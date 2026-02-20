Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 02/20/2026

February 20, 2026 No Comments

Full-time Remote Breaking News Writer – Politics. Pays $65K-$70K/year.
Raw Story

Part-time Remote Senior Content Editor
Tribune Publishing

Part-time Remote Careers Editor
Devex

Full-time Remote Audience Editor – Pays $80K/year.
Jewish Currents

Full-time Remote Senior Investigative and Policy Reporter – Pays $90K/year.
Remapping Debate

Full-time Remote Senior Producer – Pays $80K-$85K/year.
Status Coup

Full-time Remote Proposal Writer
Sentara Healthcare

Freelance UX Writer – Pays $40-$45/hour.
Motion Recruitment Partners

Full-time Remote Technical Writer
Integrated Finance and Accounting Solutions

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $50K-$70K/year.
Sabot Consulting

Full-time Remote Health Writer
JM Development Services

Full-time Remote Junior Business Writer
Hagog Travel and Tourism Agency

Full-time Remote Senior Technical Writer – Pays $155K-$183K/year.
Confluent

Freelance Content Creator/ Writer – helping survivors of human trafficking.
Because Organization

Full-time Remote Architectural Specification Writer
Stryker Corporation

Freelance Financial Writer – Pays $20.50-$26.50/hour.
Pace Communications

Full-time Remote Bidding Writer Expert – with experience in the apartment rental or pest control industries.
blind ad

Full-time Remote SEO Writer & Strategist
VisionPoint Marketing

Full-time Remote Senior Grant Writer – Pays $62,500/year.
Elevate LLC

Full-time Remote Cognos Report Writer
Kforce Inc.

Freelance Writer / Editor – B2B Technology
LaunchSquad

Freelance Healthcare Content Writer
mlee.com

Freelance Med Science Writer
LanceSoft

Full-time Remote Healthcare White Paper Writer
MLee Healthcare Staffing and Recruiting, Inc

Freelance Writer – Pays $35/hour.
Crossing Hurdles

Freelance Creative Writers – Pays $39-$44/hour.
Handshake

Freelance English Writing Generalist – Pays $30-$40/hour.
alignerr.com

Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $36/hour.
Fast Company

Full-time Remote Staff Writer, Careers
Forbes

Full-time Remote Content Writer
Melone Hatley, P.C.

