Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/12/2026

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Full-time Remote Tech Reporter – Pays $90K-$110K/year.
CalMatters
Full-time Remote Managing Editor – Pays $90K-$125K/year.
The Forward
Freelance Investigative Journalists
RPF News
Freelance Enterprise Reporter
MT Newswires
Freelance Local News Reporter – Near Northwest Corner, CT
The Goshen News
Part-time Remote Night Editor – Pays $29-$33/hour.
VTDigger
Full-time Remote Direct Response Copywriter
Lead Surge
Freelance Writer with investment industry experience – Must be near Los Angeles, CA
WinCorp Solutions
Part-time Remote Writer – Pays $52/hour.
National Experienced Workforce Solutions
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $90K-$100K/year.
Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
Full-time Remote Clinical Writer/Editor – Pays $25/hour.
4 Corner Resources
Freelance RFP Proposal Writer – Initial meeting will be in person in Atlanta, GA.
Robert Half
Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour.
Aquent
Full-time Remote Architectural Specification Writer – Pays $70K-$120K/year.
Hager Hinge Co.
Full-time Remote Proposal Writer – Pays $99K-$134K/year.
Siemens
Full-time Remote Proposal Writer – Pays $65K-$75K/year.
New York Life
Full-time Remote Batch Records Writer
EPM Scientific
Freelance Graphic Designer / Technical Writer – Pays $30-$36/hour.
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Freelance Soccer/Breaking News Writer – Pays $24-$37/hour.
USA TODAY Sports
Full-time Remote Grant Writer – Pays $50K-$63K/year.
Kim Joyce & Associates, LLC
Full-time Remote Technical Writer
TechDigital Group
Full-time Remote Med Science Writer
Lancesoft
Full-time Remote Medicaid Policy Writer & Coding Specialist – Pays $54K=$145K/year.
Texas Health Institute
Full-time Remote Technical Writer & Business Analyst
Huntington Bancshares, Inc.
Freelance YouTube Sports Format Writer
Koala
Full-time Remote Writer/Editor
Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc.
Freelance Medical Writer – Patient Education Content
BreastReconstruction.org
Freelance Writer (this ad is difficult to read – no spaces between words!)
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Freelance Military Finance Writer
Valnet Inc.
Full-time Remote Senior Writer & Speechwriter
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