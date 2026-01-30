EPISODE 34: When Fake 1-Star “Book Reviews” Are Actually Character Assassinations of Authors







Have YOU, too, received a bad book review that was all about you and not about your book at all? JOIN THE CLUB! In this episode, we share several real examples sent to us by authors who have been the victims of this type of vendetta online. We also share how you can respond to these personal attacks with maturity and class. And, by doing so, you can save your book sales!

You’ve finally gotten your book published! With pride similar to a new parent, you keep checking the various sales platforms, and watch the reviews start coming in.

Suddenly, a 1-STAR review comes in. Is someone is trashing your book? You read through the review to figure out what the person disliked about it. But, it doesn’t mention anything specific about your book at all. They didn’t even read it!

What’s worse than someone trashing your book without reading it? When a so-called “book reviewer” attacks you, personally, as an author. Instead of writing anything about the book, they criticize you, attack your character, and worse! It’s happening ALL OVER!!! In many instances, the authors knows exactly who posted the fake 1-star review!

But, Amazon still won’t remove those fake 1-star reviews!

Welcome to the Wild West World of online book reviews in the current age! People have left the manners and morals at the door!!

In this episode, we explore the issues that accompany this feature of online mega-bookstores. We share real stories from authors who have had their books maligned by family members, ex-lovers, rival authors (yes, really!), disgruntled employees, neighbors, and, in some cases, online bots! Did you know there are businesses people can PAY to bombard someone else’s book listings with bad reviews?

It’s the Internet, folks – and almost anything goes. You need to listen to this episode to prepare yourself for what is out there, learn how to counter those fake 1-star reviews, and prevent your book sales from tanking.

