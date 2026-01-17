Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/17/2026

ALERT! Saturday, January 24th, is the Winter 24-Hour Short Story Contest! Only 500 participants permitted so SIGN UP TODAY!
Freelance Reporter
US Military Publishing LLC
Freelance Reporter
Appen Media
Remote Full-Time Editor
Patch Media
Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $65-$85/hour
Pitec Clinical
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$55/hour
Optomi
Freelance Writer
Terra
Freelance Copywriter
Fossil Group, Inc.
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
James Search Group
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $35/hour
Crossing Hurdles
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
The Cake
Freelance Product Writer
Transact Campus
Freelance CMC Writer
GxPeople Global
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
AlphaStaffHCM
Freelance Content Writer
Particle
Remote Full-Time Cybersecurity Technical Writer
Critical Start
Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $80K-$90K/year
Medscape
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
10a Labs
Freelance Medical Writer
BOLDSCIENCE
Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $90/hour
Healthcare Consultancy Group
Freelance Taxes & Debt Writer
Forbes Advisor
Remote Full-Time Tech News Writer
Yahoo
Remote Full-Time Marketing Copywriter – Pays $70K-$80K/year
AIA Contract Documents
Freelance Oil & Gas Technical Writer – Pays $60-$65/hour
Clarity Consultants
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Aventiv Technologies
Remote Full-Time SEO Writer & Strategist
VisionPoint Marketing
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $45-$50/hour
Comrise
Remote Full-Time Financial Content Writer
Siege Media
Remote Full-Time Math Item Writer
IXL Learning
Remote Full-Time Social Media & Copywriter – Pays $35-$60/hour
OnHires
Freelance Military Content Writer
Kaplan
