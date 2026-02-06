When Trolls Show Up, You’re Doing Something Right! – by Gary Sturgis, Bestselling author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

If you write long enough, and especially if you write honestly, you’ll eventually attract trolls. It’s not a matter of if, it’s when. And while that first nasty comment or 1-star review can feel like a punch to the gut, here’s a truth most writers don’t hear often enough:

Trolls don’t waste time on work that doesn’t matter.

People who are truly doing nothing worth noticing don’t get attacked. The moment someone feels compelled to cut you down, twist your words, or question your credibility, it’s usually because you’ve struck a nerve. You’ve reached people. You’ve grown. You’ve stepped outside the comfortable zone where everyone politely nods and moves on.

In other words…congratulations. You’re achieving something!

That doesn’t mean it doesn’t sting. It does. Writers are human, after all. We pour ourselves onto the page, and trolls aim straight for the tender parts. But the worst thing you can do is meet them on their level. Trading insults or getting defensive never ends well, and it almost always gives them exactly what they want: attention.

The most powerful response is professionalism.

When you do choose to respond, do it calmly, respectfully, and briefly. A measured reply doesn’t just reflect well on you, it exposes the troll for who they are. Readers are smart. They can spot the difference between someone offering thoughtful criticism and someone just looking to stir the pot. Your tone becomes your armor.

Another surprisingly effective strategy? Build what I like to call a ‘troll team.’

These are your loyal readers, the ones who genuinely connect with your work. You don’t need to recruit them or instruct them. They show up naturally when your writing resonates. When trolls leave snarky comments or unfair reviews on Amazon or Goodreads, your readers often step in on their own to balance the narrative. There’s something deeply satisfying about watching kindness and authenticity quietly overpower negativity.

You can also deflect trolls by borrowing credibility, strategically. Seek endorsements from people who are respected in your field or genre. When a known authority supports your work, it reframes the conversation instantly. Trolls lose their footing when expertise enters the room.

And here’s a fun thing I like to do on my own social media, I use trolls as content!

Some of the best blog posts, essays, and conversations I’ve had happen on my social media platforms have come straight from the criticism itself. I take their comments, strip away the venom, and turn the core idea into something useful, thoughtful, or even funny. Nothing annoys a troll more than seeing their negativity repurposed into something meaningful or successful.

But the move that frustrates them the most?

Ignoring them entirely.

No reply. No explanation. No emotional energy spent.

When trolls realize they can’t control your mood or your momentum, they usually wander off in search of easier targets.

