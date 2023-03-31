9 Fiction Markets That Pay Writers $50 to $1,000 – by Jason Peters

DON’T FORGET THE SPRING, 2023 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 2 WEEKS AWAY!

The magazines below pay $50-$1,000 for fiction. Some magazines also accept other genres, like nonfiction and poetry. One call is for novella-length stories. A few of the submission calls are themed.

1. Sylvia

This is a fiction, nonfiction, and poetry magazine. Their website says, “Our mission is to create a literary space that pays writers for their work and revels in the beauty of nature.” Also, “We will be looking for nature-inspired pieces. We are leaning into our sylvan vibes this year; send us your forest poems, tales of fairies, and moments in nature.” They are reading for all seasons during the current submission period. They will open next in June, when they will accept submissions for Autumn, Winter, and Spring themes. Please note, “Payments will be made via PayPal or bank transfer to a UK bank account only.”

Length: Up to 1,500 words for prose, up to 5 poems

Pay: £1.75 per line for poetry (not including titles or line breaks) and £0.25 per word for prose

Details: https://www.sylviamagazine.com/submissions/

2. Hungry Shadow Press:

The First Five Minutes of the Apocalypse Anthology

They want horror, weird, dark fiction that deals with the beginning of a fictional apocalypse. The story shouldn’t be the inception point or the origin of the apocalyptic event. It shouldn’t even be about the event itself. Rather, it should be about when it all started for the POV character(s). Make it personal. Make it weird. Make it disturbing. Make it beautiful. We’re gonna get a lot of zombies, so points for originality.”

Reading period: 1-28 February 2023

Length: 1,500-4,000 words

Pay: $0.03/word

Details: https://www.hungryshadowpress.com/submissions-the-first-five-minutes-of-the-apocalypse

3. Uncanny Magazine

This award-winning speculative fiction magazine opens for flash fiction submissions on 1st February of each year. Be sure to submit early to have a better chance of being accepted. Submissions are usually closed in March. Please do not send other genres, or longer works, during this submission period. Their submission portal will be open during the reading period.

Opens on: 1 February

Length: 750-1,499 words for flash fiction

Pay: $0.10/word

Details: https://www.uncannymagazine.com/submissions/

https://uncannymagazine.moksha.io/publication/uncanny-magazine

4. Paper Angel Press: We Fear Not the Sea Anthology

This is a fiction anthology of stories inspired by sea shanties. “Each tale should be based on, or somehow incorporate, one sea shanty and include a speculative element of some kind. Give us your adventures with ghosts, sea monsters, and mermaids! Put us in the salty sea boots of sailors, whalers, pirates, and privateers!”

Deadline: 30 March 2023

Length: 2,000-6,000 words

Pay: $0.02/word

Details: https://paperangelpress.com/submissions/we-fear-not-the-sea/

5. West Branch

West Branch is affiliated with Bucknell University. They publish fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and translations. Reviews are by assignment.

Deadline: 1 April 2023

Length: Up to 30 pages for prose; up to 6 poems

Pay: $0.05/word for prose, up to $100; $50 for poems; $200 per assigned review

Details: https://westbranch.blogs.bucknell.edu/category/fiction/

6. Dark Recess Press Magazine:

This is a magazine of horror and dark fiction. They also commission non-fiction – articles, essays, briefs – on related themes (query for non-fiction, interviews, and reviews). Submissions are ongoing, with quarterly cut-off dates for issues.

Reading period: 1 February – 30 April 2023 for the Summer issue

Length: 500-5,000 words for fiction; varies for non-fiction

Pay: $0.05/word

Details: https://darkrecessespress.com/submissions/

7. Psychopomp.com

This is a new press and they are reading novella submissions of 20,000-40,000 words, as well as nonfiction on specific themes. Their website says, “Psychopomp.com is a small press that seeks to publish otherworldly novellas (and eventually novels) about death, multi-verses, time travel, and other strange lands.

We also publish a weekly newsletter that features nonfiction and curated content about death, science, literature, and entertainment.” The press is run by the publisher of The Deadlands magazine.

Deadline: 30 April for fiction; unspecified for nonfiction

Length: 20,000-40,000 words for fiction

Pay: $750, as well as 25% of net receipts for fiction, $50 for poetry

Details: https://psychopomp.com/novella-guidelines/

https://thedeadlands.moksha.io/publication/psychopomp

8. LatineLit

This is a fiction magazine and they accept stories by Latinx writers only. Their website says, “LatineLit promotes fiction by and about Latinx people. We publish short stories, though we might consider publishing longer works in serialized form. We are looking for works that are primarily written in English, though we expect there will often be other languages imbedded in these stories.”

Deadline: Ongoing

Length: Up to 6,000 words (will consider longer)

Pay: $250

Details: https://www.latinelit.com/submissions

https://www.latinelit.com/faqs

9. The Drift

This is a magazine of culture and politics, and they also accept submissions of fiction and poetry. Essays and work for the Mentions column have to be pitched (do not send direct submissions of these; also, they list their likes and dislikes on the submission page). As always, please read the magazine first to ensure your submission is a good fit.

Deadline: Ongoing

Length: No length guidelines for fiction, up to 6 poems

Pay: $2,000 for essays, $500-1,000 words for fiction, $150 for poetry, $25 for Mentions

Details: https://www.thedriftmag.com/about/

If you like writing stories, you can definitely make money doing so. Be sure to read the instructions as well as the theme for each site submission. Some of these submissions have deadlines so get writing as soon as possible.

