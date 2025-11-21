How I Turned Excerpts from My Bestseller into a Marketing Powerhouse! – by Gary Sturgis, Author of SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 DAYS A YEAR

BookLocker’s Famous Half-Price Black Friday thru Cyber Monday Book Publishing Sale IS IMMINENT! CLICK HERE for details, and for the discount code that will go live at 12:01 a.m. on Black Friday!!

When I published SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 DAYS A YEAR, I imagined readers nodding in quiet reflection, and whispering things like, “This book really resonates with me, and is helping me as I grieve the loss of my loved one.”

What I didn’t imagine was me later combing through my own words with a highlighter in my hand, muttering, “Which parts of this book will help me sell even more copies of it?”

As authors, we dream big, don’t we? A film deal, morning-show interviews, and maybe even our book tucked neatly between celebrity memoirs at the airport bookstore. But, what we sometimes forget is that marketing isn’t a dirty word. It’s just another form of storytelling. And, that’s exactly how I stumbled into my latest little experiment: creating a small ebook from excerpts of my main book to draw readers in.

Here’s how it happened.

After my book starting becoming a bestseller in its category of grief and loss, I realized something important. Readers loved SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 DAYS A YEAR but there were still millions of people out there who had never heard of it. So, instead of shouting into the digital void, I decided to give them a taste by taking some of what was written in that book, and creating a book entitled SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays because special days can be even more difficult for those grieving a loss.

I picked some of the most powerful entries from the original book that related to grief during the holidays. They were short reflections that were perfect for grieving readers with short attention spans. I bundled a bunch of excerpts about different aspects of holiday grief, and put them in an easy-to-read little ebook, complete with a sincere introduction, a warm invitation to connect, and just a touch of humor to keep it in line with my brand of support.

The result? My small ebook became a tiny ambassador, a little spokesperson introducing readers to the larger work. I offered the ebook version for free on my social media platforms (I have almost 400K followers on my Facebook group alone), and promoted it on my website. Those who downloaded it got not only valuable insight, but also a link leading directly to the full book. And, just like that, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 DAYS A YEAR found a second wave of life.

Here’s the beautiful surprise: the free ebook didn’t cheapen the main work. It amplified it.

Readers appreciated the chance to sample before committing and many emailed me heartfelt notes afterward like, “Your little book helped me get through a tough week, so I bought the big one.” That’s marketing magic in its purest form: generosity that circles back as support.

So, to you, my fellow authors, if you’ve ever wondered what to do with your brilliant words after publication, here’s my advice. Don’t let your book sit quietly on the shelf. Reimagine it, reshape it, and let it keep doing good work in the world. Your words still have more to say and, sometimes, they just need a smaller stage before stepping into the spotlight again.

To get YOUR free copy of Surviving Grief During the Holidays, contact Gary directly.

Gary’s books:

SURVIVING GRIEF: 365 Days a Year by Gary Sturgis Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year is a follow-up to Gary’s bestselling book Surviving – Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing. Gary offers you reassuring guidance and comforting advice as you travel through your personal grief journey.

The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook: Exercises For Working Through Grief by Gary Sturgis The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook provides a roadmap for your grief while reminding you that there’s no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to grieve. It’s filled with the heartfelt guidance you’ll need to help guide you on your path to healing.

What Feeds Your Soul?: Finding Light in the Shadow of Grief by Gary Sturgis WHAT FEEDS YOUR SOUL? offers gentle reflections and compassionate guidance for those journeying through grief—helping you tend to your spirit, honor memories, and find comfort, strength, and light amid loss.

Surviving: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing by Gary Sturgis There is a way out of grief. It will take time, but the pain will lessen, and your heart will heal. You will survive, and this book shows you how.

SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays by Gary Sturgis Loss doesn’t take a holiday. When the world sparkles with lights and laughter, grief can feel even heavier. SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays is a compassionate companion for those navigating the season after loss.

RELATED

Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.