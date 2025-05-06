How A Companion Workbook Can Increase Sales – by Gary Sturgis

Creating a companion workbook can be a powerful tool to enhance reader engagement, deepening the impact of your message, and boosting sales. By transforming passive reading into active learning, workbooks provide the reader with practical ways to apply the concepts from your original book to their lives.

I wrote my book SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year to help those grieving the loss of a loved one and, by creating a companion workbook entitled The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook (all of my books are published by BookLocker), I encouraged my readers to actively participate in their learning journey through exercises, prompts, and reflection activities. This interactivity helps them internalize and implement the principles of my original book.

By creating a companion workbook, readers are more likely to revisit and recommend your book when they feel it’s provided actionable value. A workbook acts as an additional product that complements your original book, creating opportunities for cross-selling. Readers who purchase the book are likely to buy the workbook as well. Offering a workbook positions you as an author that’s a leader in your niche. It demonstrates expertise and commitment to helping your readers achieve their goals.

My workbook is now being used in grief support groups and by grief therapists. The benefit of creating a workbook is that it will appeal to diverse audiences, including individuals seeking personal growth, and professionals who can use them in their practice. I also use my workbook in my grief workshops, and feature the workbook as a hands-on tool for the participants.

You can tailor your marketing campaigns to highlight how your workbook complements the original book, enhancing its value. For example, you can promote both products as a bundle, or offer discounts for purchasing them together.

Matching the workbook’s branding with the original book creates a cohesive package that encourages buyers to see them as a set, and a visually appealing design or ‘hook’ can increase the perceived value, and attract more readers to buy both of your books.

Reviews from readers who have benefited from both the book and workbook can also significantly boost your sales.

Creating a companion workbook transforms your original book from a one-time read into an interactive experience that can resonate with readers.

By offering actionable tools, you increase reader satisfaction while unlocking new revenue opportunities. Whether through cross-promotion, branding strategies, or targeted marketing efforts, companion workbooks are an investment that pays off in both impact and sales growth.

Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis







