Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/17/2026

January 17, 2026 No Comments

Freelance Reporter
US Military Publishing LLC

Freelance Reporter
Appen Media

Remote Full-Time Editor
Patch Media

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $65-$85/hour
Pitec Clinical

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$55/hour
Optomi

Freelance Writer
Terra

Freelance Copywriter
Fossil Group, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
James Search Group

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $35/hour
Crossing Hurdles

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
The Cake

Freelance Product Writer
Transact Campus

Freelance CMC Writer
GxPeople Global

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
AlphaStaffHCM

Freelance Content Writer
Particle

Remote Full-Time Cybersecurity Technical Writer
Critical Start

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $80K-$90K/year
Medscape

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
10a Labs

Freelance Medical Writer
BOLDSCIENCE

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $90/hour
Healthcare Consultancy Group

Freelance Taxes & Debt Writer
Forbes Advisor

Remote Full-Time Tech News Writer
Yahoo

Remote Full-Time Marketing Copywriter – Pays $70K-$80K/year
AIA Contract Documents

Freelance Oil & Gas Technical Writer – Pays $60-$65/hour
Clarity Consultants

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Aventiv Technologies

Remote Full-Time SEO Writer & Strategist
VisionPoint Marketing

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $45-$50/hour
Comrise

Remote Full-Time Financial Content Writer
Siege Media

Remote Full-Time Math Item Writer
IXL Learning

Remote Full-Time Social Media & Copywriter – Pays $35-$60/hour
OnHires

Freelance Military Content Writer
Kaplan

 

