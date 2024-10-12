6 Ways to Ensure AI Doesn’t End Your Freelance Writing Career – by Karoki Githure

Artificial intelligence has been reshaping many industries, including content creation. Unfortunately, as AI writing companies compete for their market share, they have invented AI-powered content generation software that’s good enough to replace freelance writers. AI promises cost-effectiveness and efficiency for businesses, forcing many to adopt it for their writing needs. As a result, freelance writers must adopt various strategies to ensure their skills remain relevant despite technological advancement.

Here are some actionable tips that will make clients consider your writing services over AI-generated content:

Become an Indispensable Expert

Freelance writers need to become invaluable sources of quality information. They can do this by specializing in specific niche topics or sectors in which they have competency and in-depth knowledge. AI indeed excels at creating data-driven content. However, it struggles when giving the article some human perspective and understanding that comes with experience in the area.

When you’re an expert in a given field, you offer your clients credibility and insight that AI cannot produce. This way, potential clients wishing to have content in your industry will often hire you to write articles for their site.

Connect with Readers on an Emotional Level

With good prompts, AI writing assistant tools can produce technically accurate pieces. However, the content often fails to engage readers on an emotional level. Readers want subject matter that evokes empathy, creates compelling narratives, and resonates with their needs or experiences. Organizations are also looking for services that align with their target audience’s narratives, needs, and preferences.

Therefore, create a unique voice that forges emotional connections with the target audience. Besides, storytelling helps set you apart in a market that is becoming increasingly saturated with AI-created pieces. Rather than just creating facts in plain text, add humor, empathy, and research on the pain points of the target audience. Also, speak directly to the audience with easy-to-understand terms.

Offer Writing That AI Cannot Replicate

Creativity is definitely a deal-breaker in the writing industry. Look for ways to create original, highly creative pieces for your readers and clients. Most of the AI content just mimics structures and patterns already used by others, which makes it repetitive and boring. But, with true creativity and a bit of innovation, you can develop a distinctive style that gives your writing a personal flair. Clients will certainly value your authenticity and creativity, and pay top dollar to have the same on their websites. These are high quality writing traits that technology doesn’t possess, which gives you the upper hand.

Be an Irreplaceable Partner

Become more than just a content writer. Build strong relationships with your clients so that you become a reference point for anything related to content. Additionally, give strategic insight and trend-related information to help in content planning and project management. You can also offer to improve already-existing blogs and polish them to the ideal quality standards.

Clients won’t let go of a writer that helps them meet their goals effectively. Instead, they will make you an integral part of their success, something that AI cannot replicate.

Embrace AI as a Tool, Not a Competitor

AI has pretty outstanding features and tools that can enhance the quality of your work as well as the speed of delivery. Rather than viewing it as a threat, embrace it as valuable assistance to improve your creative process. Here are a few ways to use it:

For accuracy and efficiency. Utilize its features for content ideation, grammar checking, and generating rough drafts.

To inspire your human ingenuity. It is great for brainstorming ideas, experimenting with different styles, and giving your original work a spin.

AI excels in SEO as it can help analyze keyword performance, optimize articles for visibility, and help identify trending topics.

Diversify Your Income Streams Beyond Just Writing

Since there are fewer opportunities in the marketplace, hence more competition, you may not hit your goals by just writing. Consider doing more than just writing work in the realm of content creation. You may expand your scope by including services like social media management, content strategy development, SEO optimization, and creating email marketing campaigns.

Other possible avenues include creating and selling digital products such as online courses, e-books, guides, coaching and consulting related to your area of expertise. You may also train in graphic design, video production, and script writing.

Conclusion

AI-powered writing assistants are here to stay, and are getting better and better each day due to companies trying to outdo each other. To ensure technology doesn’t end your freelance writing career, you need a strategy to help you thrive by doing what it doesn’t do. Find ways to connect with your audience through compelling content, diversify your sources of income, and become a valuable partner for your clients. Lastly, use AI to meet your content goals, and improve your writing.

RELATED

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.