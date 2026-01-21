Why I Don’t Lose Sleep Over Amazon Reviews (And Why You Shouldn’t Either) – by Gary Sturgis – Bestselling author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

ALERT! THIS SATURDAY, January 24th, is the winter 24-Hour Short Story Contest! Only 500 participants permitted so SIGN UP TODAY!
I used to think reviews were the holy grail of book success. Everyone says you need them, that magical number of stars that supposedly feeds the almighty Amazon algorithm. You know, the mysterious creature everyone talks about but no one actually understands.
Over the years, I’ve realized something freeing, my books sell just fine without hundreds of reviews. Don’t get me wrong, I’m deeply grateful for every kind word readers take the time to share. But I’ve stopped chasing reviews because I think it’s a waste of time. I no longer send books out like party favors in exchange for a promised review, because I learned the hard way that very few readers keep that promise.
Here’s how it happens… You generously give away your book to ten eager readers who swear they’ll leave a review as soon as they finish reading it. Most of them may not even read it, let alone leave a review. In the meantime, you’re checking the Amazon page like a hawk and maybe only one review appears. Probably from your cousin. The rest disappear into the great unknown.
That’s when I realized that my energy was being spent in the wrong place. Instead of chasing stars and numbers, I could be building actual connections with my readers. Conversations, shared moments, a heartfelt email from someone who says, “Your grief book made me feel less alone.” That’s the real reward. Amazon can’t measure that in an algorithm.
I see so many authors twisting themselves into knots while trying to ‘feed’ that system, but the truth is that the algorithm changes constantly. You can have fifty glowing reviews one month and watch your visibility drop the next. It’s like trying to win at a game without knowing the rules.
Meanwhile, I’ve noticed that, when I focus on relationships, genuinely talking with my readers and interacting with them on social media, sharing snippets of my books, and offering support instead of sales pitches, something awesome happens organically. Those readers come back, tell their friends, and yes, sometimes even leave a review without me begging for it.
Word of mouth, fueled by authenticity, has proven far more powerful than any digital rating ever could. By putting all my energy into making a connection with the readers who have read my books and share what they liked about them with all their friends and family, has made my books become bestsellers.
So, no, I don’t lose sleep over my Amazon review count anymore. I’d rather spend that energy writing my next book or connecting with the people who already believe in my work.
Reviews are nice, but I’ve sold thousands of books without them, so they’re really not a magical solution to success.
To get YOUR free copy of Surviving Grief During the Holidays, contact Gary directly.
Gary’s books:
- SURVIVING GRIEF: 365 Days a Year
Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year is a follow-up to Gary’s bestselling book Surviving – Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing. Gary offers you reassuring guidance and comforting advice as you travel through your personal grief journey.
- The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook: Exercises For Working Through Grief
The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook provides a roadmap for your grief while reminding you that there’s no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to grieve. It’s filled with the heartfelt guidance you’ll need to help guide you on your path to healing.
- What Feeds Your Soul?: Finding Light in the Shadow of Grief
WHAT FEEDS YOUR SOUL? offers gentle reflections and compassionate guidance for those journeying through grief—helping you tend to your spirit, honor memories, and find comfort, strength, and light amid loss.
- Surviving: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing
There is a way out of grief. It will take time, but the pain will lessen, and your heart will heal. You will survive, and this book shows you how.
- GRIEF: Hope in the Aftermath
I wrote this book to help others like me who are on a journey of grief. I consider it a handy “companion” to use along the way. If you have experienced a tragic loss, or know someone else that has, the road of grief doesn’t have to be walked alone.
- SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays
Loss doesn’t take a holiday. When the world sparkles with lights and laughter, grief can feel even heavier. SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays is a compassionate companion for those navigating the season after loss.
Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis
