Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/17/2026

Freelance Reporter

US Military Publishing LLC

Freelance Reporter

Appen Media

Remote Full-Time Editor

Patch Media

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $65-$85/hour

Pitec Clinical

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$55/hour

Optomi

Freelance Writer

Terra

Freelance Copywriter

Fossil Group, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

James Search Group

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $35/hour

Crossing Hurdles

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

The Cake

Freelance Product Writer

Transact Campus

Freelance CMC Writer

GxPeople Global

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

AlphaStaffHCM

Freelance Content Writer

Particle

Remote Full-Time Cybersecurity Technical Writer

Critical Start

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $80K-$90K/year

Medscape

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

10a Labs

Freelance Medical Writer

BOLDSCIENCE

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer – Pays $90/hour

Healthcare Consultancy Group

Freelance Taxes & Debt Writer

Forbes Advisor

Remote Full-Time Tech News Writer

Yahoo

Remote Full-Time Marketing Copywriter – Pays $70K-$80K/year

AIA Contract Documents

Freelance Oil & Gas Technical Writer – Pays $60-$65/hour

Clarity Consultants

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Aventiv Technologies

Remote Full-Time SEO Writer & Strategist

VisionPoint Marketing

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $45-$50/hour

Comrise

Remote Full-Time Financial Content Writer

Siege Media

Remote Full-Time Math Item Writer

IXL Learning

Remote Full-Time Social Media & Copywriter – Pays $35-$60/hour

OnHires

Freelance Military Content Writer

Kaplan

