela and Brian discuss book marketing with author Gary Sturgis, who is BookLocker’s #1 best-selling author. In 2014, Gary suffered a devastating loss that shook his world. After years of working his way to his “new normal,” Gary wanted to help others find their way out of the dark pit that the death of a loved one can often leave us in.

He wrote his first book Surviving: Finding Your Way From Grief to Healing in 2020. The response proved to him that there was a great need for “grief coaches” – and a very short supply of them. This led him to become a grief coach, and write two more books, plus a workbook on the subject.

Now, Gary is an internationally recognized and respected voice in the field of grief, loss, and recovery. He provides individual coaching for those struggling with grief, as well as facilitating seminars for groups.

What new path could YOUR book put you on? Listen to Gary explain how he saw doors opening for him as he delved deeper into the realm of helping others through their losses. But, the real magic happened when he had the guts to walk through those doors.

Join us for a heart-warming account of success through service to others.

And, as always, we’d love to hear your comments and ideas!

