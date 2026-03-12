WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 03/12/2026

CONGRATS to Gary A Merrill, who was the first to correctly answer this week’s question: $7,000

According to this week’s issue, how much money did a former CEO and author find missing from her bank account one morning?

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