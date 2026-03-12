Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/12/2026

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Full-time Remote Tech Reporter – Pays $90K-$110K/year.

CalMatters

Full-time Remote Managing Editor – Pays $90K-$125K/year.

The Forward

Freelance Investigative Journalists

RPF News

Freelance Enterprise Reporter

MT Newswires

Freelance Local News Reporter – Near Northwest Corner, CT

The Goshen News

Part-time Remote Night Editor – Pays $29-$33/hour.

VTDigger

Full-time Remote Direct Response Copywriter

Lead Surge

Freelance Writer with investment industry experience – Must be near Los Angeles, CA

WinCorp Solutions

Part-time Remote Writer – Pays $52/hour.

National Experienced Workforce Solutions

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $90K-$100K/year.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Full-time Remote Clinical Writer/Editor – Pays $25/hour.

4 Corner Resources

Freelance RFP Proposal Writer – Initial meeting will be in person in Atlanta, GA.

Robert Half

Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour.

Aquent

Full-time Remote Architectural Specification Writer – Pays $70K-$120K/year.

Hager Hinge Co.

Full-time Remote Proposal Writer – Pays $99K-$134K/year.

Siemens

Full-time Remote Proposal Writer – Pays $65K-$75K/year.

New York Life

Full-time Remote Batch Records Writer

EPM Scientific

Freelance Graphic Designer / Technical Writer – Pays $30-$36/hour.

recruiter

Freelance Soccer/Breaking News Writer – Pays $24-$37/hour.

USA TODAY Sports

Full-time Remote Grant Writer – Pays $50K-$63K/year.

Kim Joyce & Associates, LLC

Full-time Remote Technical Writer

TechDigital Group

Full-time Remote Med Science Writer

Lancesoft

Full-time Remote Medicaid Policy Writer & Coding Specialist – Pays $54K=$145K/year.

Texas Health Institute

Full-time Remote Technical Writer & Business Analyst

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.

Freelance YouTube Sports Format Writer

Koala

Full-time Remote Writer/Editor

Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc.

Freelance Medical Writer – Patient Education Content

BreastReconstruction.org

Freelance Writer (this ad is difficult to read – no spaces between words!)

micro1

Freelance Military Finance Writer

Valnet Inc.

Full-time Remote Senior Writer & Speechwriter

recruiter

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.