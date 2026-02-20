Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 02/20/2026

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job
Full-time Remote Breaking News Writer – Politics. Pays $65K-$70K/year.
Raw Story
Part-time Remote Senior Content Editor
Tribune Publishing
Part-time Remote Careers Editor
Devex
Full-time Remote Audience Editor – Pays $80K/year.
Jewish Currents
Full-time Remote Senior Investigative and Policy Reporter – Pays $90K/year.
Remapping Debate
Full-time Remote Senior Producer – Pays $80K-$85K/year.
Status Coup
Full-time Remote Proposal Writer
Sentara Healthcare
Freelance UX Writer – Pays $40-$45/hour.
Motion Recruitment Partners
Full-time Remote Technical Writer
Integrated Finance and Accounting Solutions
Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $50K-$70K/year.
Sabot Consulting
Full-time Remote Health Writer
JM Development Services
Full-time Remote Junior Business Writer
Hagog Travel and Tourism Agency
Full-time Remote Senior Technical Writer – Pays $155K-$183K/year.
Confluent
Freelance Content Creator/ Writer – helping survivors of human trafficking.
Because Organization
Full-time Remote Architectural Specification Writer
Stryker Corporation
Freelance Financial Writer – Pays $20.50-$26.50/hour.
Pace Communications
Full-time Remote Bidding Writer Expert – with experience in the apartment rental or pest control industries.
blind ad
Full-time Remote SEO Writer & Strategist
VisionPoint Marketing
Full-time Remote Senior Grant Writer – Pays $62,500/year.
Elevate LLC
Full-time Remote Cognos Report Writer
Kforce Inc.
Freelance Writer / Editor – B2B Technology
LaunchSquad
Freelance Healthcare Content Writer
mlee.com
Freelance Med Science Writer
LanceSoft
Full-time Remote Healthcare White Paper Writer
MLee Healthcare Staffing and Recruiting, Inc
Freelance Writer – Pays $35/hour.
Crossing Hurdles
Freelance Creative Writers – Pays $39-$44/hour.
Handshake
Freelance English Writing Generalist – Pays $30-$40/hour.
alignerr.com
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $36/hour.
Fast Company
Full-time Remote Staff Writer, Careers
Forbes
Full-time Remote Content Writer
Melone Hatley, P.C.
