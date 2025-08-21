How Hiring a Professional Photographer Can Increase Book Sales – by Gary Sturgis, Author of the Amazon Bestseller, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 DAYS A YEAR

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE.

In today’s visually driven marketplace, hiring a professional photographer to market your book is not just a luxury, it’s a strategic investment that can directly increase sales, and elevate your author brand. As readers and buyers are inundated with content online, the images representing you and your book often serve as the first, and sometimes only, impression you make.

I recently hired a professional photographer to take some photos to use to help increase sales for my bestselling book, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 DAYS A YEAR and the book has now sat permanently on the bestseller list on Amazon for the longest time since publication.

Coincidence? I don’t think so! It was the photos that made the book more attractive to readers.

When potential readers encounter your book online, or in a store, the quality of its visual presentation is critical. High-quality images convey professionalism, credibility, and trustworthiness. A professional photographer knows how to capture not only your book but also photos of you as the author in the best possible light.

In contrast, amateur photos can make even the best-written book appear unremarkable or unprofessional, causing buyers to scroll past, or dismiss your work.

A book is more than just its content; it’s part of your broader author brand. Consistent, high-quality images across your website and social media accounts create a unified and recognizable brand identity.

Professional photographers can help you develop a visual style that aligns with your book’s genre, tone, and target audience, ensuring that every image, from cover reveals to author portraits, reinforces your message and values.

Professional photos are proven to increase engagement and sales. On platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Amazon, visually striking images are more likely to be shared, liked, and commented on, amplifying your reach organically.

When potential readers see crisp, well-composed photos of you and your book, they’re more likely to click, learn more, and ultimately purchase. High-quality visuals help readers imagine the book in their own hands, fostering desire and trust that translates into higher sales.

A professional photographer does more than document your book. They help tell its story visually. Through creative staging, props, and settings, they can evoke the mood, themes, and emotions of your book, making your marketing materials more memorable and impactful.

For example, my books are grief-related, and I use a life preserver as a way of illustrating how losing a loved one feels like drowning in grief. The life preserver is a symbol of hope. Asking the photographer to use the life ring in the photos to market my books helps potential buyers connect emotionally with my books and my brand before they even read a single page.

I’ve found that media outlets, bloggers, and influencers are far more likely to feature my books if I provide them with professional, ready-to-use images. High-resolution photos of my books and my author headshots make it easy for them to showcase my work, increasing the likelihood of press coverage and reviews.

Both of which can drive sales!

With thousands of books published every day, standing out is essential. Professional photography helps differentiate your book from the competition, positioning it as a premium product worthy of attention.

RELATED

Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis



HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<