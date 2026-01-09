Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/09/2026

January 9, 2026 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Remote Full-Time Food Reporter – Pays $100K-$120K/year
The Examination

Remote Full-Time Political News Writer – Pays $65K-$70K/year
Raw Story

Freelance Technical Program Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour
Compose.ly

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20/hour
DataAnnotation

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $30-$40/hour
Shoutt

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $65-$70/hour
Naturepedic

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
FieldWrk

Freelance Fashion & Lifestyle Writer
Dear Francis

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $100K-$120K/year
Unreal Snacks

Freelance Writers and Authors – Pays $95/hour
Keystone Recruitment

Freelance Content Writer/Strategist – Pays $50-$55/hour
Creative Circle

Remote Full-Time Brand Copywriter – Pays $60K-$75K
The Daily Upside

Remote Full- Time Copywriter
Ample

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Apexon

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Braintrust

Freelance Musical Script Writer
Twine

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $65K-$85K/year
FINN Partners

Freelance Marketing UX Copywriter – Pays $100K-$112K/year
Natural Cycles

Freelance Content Marketing Writer
Stripe

Remote Full-Time Family Writer – Pays $50/hour
Mommy Poppins

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Lovsac

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $80K-$84K/year
Bixal

Remote Full-Time YouTube Copywriter
Dragonfruit

Remote Full-Time Pharmaceutical Copywriter
ICON plc

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
RadNet

Freelance Creative Content Copwriter
ektello

Freelance B2C Content Writer – Pays $65/hour
Apartment List

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
Precision AQ

Remote Full-Tim Content Writer
Noria Energy

Remote Full-Time Physics Content Writer
IXL Learning

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!



HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

ASK ANGELA!



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.