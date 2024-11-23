Get Paid to Write About Art! – by Monika Renee

Writing about art may seem like a tall order. As art is complicated and subjective, it’s hard to capture an artist’s unique vision with just a few words. On top of that, art writing is not the most common niche.

There aren’t many freelancers out there criticizing Pablo Picasso’s best works. But when done right, this niche offers lucrative freelance gigs. Don’t know how to start? Here are different ways to get paid through art writing:

Artist Profiles

Artist profiles capture the essence of creative individuals. It could be a feature about an upcoming artist in your hometown, or a history synopsis of timeless artists we know and love. Artist profiles include the artist’s talent, background, and unique journey. The essence is to provide readers with a deeper understanding of artwork. These pieces are easy to put together, and you can pitch them to different art magazines.

Gallery Reviews

When was the last time you visited an art gallery? While there are freelance writers who have no desire to attend gallery shows, they are mandatory when you’re looking to break into art writing. Explore different galleries in your city or look them up online, and write features about them. Including things like their history, the kind of art they carry, location will inspire art lovers to visit.

Art World News

Keeping up with what’s going on in the art world helps you craft concise and engaging articles that signify the importance of art. The information in art world news lies in the latest trends, quotes from relevant figures, and diverse perspectives. Publications like Artforum International and Cabinet magazines seek art news pieces on a rolling basis. The secret to landing these gigs is being timely, relevant, and accurate.

Historical Explanations

Digging into artistic movements and providing different styles and in-depth analyses is the best way to represent art history. Conduct thorough research to realize the connections between artwork and history. Think of a clear narrative that will guide readers through an artistic journey. Create a deep appreciation for the culture, and you’ll appeal to your target audience.

Interviews with Curators

Interviewing curators offers a unique perspective on different artworks and exhibitions. Research curators and reach out to them about interviews. Most will respond as art curators are always looking to advertise their artwork. Ask insightful questions that will help your readers understand their journey and vision.

Art Education Initiatives

Exploring workshops, programs, and artistic institutions is the best way to put a spotlight on art. Research extensively to ensure readers relate to innovative methods and educational approaches. Don’t forget to showcase success stories and testimonials that will keep inspiring art lovers.

Digital Showcases

There’s nothing more special than combining art and technology. Things like iPhone sketches and electronic paintings diversify art. Take time to show and describe digital artistry. Go a step further to incorporate artist interviews that will offer a deeper connection with the audience.

Getting Art Writing Gigs

A simple Google search will bring up hundreds of art publications that accept articles throughout the year. All you need to do is reach out to the editors with your article ideas and get your name out there. Also, art companies are always looking for freelance writers to keep their website content fresh. These opportunities are well-paying and worth considering if you’re looking for recurring freelance gigs. The good news is that art content is evergreen, it’s never outdated. Your pieces will remain relevant for years to come. Besides that, you’ll be smiling all the way to the bank!

Monika Renee is a freelance art writer that has written for publications like Aestetica, Artsy, and Apollo among others. She blends her love for art and writing to create meaningful content.







